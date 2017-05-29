Electronic Arts Gets A Galaxy Of Money From Its Star Wars Mobile Game

The decision to get a multi-year license to use/publish Star Wars on games from Disney (DIS) is paying off well for Electronic Arts (EA). After almost 18 months since launch, EA’s Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is still the company’s top-grossing mobile game. Further, EA itself revealed that the average playing time of Galaxy of Heroes’ players is 162 minutes per day. This is impressive because the estimated average playing time on mobile games is only 24 minutes per day.

As per the April data of Sensor Tower, Galaxy of Heroes had net sales of $13 million. Take note that this $13 million estimate from Sensor Tower already deducted the 30% cut of app store owners Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Sensor Tower’s data also only tracks in-app purchases and out-right sales, it doesn’t track advertising revenue.

(Source: Sensor Tower)

Galaxy of Heroes' still-strong monthly net revenue is in spite of Warner Bros (TWX) releasing DC Legends last November. DC Legends uses DC superheroes but it has the same design/gameplay of Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. As per my own hands-on playing experience, DC Legends touts superior graphics/effects and a better story line. Unfortunately, for Warner, SensorTower’s April data revealed DC Legends only had net sales of $500k from iOS, and $600k from Android.

Unlike the quick decline of DC Legends from the money charts, Galaxy of Heroes consistently remained among the top-grossing iOS/Android games in important markets/countries. Please take time to study the Android and iOS revenue performance charts of Galaxy Heroes. They are from App Annie.

(Source: App Annie)

Source: App Annie

Why Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes Is Important

EA needs the strong, steady income from Galaxy of Heroes because its other mobile titles aren’t achieving the same level of success. ThinkGaming’s chart below illustrates how important Galaxy of Heroes is to EA’s mobile business. The sports-themed titles like MADDEN NFL Mobile and FIFA Mobile Soccer is producing notably lower average daily sales than the Star Wars game.

(Source: ThinkGaming)

Without Galaxy of Heroes, EA would still be a mediocre player in the mobile games arena. It made the right decision to use Star Wars from Disney. EA also did right to copy the successful formula of Com2Us’ Summoners War. Like Summoners War, Galaxy of Heroes and DC Legends uses tactical turn-based fighting mechanics. The gameplay is also heavily energy-based. Unless they spend real dollars, players will have to contend with limited daily amount of energy to play Galaxy of Heroes.

EA’s decision to offer Auto Mode with 4X speed-up combat time also plays well with the limited amount of energy available daily. I can play DC Legends and Galaxy of Heroes at the same time (using two tablets) because they both have Auto Mode or Artificial Intelligence-assisted game play.

(Source: Galaxy of Heroes of Motek Moyen)

Addicted but impatient players have to spend money to level up faster and find better heroes/gears. EA is raking in a galaxy of money from Galaxy of Heroes because of this need-to-pay-for-energy strategy. It costs 105 pesos ($2) to buy 220 crystals and 120 energy costs 50 crystals.

(Source: Galaxy of Heroes of Motek Moyen)

My Recommendation

EA should not be content with the success of Galaxy of Heroes. It should spend some of the revenue from its first Star Wars title to create another mobile game. The licensing deal with Disney allows EA to use Star Wars not just on one game. I look forward to EA possibly creating a mobile MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game based on Star Wars.

Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) Chinese mobile port of its League of Legends PC MOBA game Honor of Kings touts quarterly revenue of 3 billion yuan ($437 million). Making an English Android/iOS MOBA game like League of Legends using Star Wars heroes could even be more successful than Galaxy of Heroes.

Tencent’s English version of Honor of Kings, Strike of Kings (still in beta) has licensed heroes from DC Comics. Tencent licensed DC superheroes because it knew many Asian, European, and American players adore them. EA therefore should emulate Tencent’s push for western superheroes-themed MOBA games. Tencent became the king of video games because it knows what gamers want.

(Source: Newzoo)

If EA doesn’t have the patience to create its own mobile clone of League of Legends, it can buy smaller firms, which already have English MOBA games. The studios responsible for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Heroes Evolved are great acquisition targets for EA. Rather than wasting money on developing more sports-themed mobile games, I would rather see EA use the cash to buy other game studios with successful fighting/action games. Asians, Europeans, and Africans can never appreciate American football.

On the other hand, role-playing or strategy games that involve Star Wars, Marvel, or DC superheroes fighting bad guys and monsters have universal appeal. EA’s mobile strategy should focus more on creating games, which can appeal to most citizens of the world.

Conclusion

Electronic Arts’ future lies on how effective it could be in monetizing mobile gamers. As per Newzoo’s chart below, mobile gaming is now the biggest market for video games. For this year, mobile games’ global revenue of $46.1 billion is much higher than that of PC or console games.

(Source: Newzoo)

I rate EA as a buy. Market signals based on month-long technical indicators and moving averages favor going long on EA right now.

(Source: investing.com)