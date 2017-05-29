Week Ahead - Short And Sweet, Or Bitter

The holiday shortened week ahead will certainly have a focus on economic data, unless Oval Office scandal revelations or allegations plague the newswire meaningfully. Focusing on the more tangible, the week offers critical labor market, consumer spending and inflation data that could support or undermine the probability of a Fed Funds Rate hike in June. But President Trump is returning to D.C. with the Comey testimony overhanging and new concerns about alleged discrete meetings between his son-in-law and the Russians on the wire.

Economic Schedule

Monday is Memorial Day and the unofficial start to summer in America. Needless to say, securities markets will be closed, though I hope some of you will consume this report with your delicious BBQ. In the U.K., where markets are open, the candidates for Prime Minister, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will be back on the campaign trail, and notably taking questions from an audience in public debate. In Germany, Chancellor Merkel sounded a nationalistic tone in a speech Monday, indicating Europe would be on its own given recent nationalistic trends in the U.K. and the U.S., some evidenced over the weekend at the G7 and NATO meetings.

Tuesday

You had better be 100% back to work on Tuesday, because some heavy hitting economic data is on tap. Top among all in my view is the Personal Income & Spending data that is due in the early AM. It's so relevant to the Fed's decision and direction that markets will key on the data. Consumer spending (NYSE: XLY), a critical point to econo-sensitive markets, is expected to have increased by 0.4% month-to-month, versus no change in March. Personal Income is expected to have gained by 0.4%, versus the 0.2% increase in March.

And oh by the way, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, the Core PCE Price Index comes packaged in this report, and it should have major sway in the way securities trend on Tuesday. Any pickup in inflation will raise the prospect of a faster rate hike schedule, or at least start to do so. This data will measure April, a month in which price data was somewhat calmed elsewhere, so it may be another month yet before price heating shows up here. Economists only expect a 0.1% increase in the Core PCE Price Index, marking against a 0.1% decrease in March. The Core PCE Price Index is expected to mark a 1.5% increase on a yearly basis, down from 1.6% in March, and still well below the 2.0% inflation target of the Fed.

Speaking of prices, the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (NYSE: XHB) is due for March. The 20-city seasonally adjusted index is expected to mark a 0.8% increase, versus the 0.7% increase in February. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the year-to-year price change is expected to mark 5.8%, versus the 5.9% marked a month before. Price increases are evident in housing, where new home construction and inventory is lagging burgeoning demand.

Last Friday, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment reading was adjusted lower for May, but another reading of consumer confidence (NYSE: XRT) is coming Tuesday, this time from the Conference Board. Measuring the month of May, Consumer Confidence is expected to read at 119.0, down from 120.3 in April. Confidence touched a high of 125.6 in March, and is still elevated. The more recent declines are likely due to the Oval Office scandal and recent foreign policy actions in Syria and North Korea, in my view.

The measure of consumer confidence will be accompanied by the State Street (NYSE: STT) Investor Confidence Index. It's a measure of institutional investor risk taking, and it marked 99.5 in April. There is not a consensus forecast available for this data point but, I believe we may see a downtick in May due to the Oval Office scandal.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey is due at 10:30 AM. Economists expect the Bank's General Activity Index to retreat slightly to 15.4 (still strong), from 16.8 in April. The recent FOMC meeting minutes (and my take on how they affect stocks) noted regional bank strength like that expected here again in May.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, two Fed-men will speak, with Robert Kaplan and John Williams scheduled for premarket and post-market addresses. The data schedule is not as powerful as much of the rest of the week, but it's still busy.

The start of every month brings with it the prior month's sales data for the auto industry. Economists expect Total Vehicle Sales ran at an annual pace of 16.9 million in May, matching the pace of April. Domestic Vehicle Sales ran at a pace of 13.3 million in April, but we do not have a forecast for May. The shake-up at Ford (NYSE: F) ought to have the media extra curious about this month's data.

The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) will be reported, providing insight into purchasing managers' confidence and is a good measure of the Midwest. Economists expect the Business Barometer Index to drift slightly for May, down to 57.5, from 58.3 in April.

