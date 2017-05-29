How To Play The Yahoo - Verizon - Alibaba - Altaba Drama For Less Than $1,000 With Options

The Back Story

I recently wrote an article on Seeking Alpha that was less than optimistic to further upside potential of Yahoo shares (NASDAQ:YHOO), titled "Well Yahoo, At Over $50/share, What Do We Do With You Now?."

In summary, Yahoo's sale of it's core assets to Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is set to close in early June, which will trigger an increase of cash, a conversion of what's left of the company to a closed-ended investment fund (Altaba, likely derived from "alternative" and "Alibaba"), and a change in top-tier management with a board that has sizable stakes in YHOO. Then what's left to deal with is the difficult task of maximizing shareholder value by 1) some form of liquidation of its other components, including Yahoo Japan, a bundle of patents, and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and 2) developing the right strategy to return capital to investors through the constraints (and advantages) of a closed-ended fund.

Because of its new name, it's hard to believe the end-game isn't to simply own Alibaba shares. But when that occurs, or with how much bloodletting occurs (in the form of taxable events), is still murky to me.

Because YHOO is converting to a closed-ended investment fund, there is no timeline that any major investment moves will happen overnight, or frankly, ever. Because their is no finite term for closed-ended investment funds, management could manage this pool of assets literally in perpetuity; even having the ability to write covered calls on the fund's assets.

In the meantime, the case for the value of the underlying assets of YHOO is strong, sans tax code. As soon as you bring in the tax implications of YHOO's remaining core assets, the outlook becomes more murky. Though many YHOO bulls believe that management will find a way around the current tax code, providing a tax discount; I believe that the reason YHOO still holds these assets is because no "work-around" has been developed yet. Remember Yahoo's announcement for a tax-free BABA spin-off into a registered investment company? Hmmm.

Because I have experienced a significant run-up in my long YHOO position, and there is much less upside to what I've been used to with this position, I proposed in my last article that it was time to sell or put on a hedge. I suggested I may sell my long position entirely or hedge it to the downside, and this week I decided on the hedge.

I sold an out-of-the-money call (October $55 Call) and with that premium, I was able to buy an out-of-the-money put (October $48 Put) for about the same premium I received on the sale of the call. This limits my upside to only 10% to where it currently trades, but I was able to buy a put on the cheap - hedging any downside risk.

Have I Changed My Mind?

After much spirited debate in the original article's comments section, and with a few calls to some analyst friends, I've decided that I'd still like a little exposure to any potential upside left in the YHOO story. To clarify, I haven't changed my mind. My long position is up a little bit over 60% in 16 months.

I'm not all that greedy, and as long as I continue to fight for every chance I have to double my money consistently, then I'll take money off the table when it's time. After all, part of consistency and part of growing wealth is, well, knowing when to fold 'em. (And, to be sure, how to fold 'em.)

But as I mentioned, the story still intrigues me and I decided I wanted to put a little bit of capital back into this play.

Two positions.

Under $1,000 each.

With the potential for 100%+ upside.

I chose to initiate two option positions this morning, both of which provide much more upside potential (but not unlimited) with a known amount of potential loss. I did this because I don't believe YHOO has much upside left, though I believe there is some credibility to the thesis that there is likely still 20% upside in YHOO. The numbers have changed a little since I initiated my positions, so consider these as estimates, with a focus on the net premium paid for each position.

And for the sake of the newer investors on Seeking Alpha, or those that are less familiar with industry terms, I'll try to use as few technical terms as possible, while explaining each position and why I did what I did.

Bull Call Spread #1: October Expiration

Buy 4 YHOO Oct $50 Call @ $3.40

Sell 4 YHOO Oct $55 Call @ $1.30

Net premium paid: $2.00 - $2.20 ($800 - $880).

I have the right to buy YHOO at $50 but also have sold the right for someone to buy it away from me for $55, for a maximum position value of $5.00. If the stock is at $55 or more on or close to the expiration date (October 20), then my position will be worth around $5, or $2,000. This would be 127 - 150% over the premium I paid to initiate, not including commission. My total downside is limited to the premium I paid to open the position (plus commission).

Bull Call Spread #2: January 2018 Expiration

Buy 4 YHOO Oct $50 Call @ $4.35

Sell 4 YHOO Oct $55 Call @ $2.20

Net premium paid: $2.15 - $2.40 ($860 - $960).

With the same mechanics as in the first example, my potential upside is 108% - 132%, not including commission; with my total downside limited to the premium I paid to open the position (plus commission).

In a comparison to use of capital, each position could provide me $1,000 of gain for each $1,000 deployed. If the +20% YHOO bulls are correct, then that puts YHOO shares at $60, over their current $50/share. To make the same $1,000 on the long-only position, I would need to own 100 shares of YHOO (potential of 20% upside, or $10/share X 100 shares = $1,000 profit), or about $10,000 of capital must be deployed in a long-only strategy for the same potential upside.

Risks to this Strategy

The biggest risk to these two positions is the fact that YHOO will convert to Altaba, a closed-ended investment fund, at some point after the VZ deal is closed. Some closed-ended investment funds have an options market, like Columbia Threadneedle's Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK), though more closed-ended funds do not have an options market. Because of the breadth of the YHOO options market, I believe that the new Altaba will likely have an options market. If I'm wrong here, the outlook of what happens with YHOO options is less clear when YHOO transitions to Altaba. In this instant, the most likely scenario is that all positions will be closed at current quoted valuables, rather than convert to a new Altaba option equivalent.

The other risk to this strategy is that Altaba management will not execute asset liquidation strategies quick enough to drive the YHOO value higher within the expiration date of my option positions. This could cause a loss of 100% of the premium I paid for each position (plus the commission), with a small likelihood that I may be able to break even or sell the position for more than the premium I paid.

And of course, this section of the article wouldn't be complete without 1) stating that there are a whole lot of risks to YHOO stock, including risk specific to BABA and Yahoo Japan, risk to the VZ deal closing, and new management's experience running a closed-ended fund; and 2) you should do your homework and not assume what I did for my family portfolios is what you should do for yours.

I will continue to monitor headlines, SEC filings, and the drama as it unfolds, and will provide updates in the comments section here, in my blog posts, and to my newsletter subscribers.

For Pearly Pig Weekly subscribers, I will follow this article up with a "Letter to Altaba" describing how they should run the new closed-ended investment fund for the benefit of all shareholders, not just a few high stake hedge funds.

