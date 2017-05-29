Costco: It Doesn't Add Up

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) had a great week, after delivering top and bottom line beats for fiscal 3Q17 and seeing its stock price rush +3.5% for the week.

Credit: Omaha World Herald

But the stock is, in my view, a bit of a mystery: Slow growth (+6% EPS projected for this year, although rising) combined with razor-thin op margins (as is expected of a wholesale discount store chain), low dividend yield (1.1% that excludes the eventual special dividend payment) and negative net cash balance (after newly-issued debt to be reflected on the upcoming quarter's balance sheet) add up to a retailer stock that trades at an astounding 33x trailing earnings.

This is the highest valuation level that the stock has reached in the past 10 years at least (see graph below). It may also be the priciest brick-and-mortar retail stock in the market, on a P/E basis. Just as a fun fact, Costco's forward earnings multiple is the same as high-flying tech prodigy Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

COST PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

To be fair and balanced, Costco has quite a bit going in its favor. On my end, I would argue that the company is well managed and appears to have a very loyal customer and employee base. Let me turn to some of my readers to identify a few other aspects that make COST attractive to many people:

"Always long lines at the pump and check outs"

"Any company that can compete against the AMAZON (NASDAQ:AMZN) should be commended"

"They will be expanding more [overseas]"

"Offers an exceptional Visa card"

"The dividend will mean thousands added to my pile"

"I am beating the S&P index by 11.83%"

Not yet convinced of the bull case, however, I turned to financial modeling. I decided to create a three-year projection of Costco's income statement, and stress test the results a bit. The goal: to be as optimistic as possible on my projections while staying within the bounds of reason, and then to compare my results against the Street's expectations through fiscal 2018 (see table below).

Source: Yahoo Finance

In this article, I will articulate all the key inputs and assumptions that I used in my best-case scenario model, and issue my personal and final verdict on whether COST might be a stock worth owning.

The assumptions

The table below summarizes my best-case scenario P&L projections through fiscal 2019.

Source: DM Martins Research, using the company's press release data for actuals

Costco has certainly been on the upswing when it comes to top line growth. Revenues started fiscal 2016 up 1.3% in 1Q and ended the year up 2.2%. Fiscal 2017 has been an even better year, as the company has leveraged sales from new stores and about +3% comps to produce 5.6% YTD in top line expansion.

In my model, I am assuming that sales will improve further this coming quarter and remain consistently high, at 7.2%. This rate includes what I calculate to be 0.2% growth from higher membership revenues, the results of a nearly 10% price hike in the U.S. and Canada starting next month (as a reminder, membership revs have historically represented about 2.2% of total company sales).

Few brick-and-mortar retailers can plan for or count on more than 7% of top line growth over extended periods of time. I am making precisely that assumption in my model, accounting for robust comps and some uplift from inorganic growth. Yet, my fiscal 2018 revenue number is barely high enough to catch up with what I consider to be an aggressive Street consensus estimate.

On margins, Costco has benefited from a low oil price environment to maintain profitability up, as suggested during the company's most recent earnings call. It is hard to anticipate if or when oil prices will finally rebound and stay high for an extended period of time, so there is some uncertainty around gross margin on that front. Also, Costco remains committed to investing in everyday low prices, which is likely to bode well for revenues, but not so much for gross margins. In my "best-case-yet-realistic" scenario model, I assume that, despite potential headwinds, gross margin will remain at recent average levels and not contract through at least fiscal 2019.

On opex, management has done a good job at maintaining SG&A as a percentage of revenues just north of 10% over the past seven quarters, with peaks of 10.5%. That number could come up a bit, especially as the company continues to invest in new stores (12 are scheduled to go live in fiscal 4Q17, vs. 14 in the first 9 months of the year). But in my model, I assume that SG&A as a percentage of revenues will in fact breach recent lows and stay at 10% flat through fiscal 2019. At that level, op profits in fiscal 2018 would be a very solid 14% above those of fiscal 2017.

Net interest is a line that is often irrelevant to many large companies in sectors other than discount retail. But because Costco's op margins in fiscal 2016 were only 3.1% (I expect the same for 2017) and the company issued $3.8 billion in bonds in May to fund a special dividend (nearly doubling the company's debt balance), net interest is very important in this case. The table below lists Costco's bonds outstanding. For simplicity, I use a few immaterial assumptions and rounding.

Source: DM Martins Research, using company's press release and 2016 annual filing

Once I factor in Costco's new debt and an assumed increase in interest-producing short-term investments (funded mostly by cash from operations), I estimate that the company will nearly double net interest expenses in fiscal 2018, to $139 million. I then aggressively assume that debt maturing through the next couple of years will not need to be rolled over, resulting in slightly lower interest expense in fiscal 2019.

Finally, I assume an effective tax rate of 35% that is about 30 bps lower than management's expectations for fiscal 2017. I also project a stable outstanding share count of 441 million units.

Conclusions

Notice that, even using what I believe to be the aggressive yet plausible assumptions described above, I fail to reach consensus expectations. My EPS projection for fiscal 2017 is 7 cents below consensus, while that of fiscal 2018 is 5 cents short. Should I use what I consider to be more realistic assumptions in my model (e.g. less optimistic top-line growth, or a bit less robust op margin), I can easily see my earnings projections falling at least 15 to 20 cents below consensus for the coming year. Yet, despite the high bar that has been set, the stock continues to trade at a 10-year high valuation multiple.

In conclusion, I maintain my view that Costco, while a well-managed company and admired brand, appears to be an overvalued stock. Should the company start missing EPS estimates as my model would suggest, I find it plausible that the perceived risks of investing in the stock would rise, and multiples could come down to at least 30x on a trailing basis as fiscal 2018 rolls around. At that valuation, COST would be worth $167/share at best, assuming my optimistic projections prove to be achievable.

Note from the author: Subscribers of my SRG (Storm-Resistant Growth) Portfolio service will have access to the working file that I used in my Costco analysis. If you would like to learn more about this service, click here. The SRG Portfolio is my attempt to build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. The early results have exceeded my expectations, as the portfolio is beating the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis despite the raging bull. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published so far.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am neither long nor short COST, and I do not currently intend to start a position. All views expressed in this article are my own and do not represent advice to buy or sell certain securities. Please perform your own due diligence, and seek professional guidance as you deem necessary