Most of the housing data recently has been poor, but I've attributed it to Easter falling in April, leaving prospective home buyers preparing cookouts and outings with family and friends rather than home shopping, at least less actively than normal. I expect the data to pick up again soon. Pending Home Sales will be reported, with economists expecting the Pending Home Sales Index to increase 0.5%, to a level of 111.4, after declining by 0.8% for March. Look also for the weekly Mortgage Bankers Association Weekly Applications data in the premarket.

The Fed's Beige Book will be released in the afternoon, providing insight into one regional bank's perspective of the economy. Also, Farm Prices are due for report at 3:00 PM EDT.

A slew of data will be reported in the U.K., Germany and for the EU Wednesday that you'll want to search the early wire for. The German data will probably have the most sway and includes retail sales, employment and inflation gauges.

Thursday

Three labor market (NYSE: RHI) data points will reach the wire Thursday, with ADP's Employment Report, Challenger's Job-Cuts Report and weekly Jobless Claims data due.

We will get a preview of the monthly jobs report when ADP provides its estimate of Private Nonfarm Payrolls. Economists expect 170K private sector jobs were created in May, down slightly from 177K in April. With just one day to the official count, this data point will have even less sway this week (it's usually produced on Wednesdays).

Challenger's Job-Cuts Report showed 36,602 announced corporate layoffs in April; we do not have an estimate for you for May, but the data will only matter if it varies significantly from last month's measure.

Weekly Jobless Claims could move up to 239K this week, from 234K last week, but economists are not generally good at predicting change here. Little effort is given or useful to forecasting this regular data point; rather it is used as an aid to forecasting monthly and data. The 4-month moving average is about the same, at 235K.

We will also get the revision of the quarterly change in labor costs along with non-farm productivity data. Economists expect unit labor costs increased 2.9%, against the prior reading of 3.0% for Q1. Productivity is seen slipping 0.5%, after initially being reported down 0.6% in Q1.

Look for ISM's Manufacturing Index (NYSE: XLI) along with Markit Economics' Manufacturing PMI data. The ISM data has more punch with investors; that's why the other data point is reported 15 minutes prior to it. At 10:00 AM, look for ISM's Manufacturing Index to slip slightly if economists are right, to 54.6, down from 54.8 in April.

Construction Spending is expected to have increased 0.5% in April, better than the 0.2% decrease reported in March. Year-over-year construction spending was still up 3.6% in April as the economy continues to improve.

The EIA data for petroleum (NYSE: USO) and natural gas (NYSE: UNG) inventory will both be reported on Thursday this week, because of the holiday.

Friday

On Friday, all eyes will be focused on the monthly Employment Situation Report. Non-farm payrolls are expected to have increased by 185K in May, down from 211K in April, but as unemployment decreases, it gets harder for the economy to produce jobs at the same pace. Matching population growth, at that point, is what matters and so increases of a 100K will be adequate (once all slack is removed from the market). Still, that will be when we really start to see wage inflation pick up.

Private Non-farm Payrolls are expected to increase by 172K in May, down from 194K. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.4%. Average hourly earnings should increase by 0.2%, versus 0.3% in April, according to economists. On a year-over-year basis, average hourly earnings could mark 2.6% growth for May. If we get what economists are looking for, good news could be bad news, and stocks could feel some pain on renewed hawkish Fed expectations. However, we must root for healthy economic data, which will require Fed policy normalization; in that case, stocks should rise over time against noise of day-to-day fear driven declines.

International Trade data is due as well. Economists expect the trade deficit widened in April to $46.1 billion, from $43.7 billion. Baker Hughes Rig Count data closes out the shortened week Friday.

Data should play big for stocks this week, especially given the period will provide the last jobs report before the June Fed meeting. However, if the Oval Office scandal heats up with new leaks or allegations that trouble investors enough about the leadership of the nation, then none of it may matter. The S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY), Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ: QQQ) are at 52-week high points, but it would appear it could be harder to breakout now than to break back. So, given all that is in play, it will be a short week and a sweet one so to speak. Follow my column here at Seeking Alpha for my regular work.

