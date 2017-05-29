Time Warner Licenses DC Comics Superheroes To Tencent

Warner Bros therefore should do its best to get a bigger slice of the $46 billion/year global mobile games industry.

Licensing DC heroes to other mobile game developers is cheaper and safer than Warner itself making the games.

Licensing DC Comics assets is one way Time Warner can benefit from the fast-rising mobile games industry.

The world’s bigger video games company, Tencent, has licensed DC Comics heroes for use in its mobile MOBA game, Strike of Kings/Honor of Kings.

Disney (DIS) has wisely monetized its Marvel and Star Wars assets by licensing them to third-party mobile game developers. Likewise, Time Warner (TWX) can also have long-term benefits from licensing DC Comics to other firms involved in mobile games. There was no official announcement about it but Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), the world’s largest video games publisher, has licensed DC Comics superheroes for use in its mobile MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game, Strike of Kings.

Batman, Superman, and The Joker are already being used inside Strike of Kings.

Strike of Kings is the (soft-launched in Europe) English version of Tencent’s Chinese mobile MOBA game Honor of Kings (also known as King of Glory). Honor of Kings’ monthly gross sales in China is at least 2 billion yuan ($291 million). Time Warner can extract notable licensing/royalty fees from letting Tencent use DC superheroes.

Tencent is already surveying its players for a new name for Strike of Kings before its upcoming commercial launch. Honor of Kings is the Chinese mobile version of Tencent’s hit PC MOBA game League of Legends. Strike of Kings can replicate the success of Honor of Kings in China. League of Legends is popular in Europe, Asia, and North America. Strike of Kings that has DC superheroes is rather unique, it makes it even more attractive.

I bet that Strike of Kings can even beat Clash Royale’s average monthly sales of $110 million. Tencent's brilliant decision to use world-famous DC superheroes will attract customers who do not even play MOBA-style mobile games.

If we guesstimate that Time Warner could get a 5% royalty fee rate on a $100 million/month mobile game, that’s $3 million/month of easy money. I also expect Tencent to use DC heroes on Honor of Kings because Chinese players will demand equity with their English-speaking counterparts. Selling heroes and skins to players is how freemium games make money.

Taking royalty fees of 5% from Honor of Kings’ $291 million monthly sales adds another $14.55 million. My estimated economic benefit from licensing DC superheroes to Tencent is $17 million/month. Even half of that amount is already a lucrative way to monetize DC Superheroes.

Why Warner Needs To License DC Comics To Other Firms

Warner Bros has its own portfolio of mobile games. It has game developers on its payroll. Unfortunately, based on Thinkgaming’s estimates, no Warner-made game is among the top 30 grossing iPhone games in America. The Warner-made DC Legends is only taking average daily sales of $26k. The iPhone version of DC Legends is only the no. 139 top grossing game in America.

A check on Sensor Tower also revealed that the April global net revenue of DC Legends from iOS players was only $500K. The April net revenue from Android of DC Legends was $600k. Compared to other firms, Warner is clearly struggling in mobile. The licensing deal with Tencent is therefore a welcome helping hand. Even if Warner cannot make successful mobile games, Tencent’s savvy leadership in the mobile games industry will give trickle-down benefits to Time Warner.

The iconic brand power of DC superheroes should be monetized in every way possible. If licensing them to other companies generates more money, so be it. Disney is doing well licensing Marvel to other developers. There’s more than 10 Marvel-themed Android games made by other companies. Based on SensorTower’s April data, the 3-year-old Marvel Contest of Champions game made by Kabam had net sales of $15 million last month.

Warner Bros needs a stronger presence on mobile to fully benefit from this fast-growing industry. Mobile is now the growth driver of the video games industry. Licensing DC superheroes to other firms is one way for Time Warner to better benefit from the $46.1 billion/year mobile games industry.

Conclusion

The monetization effort over DC Comics assets should be greatly expanded to video games. Unlike the piracy-prone movie industry, freemium mobile games that make money via in-app purchases are safe from piracy. Further, Instead of risking time and money creating its own DC Comics-themed mobile games, Warner Bros should just focus on licensing them to other game developers.

The dismal monetization performance of DC Legends demonstrated that Warner Bros is still a neophyte when it comes to the hyper-competitive mobile games business. Tencent has proven itself master of the mobile games industry. Warner should just hitch its wagon to Tencent’s star.

There are more than 100 DC superheroes. Tencent could use them to build separate mobile games, each focusing on a single hero. The more mobile games that Tencent makes, the better it is for Warner’s licensing/royalty fee business.

Going forward, Tencent’s recent move to be a movie producer could also lead to it releasing DC Comics-themed Chinese TV shows, cartoons, and movies for the Middle Kingdom market.

The licensing deal with Tencent is therefore a good reason to go long on TWX. Based on monthly technical and moving averages trade signals, going long on TWX is the right move right now.

Based on TipRanks’ latest data, 38 hedge fund managers have increased their position on Time Warner during the last quarter. More often than not, shadowing the moves of hedge fund investors can prove profitable for small retail investors.

