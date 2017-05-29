AmTrust: $300 Million Lifeline Or Major Sign Of Insider Confidence?

By Parke Shall

Things certainly took a dramatic change in the AmTrust (NASDAQ:AFSI) story last week when family members related to company insiders pulled together $300 million to participate in a private placement for the company. The company released an 8-K on Thursday of last week that stated,

On May 25, 2017, AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSI: the "Company"), executed a purchase agreement for the issuance and sale in a private placement of 24,096,384 shares of its common stock at a price of $12.45 per share resulting in proceeds to the Company of $300,000,000. The last reported sale price of the Company's common stock on May 25, 2017 was $12.45 per share. The transaction is expected to close on May 26, 2017. The sole purchasers in the private placement were certain members of the families of Barry Zyskind, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and George Karfunkel, a director of the Company. Neither Mr. Zyskind nor Mr. Karfunkel nor any other director, executive officer or significant shareholder of the Company acquired shares in the private placement. The Company granted to these investors certain registration rights at a future date once the Company has regained its current filer status for SEC registration purposes. The investors have agreed not to exercise their right to vote their shares of common stock until after the conclusion of the Company's 2018 annual meeting of shareholders. Additionally, such investors have agreed not to transfer the common stock, subject to certain limited exceptions for bona fide estate planning purposes for a period of one year from purchase. The members of the Company's independent Audit Committee, assisted by its outside legal and financial advisors, reviewed the terms of the private placement on behalf of the Company. No underwriters or placement agents were involved in the private placement. The Company will contribute the proceeds of the private placement to its insurance subsidiaries to support their financial strength, continued growth and the writing of business. By raising capital through this private placement and with a higher capital base, the Company remains committed to providing confidence to its stakeholders that it is well capitalized to support its business.

This can be looked at as either positive or negative news and rather than choose one, we wanted to lay out both scenarios in this article today.

First off, the market saw this private placement as good news and shares advanced over 10% during trading on Friday, as you can see from the chart below.

One could point to this private placement and say it is an obvious sign of confidence. Family members associated with insiders are very close to being insiders themselves and their willingness to put up $300 million collectively to try and keep AFSI on steady ground can be looked at as a huge sign of confidence and an obvious sign of conviction from those "in the know". This is the narrative that the market seemed to adapt, driving shares up in trading on Friday.

There are also detractors who claim that this news may not be the positive that it looks like on the surface. Several critics on social media and in blogs have criticized this private placement, questioning not only the amount that was raised but the need for capital and the lack of financing options that the company may have had at the time. AFSI has a history of issuing debt in order to meet its obligations and its decision to issue equity with the stock price down more than 48% year to date could also be viewed as questionable.

Ostensibly a company only wants to issue equity when the value of its shares are at or above fair market value. If AFSI thought that shares were extremely undervalued they may have wanted to hold off on issuing them at this price, despite the fact that it looks like they wanted to make a large collective "insider buy".

The company's financing options for the time being may have been limited in the sense that they can't do a public sale of securities until their financials have been blessed and the debt market may have dried up a little bit given the new controversy hanging over the head of the company.

For those that remember, AFSI has been embroiled in a number of controversies. The company is working on getting restated financials blessed by its new auditor. At the same time, a Wall Street Journal report that came out several weeks ago and seemed to indicate that the company was under investigation by a couple of different regulatory agencies, with former Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos leading the investigation.

This news and long-standing criticism of the company's accounting by numerous short-sellers has led us to a skeptical of view on the company. We have written a couple of articles over the last few weeks detailing why we would not own AFSI here and why we think investors should be skeptical.

$300 million isn't a lot of money for this company but a insider buying of this magnitude should in no way be ignored. Despite the fact that the founders of AFSI and the executives all have large piggy banks to fall back on, this is no small amount of money worth shaking your head at. We had a small short position going into Thursday which we may look to add to if shares continue to move much higher. We stand by our original analysis that Markopolos' involvement likely means that there will be serious allegations at some point from regulators.

Despite this, the company has done a good job of changing the narrative in the market for now and the regulatory thesis may take a while to catalyze. We plan on remaining short and skeptical with an eye on any future developments. In the short term, shares may continue to appreciate.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AFSI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.