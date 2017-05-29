MLP Monthly Report: May 2017

The May MLP Monthly Report can be found here, offering insights on MLP industry news, the asset class’s performance, yields, valuations, and fundamental drivers.

Summary

News: 1) OPEC energy ministers plan to meet with Russia to discuss extending oil output cuts. The 24 countries that agreed to a production cut last year will meet in Vienna on May 25th to decide whether to extend the deal through the rest of 2017. 2) The tax reform proposal by the Trump administration appears positive for MLP unitholders. The plan released by the administration proposes to reduce the top tax rate on pass-through entities (including MLPs) to 15% from the current rate of up to 36.9%. 3) Sunoco Logistics Partners completed its merger with Energy Transfer Partners on April 28th. The combined entities are now operating as Energy Transfer Partners LP under ticker ETP, which began trading as a standalone entity on May 1st. (Source: Rigzone, MLP Data)

Performance: Midstream MLPs, as measured by the Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index, declined 1.20% last month partly due to lower oil prices. The index has gained 12.34% over the last one-year period. (Source: Bloomberg)

Yield: The current yield on MLPs stands at 6.69%. MLP yields remained higher than the broad market benchmarks for High Yield Bonds (5.63%), Preferreds (5.38%), Emerging Market Bonds (5.35%), and REITs (3.97%).1 MLP yield spreads versus 10-year Treasuries currently stand at 4.40%, higher than the long-term average of 3.64%. (Sources: Bloomberg, AltaVista Research, and Fed Reserve)

Valuations: The Enterprise Value to EBITDA ratio (EV-to-EBITDA), which seeks to provide more color on the valuations of MLPs, decreased in April compared to March as MLP unit prices fell. Since April 2016, the EV-to-EBITDA ratio has increased approximately 5.1%, as oil prices, and subsequently MLP equities, recovered from previous lows. In addition, from 2015 to 2016, MLP Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratios fell -6.9% from 4.90x to 4.56x, as MLPs continue to make concerted efforts reduce leverage ratios. (Source: Bloomberg, MLPData, company financials).

Production Output: The Baker Hughes Rig Count increased by 46 rigs compared to last month to 870 rigs. The rig count has more than doubled since its recent low point in May 2016 of 404 rigs. US production of crude oil rose to 9,293 in thousands of barrels produced per day in the last week of April from 9199 at the end of March. (Source: Baker Hughes & EIA)

1.Asset class representations are as follows, MLPs, Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index; High Yield Bonds, Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Index; Preferreds, BofA Merrill Lynch Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index; Emerging Market Bonds, J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Index; REITs, FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITS Index; Investment Grade Bonds, iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index; Equities, S&P 500 Index; Energy, S&P 500 Energy Index; US Bonds, CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index; Crude Oil, Generic 1st ‘CL’ Future, and Utilities, Utilities Select Sector Index.

As of 05/01/2017, Energy Transfer Partners was a holdings in the Global X MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX), with a 2.85% weighting and the Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA), with a 13.04% weighting.

DEFINITIONS

Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index: The Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index is intended to give investors a means of tracking the performance of the energy infrastructure MLP asset class in the United States. The index is composed of Midstream MLPs engaged in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural resources.

Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Index: The Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Bond Index measures the USD-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market. Securities are classified as high yield if the middle rating of Moody’s, Fitch and S&P is Ba1/BB+/BB+ or below. Bonds from issuers with an emerging markets country of risk, based on Barclays EM country definition, are excluded.

BofA Merrill Lynch Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index: BofA Merrill Lynch Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index tracks the performance of fixed-rate U.S. dollar-denominated preferred securities issued in the U.S. domestic market.

J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Index: J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Index is a broad, diverse U.S. dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark that tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITS Index: FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITS Index is a free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index that includes all tax qualified equity REITs listed in the NYSE, AMEX, and NASDAQ National Market.

iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index: The iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade index measures the performance of 600 highly liquid investment grade corporate bonds. S&P 500 Index: S&P 500 Index tracks the performance of 500 leading U.S. stocks and captures approximately 80% coverage of available U.S. market capitalization. It is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities.

S&P 500 Index: The S&P 500® Index is an index of 500 stocks chosen by factors such as market size, liquidity, and industry grouping. The Index is designed to be a leading indicator of U.S. equities and is meant to reflect the risk/return characteristics of the large-cap universe.

S&P 500 Energy Index: The S&P 500® Energy Index comprises those companies included in the S&P 500 that are classified as members of the GICS® energy sector.

Chicago Board Options Exchange 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index: Chicago Board Options Exchange 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index measures 10-year treasury note yields and changes over time to the note’s yield.

Utilities Select Sector Index: The Utilities Select Sector Index seeks to provide an effective representation of the utilities sector of the S&P 500 Index. The Index includes companies from the following industries: electric utilities; water utilities; multi-utilities; independent power producers and energy traders; and gas utilities.

Crude Oil: Measured based on the Generic 1st ‘CL’ Future, which is the nearest crude oil future to expiration.

EBITDA: Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a measure of a company’s operating performance. Essentially, it’s a way to evaluate a company’s performance without having to factor in financing decisions, accounting decisions or tax environments.

Average Spread: Average spread is the average of the excess of the MLPs yield over the 10 year treasuries yield.

Enterprise Value (NYSE:EV): EV is a measure of a company’s total value, often used as a more comprehensive alternative to equity market capitalization.