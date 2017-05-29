Citigroup CCAR: U.S. Tax Reform And Dividend Versus Buyback Question

The Fed's Comprehensive Capital Analysis & Review (CCAR) process is one of the most important events in the large banks' annual calendar. It essentially determines the quantum of capital, in the form of dividends and buybacks, the large U.S. banks can hope to return to investors. The outcome of this annual event can often materially influence the share price of the relevant securities. For example, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analysts are currently recommending buying call options based on expected CCAR outcomes for Citigroup (NYSE:C).

I will cover this topic at length for Citigroup and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in future articles - but in this piece, I would like to focus on an important decision Mr. Corbat had to take on the mix between dividends and buybacks, in its capital plan submitted to the Fed.

What are the arguments for the dividend and buybacks camps?

The dividends camp is typically represented by income investors - simply put, there is a class of income investors that their main focus is dividend-paying stocks. Given Citi currently pays out around a miserly 1% yield - Citi must be missing out on a huge and extremely important class of investors, especially in these times, given the low interest-rate environment.

For the buybacks camp, the argument is essentially based on economically rational decision-making. If Citi buys back its securities at a discount to tangible book value (NYSEMKT:TBV) and the firm is expected to earn its cost of capital or exceed it. Buying back the stock appears to be a no-brainer as simple application of corporate finance theorem. Since Citi's management believes it should trade at around 1.5x-1.6x tangible book (assuming ~14% ROTCE and cost of equity of 8-10%) - then buying the stock at 0.9x tangible book does make a lot of sense. That is of course is based on the premise that stated TBV is meaningful.

Not all TBVs are created equal

Most investors in Citi repeat the mantra that it is clearly a very cheap stock as it is trading below tangible book value (TBV) and at lower multiples compared to peers.

Well, that story is somewhat more elaborate, for Citi, primarily due to deferred tax assets (DTAs) included in its TBV. It is sizable and stands at $47 billion ($40 billion of which are Federal DTAs) at the end of 2016. This is a unique characteristic for Citi and as such, from an investor's perspective, one should really adjust its TBV to take the DTA into account and enable like-for-like comparison with peers.

One thing to understand about DTAs, as their name suggests, is that they are future offsets against tax payable - however, Citi gets to recognize these upfront at face value currently - even though, utilization will not occur for a very long time. As such, the first logical downward adjustment to TBV would be to net present value its carrying value (I would use cost of capital as a reasonable discount proxy). Furthermore, as some of the DTAs have an expiry date - there is a risk that Citi would not be able to fully utilize these (so investors should factor that in too). Finally, the proposed tax reform will likely prescribe a partial write-off of the DTA as well, which is a near-term risk. Citi's CFO described the potential impact in the Q4'2016 earnings call:

"we end the year with about $47 billion of Deferred Tax Assets. And within that, there's about $40 billion that are really U.S. Federal DTAs. Within that $40 billion, there's about $3 billion of NOLs, which have got a 20-year life, and there's $14 billion now of foreign tax credits that again generally have a 10-year life. So that leaves $23 billion that really comes about as a result of timing differences, and, therefore, have no specific time use or limitation.....if we now dropped to a 25% tax rate with a territorial system, we'd end up with still no reduction to our territorial - I'm sorry - combined with a territorial system the P&L hit would be about $12 billion.... Within that, again, our belief is that we continue to expect foreign tax credits (NASDAQ:FTC) carry-forwards to continue to exist post tax reform. And under the law, FTC carry-forwards can be used because there's a provision in the law that allows 50% of domestic income to be treated as foreign income. So that's in the law. So again, with a 25% tax rate and a territorial system, we don't see any hit to our ability to use FTCs."

The assumptions above by the CFO may prove to be somewhat bullish - for example, if the corporate tax rate is lowered to 15% or any further changes to the interaction between a territorial tax system and FTC rules - then the impact will be somewhat more pronounced than a $12 billion write-down to the P&L.

The analysis above can be best illustrated by the numbers - Citi's tangible book value is approximately $182 billion as of Q1`2017 whereas its market cap is ~170 billion (so essentially trading below tangible book value). If we adjust for the DTA as per above, for arguments' case, let us assume a $25 billion write-down - then we are essentially arriving at an adjusted TBV of $157 billion. In other words, an adjusted valuation of ~1.1x adjusted TBV.

It is worth noting that the other large U.S. banks do not carry a material DTA in their books. Importantly, all these changes do not mean Citi will pay any more tax than otherwise expected - but it does impact the relative value of Citi shares versus its peers.

Final thoughts

Many analysts use a simple regression lines primarily through a RoTCE lens to ascertain the relative value of banks - to be fair, it is often more complex and dynamic than simply that. Understanding that granular complexity is where true alpha can be generated.

The banking industry is continuously evolving and clear trends, winners and losers are emerging - interestingly, Mr. Market finally appears to demand a lower cost of equity for the U.S. banks compared with international peers (my best guess is that it is now in the 8-9% and somewhat higher for European banks).

Putting myself in Corbat's shoes and considering the above factors as well as forecasted future profitability- I would now argue for a more significant increase to the dividends. I would like to see close a 2% plus dividend yield as soon as possible - but not sure, we will get in this particular CCAR round.

In my next few articles, I will cover CCAR 2017 for the Bank of America and Citigroup - so if of interest, tick the "real-time follower" button above.

