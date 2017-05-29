10 Quick Facts On High-Yield Bonds

As new investors have entered the asset class, it might be useful to frame current levels in a historical context.

One of the more notable changes in market structure in the post-crisis period has been the rise of retail holders of high-yield corporate bonds. While there were individual bonds and open and closed-end funds held by individuals pre-crisis, the high-yield corporate bond market has been one traditionally dominated by institutional investors like insurance companies and pension funds.

As yields have dropped in both fixed income and equities, and exchange-traded funds have become an easier way to access the high-yield bond market, the influence of the retail investor has risen. Given that many Seeking Alpha readers may be relatively new entrants into the asset class, I wanted to give 10 quick facts on the current market environment to frame valuation.

The year-to-date total return for the Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Index is 4.69%. Leading HY bond exchange traded funds - the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) have returned 4.11% and 4.35%, including reinvested dividends, year-to-date.

After 2016's sharp rally and the continued strong performance in 2017, the current yield-to-worst on the high yield bond market is 5.49%. This is the least compensation that high-yield bond investors have been paid, on average, since September 2014.

The lowest historical yields for speculative grade bonds occurred in June 2014 when the index traded as low as 4.83%.

The average price of the high-yield bond is $101.90, indicating that the market, on average, is trading at a premium to where the bonds were initially issued.

The average option adjusted credit spread over Treasuries offered by the average high-yield bond is just 361bp.

For reference, the post-crisis tight for credit spreads is just 323bp, again in June 2014. High-yield bond spreads did trade as tight as 233bp in May 2007 as risky assets moved towards their cyclical peaks. At that time, the 10-yr Treasury yield was at 4.86%, so the high-yield bond market still traded with meaningfully more yield at that time despite the tighter spread.

Returns in 2017 have been driven by CCCs, which have returned 7.06%. I suggested that gains would be driven by this lowest-rated cohort in my 50 Predictions for 2017.

Historically, my preferred trade in High Yield Bonds has been owning BBs. While I still believe that the market frictions that cause BBs to trade wide for their risk will lead to long-run outperformance, with a current yield of just 4.24%, the highest-rated cohorts of the high-yield bond market offer little near-term upside.

In a strong start to the year for high-yield bonds, there have been some notable laggards. The debt of Retailers has returned just 0.37% with an excess return over Treasuries of -0.92% as the market reprices the risk in the evolving sector.

Energy, which makes up roughly 15% of the HY index, has returned 3.42% as oil prices have slipped modestly. Given High Yield's healthy weight towards Energy, high-yield bond indices could still suffer if prices suffer another persistent price drop.

Ten years ago, when the Fed Funds rate peaked at 5.25%, some FDIC-insured savings accounts were offering annualized yields near where the high-yield corporate bond market is currently trading. As we know all too well, you cannot buy yesterday's yields, and we must decide whether High Yield is compelling at today's levels. I have shown in the past that high-yield corporate bonds exhibit momentum and gains tend to beget more gains.

While we could see a continued modest rally in the short term, valuations are looking stretched. The strong gains of the past year are unlikely to be repeated. I would suggest that high-yield corporate bonds will return less than 3%, their remaining coupon for the year, through the remainder of 2017 with potential for downside in a risk-off environment.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.