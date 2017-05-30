A Safe 5.1% Dividend Or Are They Phoning It In?

Author's Note: Subscribers to Engineered Income Investing got an early look at this material.

The Titanic, not only synonymous with disaster, but it has to be the posterboy for "Things are going great ..... until the no longer are going great". The route ahead looks safe until it becomes chilling. Headed into dangerous waters can easily be corrected by adjusting course. But what if its full speed ahead on the dangerous tack? A look at Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) cash flows and dividends gives reason to wonder if hidden disaster lays somewhere in the distant future. The corporate ship is unsinkable with smooth sailing if it simply alters its course before the potential disaster strikes, but will it? Can we know before the unexpected looms out of the mist? Let's take a look.

Several recent articles right here on Seeking Alpha suggest that its time for income investors to embrace Verizon for its dividend. Most of these describe the dividend as safe. I am a dividend income investor myself. As an early retiree, I depend on my dividend income to fund my lifestyle and put steaks on the table. In pursuit of high quality dividend income equities, I have learned that all that glitters is not gold. Lipstick on a pig can be shiny too, and lets not even talk about fool's gold.

How do you determine if a company is a good choice as a safe and reliable dividend income generator? To judge from the recent spat of articles, it seems that earnings and their coverage ratio for the dividend is king. Going another step, a forward look at stability of revenues, margins, and other operating criteria round out the methodology that most are taking to pass judgment on whether that dividend distribution will keep on going when the going gets rough.

Let's try a simple thought experiment (nothing needing an Einstein here). Let's say you generate $125.98 Billion in annual revenues (the red line on the chart below). That sounds pretty good for a source to pay dividends. But, now you have to take away operating expenses, general overhead, and debt service costs (EBITDA). Let us assume that after allowing for all those cash expenditures, our purse from the year's revenues is down to $41.29 billion (the light blue line). That still is a pretty beefy number for paying out dividends from, isn't it? Did you say yes?

Let me zoom out and bring another part of the picture into focus, the part not on the Income Statement, Capital Expenditures [CAPEX]. Now, if I am in a capital intensive business that has a short product life cycle, constantly needing new investment in the next generation of equipment and the growth of market footprint to keep pumping in revenues, I have to spend some of that EBITDA on capex and repayment of debt principal, perhaps a lot. Lets say that from that $41.29 of EBITDA, I write checks for $19.31 billion of debt principal (dark blue line) and an additional $17.59 billion in capital expenditures (violet line) for new equipment, facility maintenance and expansion, and acquisition of competitors and outside properties. Now our revenues have further shrunk by another $36.9 billion. So, from that original $125.89 billion, we shrunk to $41.29 billion EBITDA and shrunk that by $36.9 billion in Capex and debt repayment so as to be left with just $4.39 billion cash in the cigar box. Actually, some of the debt repayment was interest, already counted in the income statement, so our final number is slightly better at $5.122 billion (see it there in yellow on the chart of Dividend Health & Sustainability?).

$5.122 billion is a nice lump of FCF (free cash flow), but I just noticed that I have a pile of dividend checks to send out that total $9.26 billion (the green line). Where I am going to get that extra $4.138 billion in cash to cover those dividend checks? I'm going to have to borrow it if I am to pay those dividends.

This is exactly (with the exact actual numbers) what Verizon did last year (2016) and has been doing every year for the past 20+ years.

Now, the picture looks far more troublesome to me. VZ's cash payout ratio (total dividends paid/total free cash flow generated annually has been over 100% for decades and is getting worse quickly, now with negative free cash flow.

What does this all mean in plain English? It would seem to spell out that VZ has been paying dividends with borrowed cash for decades. Apparently, free cash flow is now negative and doesn't even pay part of the dividends anymore, requiring yet more borrowing to fund the dividends and covered the huge capex.

Does this mean Verizon is in trouble? Does it face fiscal collapse and financial ruin? Certainly not. At least not right now. At least probably not this year or in the next few years. Unless .... credit markets freeze or get very expensive. The fact that Verizon has been successfully playing this cup and ball game that most capital intensive companies play is a testament to their ability to stay on this course through turbulent waters. How long can it do it without a change in course, cutting capex and/or the dividends sharply? That depends on how much risk the decide to take, how quickly they can adjust course if sea ice appears, and what the corporate priorities are.

Personally, one of my criteria for a value trap is a company that consistently borrows money to pay its dividends. Verizon clearly falls in that category by that narrow criteria. I am not sounding a panic alarm. Indeed, VZ's huge FFO shows it has tremendous ability to adjust course and generate huge net cash flows if it chooses to do so. Nothing appears immediately to imperil the dividend. However, when the going gets rough due to tight and expensive credit, revolutionary technology change, shrinking margins due to competitive pressure, or any black swan event you might wake up in a sweat one night. It is the dividend that can be slashed fastest and deepest in initial response to any one of these fiscal icebergs. That one or more of them will occur in the future is inevitable. How soon and how severe and what choices the company makes to react is a question I leave to you to judge. Only you can pass your personal judgment of the risk and your own risk tolerance. My personal choice is to pass this one by for others with superior yields I am more comfortable with.

I have walked though this look below the waterline for Verizon. You can do it for yourselves for other companies you seek dividend safety in. I hope you have found the exercise interesting.

Closing Thoughts:

Thank you for taking the time to read this analysis. I welcome your comments and questions. If you find this article thought-provoking, please consider becoming a follower by scrolling back to the top and clicking the orange "Follow" link next to my name. This ensures you are notified of all my work as it is published and gives me feedback to know what readers find of interest.

J. Marcuzzo has responded (in the comment section of another article) with his rebuttal to many of the points I raise here. I am including it by this link and reference to give you the "other" viewpoint. My reply in brief to his points is simply to follow the cash with no creative accounting, in fact no accounting at all. Put the revenues in a cigar box and remove them as you pay for things. If the revenue box is empty and there are still bills, you are in the red for cash flow and have to borrow. If there is cash left in the revenue box after ALL outflows are paid, then you are in the black and can be a lot calmer. Ultimately, I believe Mr. Marcuzzo and I agree that VZ has vast discretionary cash flow now being spent in optional Capex which could be adjusted to free huge sums of net cash flow. This is FFO (funds from operations). Based on the historical choices of VZ management for the past decades, I am not comfortable that the dividend will be a top priority when choices must be made. Mr. Marcuzzo evidently feels it is. We can explore the back in forth of these details further in the comment section if anyone wishes to.

Those of you interested in income focused on value-based investing, using high-quality dividend income equities with covered option writing to boost cash income and yield while reducing (but never totally eliminating) market risk, I offer through Seeking Alpha my private premium research service, Engineered Income Investing. Send me a private message with your email address and a topic of "EII offer" if you'd like a complimentary copy of a few of my recent research reports.

I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.