Patterson Companies: Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain?

Investors recently bid up Patterson Companies' (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares as the company's latest quarterly earnings exceeded estimates while its revenues were below estimates. The company, which participates in two markets facing long-term favorable trends, continues to face expected near-term adverse circumstances and previously noted that its fiscal year 2017 was a "transitional" year as its transformative efforts were causing such near-term adversities. PDCO is in the midst of transforming both of its businesses to position itself to: 1) be in the right combination of end markets; 2) be the partner of choice with the right sales, service, support and product offerings; and 3) have the right technology infrastructure to anticipate and adapt to market change. In PDCO's dental business, the company has been preparing for both changing customer demands and a broader range of clinical environments. Earlier in fiscal 2017, the company began to refocus and refine its sales force towards a high-value consultative sales approach that addresses the full range of customer needs that will be more important as clinical environments become more technologically-dependent. Now, let us briefly highlight some of PDCO's ongoing changes to its businesses.

Over the past year, PDCO refocused the approach of its dental technology portfolio by electing not to extend its exclusive distribution rights for Dentsply International's (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sirona CEREC technology. Such decision will allow the company to open up its distribution platform to a wider range of product offerings that will allow it to deliver the right type of digital solution to any clinical environment. There is a large percentage of the dental market that has not yet adopted digital chairside technologies, and PDCO anticipates substantial growth in this area over the next three years to five years. While the company admitted it will take time and effort to transition to a broader technology portfolio, it also believes that it made the right decision at the right time. With respect to the company's animal health business, PDCO has sought to broaden its approach to such market by creating a larger platform for growth, which it did through its expansion into the production animal market two years earlier. The company recognizes that its animal health business is exposed to two markets with strong long-term growth catalysts, continuously improving companion animal (pet) trends and the growing global market for animal protein due to major demographic shifts.

PDCO believes that is has successfully completed its major integration milestones to create a strong foundation for growth. Despite such belief, however, the company noted that its current financial performance has not yet reflected the strength of its transformation. With this in mind, PDCO has initiated supplemental initiatives in its dental business. The company's effort to better align its sales force with its customers' needs has created near-term disruptions by compressing its ability to serve certain parts of the market, particularly dental consumable sales. To rectify such circumstance, PDCO is making targeted supplemental investments in its sales force. In addition, the company intends to support sales execution through enhanced marketing support and using insights from its new enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system. PDCO also intends to accelerate its expansion of its dental technology product portfolio. With the definition of digital dentistry changing and expanding, the company understands its need to bring additional product lines to its platform. As noted above, PDCO's nonrenewal of its Dentsply Sirona exclusive distribution contract for the CEREC CAD/CAM technology was another factor that is creating near-term disruptions and adversities, particularly in its technology sales.

PDCO has initiated supplemental initiatives for its animal health business as well. The company's integration of its companion animal and production animal businesses has been more successful that expected as it continues to merge two sales organizations. While the company has benn pleased with recent revenue gains for each business, it continues its effort to improve the margin profile of its animal health business by adjusting and aligning its marketing approaches and better managing its marketing mix. In addition, PDCO's integration process continues to attain its targeted synergies. Across the company, PDCO also intends to drive disciplined cost efficiencies horizontally across the organization by instituting several measures designed to improve efficiency across functions. Such measures include more disciplined spending, marketing and working capital management. The company is confident that its heightened enterprise-wide sensitivity to performance and costs, in combination with its core strategies, will restore its ability to drive dental sales growth, enhance animal health profitability and improve its overall net margin profile for the entire company. With this in mind, let us briefly review the company's latest earnings.

