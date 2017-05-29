Asset Managers Through The Looking Glass

We are likely to find the market is a type of random walk and very few asset managers could possibly be creating sustained alpha.

Given the now huge ubiquity of both mainstream and also alternative fund mangers, the issue of whether many fund managers are really able to generate alpha continues to be a hot topic. My opinion is very few do. Most fund managers instead just create beta - i.e. they take and generate systematic risk and hope that things will turn out for the better. There simply isn't enough yield or growth in Western economies for any other strategy.

I would therefore like to propose an experiment that might once and for all settle whether most fund managers create any alpha at all (again including the now thousands of alternative managers).

My experiment is derived from a scene in "Alice Through the Looking Glass," by Lewis Carroll. Carroll describes a scenario where the process of criminal justice is reversed. A person is put in jail first, then tried and then commits the crime (if indeed they did commit the crime). This seems somewhat unfair for if a person did not commit the crime he has been punished for nothing. But as the white King explains to Alice in that case - so much the better, for at least then no crime was committed!

Odd logic indeed, but let's imagine something similar for fund managers - and this is something that could really be implemented. A manager is told, ab initio, whether he has made a gain or loss on a given position of stocks that he favors, say, over a week. Having found this out the fund manager must then make the investment (which is permitted to be booked one week later). He must make the investment whether he lost money or made it, or else we will say he will get ejected by the relevant regulatory authorities from participating in the market.

The central question is would the alpha generated by most funds be any better or worse than when they make investments in the usual way. My contention is that the random walk nature of most liquid securities markets means most investors would end up with similar returns in the reverse mirror world as they do in real life. Or in other words most don't really perform any better than the monkey throwing darts at a stock list from the WSJ.

While seemingly curious, an electronic market really could work this way, generating possibly something close to a perfectly competitive market, in which (probably) no one party systematically outperforms any other. In particular we could use an automated system telling each fund manager what stocks they are required to invest in on a post-hoc basis (selected randomly or even to some extent on the basis of the fund manager's historic strategy/stock preferences/etc). The system allows the fund manager to book their investment say a week earlier from when they enter it and as they enter the investment they have already been told if it will make a profit or loss. In fact you don't even need human fund managers at all; the automated system could put in back trades systematically itself, again having already recorded the profit or loss.

This would still allow for a liquid secondary market in stocks, itself critical to the raising of new capital, but it would do away with the façade of fund managers creating alpha. Investment fees, particularly if all was automated, could be very low and in general the investor would benefit from that. Rather like index trackers perhaps.

Well, slightly absurd maybe but not impossible, and it might be a struggle to get the fund management industry to accept this model - but then a far too over-congested industry is strongly in need of consolidation and automation anyway.

Alice found this mirror world all very confusing in the legal context, but perhaps it could make more sense in the financial context!

