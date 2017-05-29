3 Top-Ranked Columbia Mutual Funds To Consider

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is one of the leading global asset management groups, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to both individuals and institutions. In 2015, Columbia Management and Threadneedle Investments came together as Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

The fund family had nearly $467 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2017. It has more than 2,000 employees, including 450 investment professionals across the world. Columbia provides investment services and equity and income strategies across 19 countries in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Columbia mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Columbia Global Technology Growth Z (MUTF:CMTFX) seeks appreciation of capital. CMTFX invests a bulk of its assets in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks and securities that can be converted to common or preferred stocks. The fund invests in equity securities issued by technology companies. Columbia Global Technology Growth Z has returned 20.8% in the last three-year period.

CMTFX has an expense ratio of 1.11% compared with the category average of 1.42%.

Columbia Select Large Cap Growth A (MUTF:ELGAX) invests the lion's share of its assets in common stocks of domestic as well as foreign companies whose market capitalization fall within the range of the Russell 1000 Growth Index. ELGAX seeks growth of capital for the long run. Columbia Select Large Cap Growth A has returned 9.9% in the last three-year period.

As of April 2017, ELGAX held 34 issues, with 4.42% of its assets invested in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Columbia Convertible Securities Z (MUTF:NCIAX) seeks strong returns along with growth of capital. NCIAX heavily invests in convertible securities. The fund may invest almost 15% of its assets in Eurodollar convertible securities and an additional one-fifth of its assets in non-U.S. securities. Columbia Convertible Securities Z has returned 5.6% in the last three-year period.

David King is one of the fund managers of NCIAX since 2010.

