S&P 500 - Rotten From Within?

"Don't confuse brains with a bull market."

- Humphrey B. Neill

A quote like this can mean many things. The main meaning is that many traders consider themselves to be good traders just because they are net long in a massive bull market. However, there is also an opposite side to that: people who believe that they discovered the start of a big sell-off. A kind of John Paulson 2.0 for the people who are familiar with his trades against the US housing market in 2007.

I often find myself in a position where I believe to have evidence of a pending market correction. At those points, it is important to look at all evidence to avoid getting a bias. And that is easier said than done.

About two weeks ago, I wrote an article about a possible correction. The week after, we saw one of the biggest drops of 2017 and a massive volatility spike. Interestingly enough, this 'dip' was followed by a massive rally which resulted in a fresh all-time high for the S&P 500.

This rally was once again pushed by a few big stocks. Mainly the FAANG stocks - Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Google/Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG). The graph below shows you the ratio spread between the equal weight S&P 500 index and the 'regular' S&P 500.

The ratio as shown above has hit its lowest level since April of 2016 after going down since December of 2016. This points towards a dangerous rally.

The number of stocks above their 200-day moving average is showing a similar pattern. Currently, we see that about 72.5% of all S&P 500 stocks are above their 200-day moving average. This number has fallen from close to 83% in February while the S&P 500 has kept going up. Another indicator of the low amount of stock behind this rally.

This might be a consequence of a rather strong risk-off trend. For the people who are new to my articles or these kind of indicators in general, I can say that risk-off is a period when traders go into less cyclical stocks/investments while risk-on means that traders are preferring cyclical assets.

One of the indicators that give us a great picture of sentiment is the ratio spread between transportation stocks and the Dow Jones as you can see below. This index is in a massive downtrend since December of 2016 - only one month after the bullish election of President Trump.

The same happened during the economic slowdown of 2014. Therefore, it might not be a coincidence that there is a high correlation to government bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) (inverse, black line)

Both sentiment and market breadth indicators are pointing towards a rather weak market. Quite comparable to an old damaged car. You can still drive a lot, but there comes a time when it breaks down or crashes (pun intended).

So, is this the point of no return? Is the market doomed to fall and am I the only one figuring this out? The answer to all of these questions might be: I don't think so.

Let's look at the next fundamental graph. It shows the ISM manufacturing index and the S&P 500. The ISM manufacturing index is the most important leading indicator for the US economy. It tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth and stock market returns.

The long-term view shows a considerable correlation and one important thing: traders are pricing in an ISM index of more than 55. The graph below gives an even better picture since it starts in 2014.

Note that I used the current S&P 500 price to see how high future returns would be if the market wouldn't change at all. This tells us how much future growth is priced in.

If there is one thing we can conclude, it's that traders are betting that market growth is here to stay. It would actually be even better if the ISM index showed some gains in May and June of this year to justify the current valuation and provide us with some more upside potential.

On a related note, I believe that many readers are aware of my regional indicators average which I use to estimate the ISM value. I look at the manufacturing indices of multiple Fed districts. I can give you a spoiler before publishing my article next Tuesday. Two of the four presented surveys showed a massive decline. Both the Empire State index and Richmond erased all gains. Philadelphia, on the other hand, had a massive rally while Kansas was able to gain a little. I personally have never seen a more vague signal. At this point, it looks as if the ISM index is here to stay indeed, with the uncomfortable feeling of two regional indices being close to contraction.

Conclusion

The market is being pushed higher by a handful of stocks in an environment of uncertainty about growth which is displayed by falling sentiment indicators. At least that's what transportation stocks are showing us. An indicator that has never guided me wrong.

On the other side, we get leading indicators at relatively high levels and some information that tells us that the ISM index is here to stay.

Market bulls were not wrong when they bought this month's dip. The dip offered a great opportunity to bet on the market without having to buy at an all-time high. My advice is to stay long when you are already long. However, you might want to prepare for some further corrections. The easy money is over. Don't go all-in on the long side and wait before you buy in case you sold or are waiting to get in. You won't regret it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.