PDCO's consolidated sales were $1.4 billion, about flat with the year-ago quarter. Excluding currency effects, sales increased about 1 percent. The company's consolidated operating margins were 7.4 percent, which decreased due to margin compression in its animal health business and the planned incremental costs from its ERP implementation. GAAP net income from continuing operations was $61.4 million ($0.65 per diluted share), a decrease from $65.6 million ($0.68 per diluted share). Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations decreased 10.4 percent to $0.69. Dental business sales, reflecting the impact of the company's strategic initiatives, decreased 8.3 percent on a GAAP basis as sales were lower than anticipated in both dental consumables and technology equipment. Dental equipment sales decreased 17 percent due to lower sales of Sirona products that was partially offset by solid growth in its core equipment products. The company anticipates that the adversities in its technology equipment business will persist through fiscal 2018 as it transitions through its above-noted strategy. The company believes that its actions will begin benefit its dental business sales in the second half of fiscal 2018.

PDCO' consolidated animal health business sales increased 6 percent from the year-ago quarter. The company's total reported companion animal sales increased 3.5 percent. Production animal sales increased 8.9 percent, reflecting stronger sales across all animal species. While the company recognized good execution on synergy capture and cost control, such savings were not enough to offset continued pressure on gross margins. As such, PDCO is working to improve animal health business operating margins: 1) through better marketing and focus on product sales mix; 2) by effectively partnering with its vendors; and 3) by continuing strong cost control and further capturing renaming integration synergies. As part of PDCO's animal health integration, it remains committed to more effectively leveraging supply chain logistics across both businesses and further consolidating its back-office functions. The company remains on track to deliver a three-year synergy total in its stated range of $20 million to $30 million. For fiscal 2018, PDCO expects earnings from continuing operations to be $1.90 to $2.05 per diluted share on a GAAP basis). On an adjusted basis, the company expects fiscal 2018 earnings from continuing operations to be $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share.

Despite near-term adversities, positive trends favor PDCO's businesses. Multiple trends such businesses including: 1) an aging human population; 2) a growing companion pet market due to strong relationships between pet owners and their pets; and 3) a growing production animal business due to an increased demand for protein. While PDCO's animal health businesses will benefit from companion pet and animal consumption trends, its dental business benefits from specific traits to such market. The dental market, for example, faces less scrutiny than other healthcare markets as a higher amount of dental expenditures are out of pocket, uninsured and driven by consumer spending. In addition, industry technological changes and mergers/acquisitions also drive dental spending growth. Technological changes in the dental industry such as computer-aided design systems, improved digital X-rays and scanning techniques have made dental procedures quicker and more cost efficient, and, are a source of growth. We believe that investors should consider PDCO shares during an overall market sell off to collect an about 2.30 percent dividend yield and to recognize share price appreciation from the company's transformation.

Being a PDCO shareholder has been a frustrating experience in recent years as the company's shares have primarily bounced around within the $40 to $50 range. Over such time period, the company has been positioning itself business for the future through a series of major initiatives including business acquisitions/divestitures. (See our prior articles on PDCO for information on such initiatives.) Such initiatives, designed to drive long-term growth, adversely effected the company's businesses in fiscal 2017 included; its decision to move away from exclusivity and expand the dental sales channel to include new digital technologies beyond CEREC technology, its ongoing acquisition integration efforts in its animal health business, and its ERP implementation. The company undertook such major customer-centric initiatives to improve PDCO's long-term performance, recognizing the short-term disruption these choices would likely cause. We see the company adapting to and overcoming any weakness in its animal health business due to animal health manufacturer consolidation which caused significant margin pressure on decreased rebates, product mix issues, and contract renegotiations.

We also see the company overcoming weakness in its dental business due to market changes resulting from its ending of its exclusive relationship with XRAY. In addition, we believe PDCO remains a takeover target in a consolidating animal health market. We believe that the company's shares offer value to new investors on any sell off during overall market weakness and that the company will benefit by selling into markets that have long-term growth opportunities, given the above-noted trends that favor such markets. PDCO's current price-to-earnings ratio is 22.95 and its forward price-to-earnings ratio is 18.80 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $2.34 and 17.25 based on fiscal 2019 earnings estimates of $2.55. We should note that analysts have reduced their earnings estimates for both years in recent months. Over the long term, we believe that PDCO's transformation, despite the near-term adversities it is causing, will drive long-term growth and will reward an investor with share price appreciation, dividend growth, share buybacks and a possible takeover.

