Dominion Resources In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - March Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for apple tree, Target (NYSE:TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (NYSE:T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (NYSE:O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Dominion (NYSE:D) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I'll also analyze future prospects and explain why DGRs are likely to slow a bit to fall more in line with earnings growth.

D is what I call a green bean stock in my Garden Portfolio. When I plant green beans in my garden, I know I can expect moderate harvests on a consistent basis. They are the most reliable crop I grow, even if they never exceed my expectations. For this reason, I label an investment a green bean with a yield between 2.5% and 4% with 1 to 10-year DGRs ranging from 5% to 10%. D is towards the higher end with a yield of 3.73% and DGRs of 8.1% 1 year, 7.6% 3 year, 7.3% 5 year, and 7.3% 10 year. Having raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years, D is also a Dividend Contender which is nice to see, especially since the streak encompasses the Great Recession.

The DGRs can be compared to one another to determine whether the rate of dividend increases is slowing or accelerating. In the case of D, the 5/10-year DGR ratio is 1 because the DGRs are essentially equal. The 3/10 year DGR ratio shows some speeding up at 1.04 with even more acceleration in the 1/10 ratio of 1.11. When I'm analyzing these ratios, I'm more interested in avoiding massive slowdowns, so any quickening of the DGRs is a bonus. The trend can't continue forever, but the DGRs look good for now.

One measure of valuation can be obtained by comparing the current yield to the 5-year average yield. D's aforementioned yield is currently 3.73% with a 5-year average yield of 3.60%. This indicates a slight undervaluation. For the yield to match that historical average, the share price would have to climb about 3.5% to $83.89. Based on this metric, I don't treat D as a bargain, but I'm also not very concerned about buying high at this level.

Another metric that is related to the dividend is the payout ratio. By comparing the 10-year average payout ratio to its current level, you can get a feel for how much room is theoretically left for future dividend raises. D has a current EPS payout of 87.8%, which is modestly higher than the 10-year average of 71.4%. The current level doesn't leave a lot of room to increase dividends, but it also is lower than some of the peaks D has had in its payout ratio.

In order to estimate future dividend payments, I'll also look at the debt-to-equity ratio. D has a D/E of 2.40, meaning its debt is 240% of its equity. I believe that's a bit high and could limit the amount of future dividend growth to something closer to earnings growth. Due to the historically high payout ratio, high D/E, and an earnings growth estimate of only 4.4%, I'll use a forward DGR estimate of 5% to arrive at a total of $15.50 per share over the next 5 years. This equates to a payback of 19.1%, or a "bonus" share and change of D by May 2022 for every 6 shares held today.

Due to its good yield and moderate DGRs, I classify D as a green bean stock in my Garden Portfolio. As a utility, investors shouldn't be looking for tremendous growth, but it does provide quality income and a degree of capital preservation through its stability. I feel that it looks a touch undervalued but not to the extent that it's a buy for me. Like other quality utilities, I will be following D for large dips as interest rates are destined to rise. Thanks for reading.

