TEGNA Is A Value Stock Worthy Of Consideration

Having opened my position in TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) in late May of 2017, and given the fact that it is trading near its 52-week highs, I believe it is a great time to investigate what is going on with this stock. The stock is off to a great year moving higher by 12.5%. I own the stock in my Portfolio of 12 and the stock has performed to my expectations so far. I feel it is important to examine the specific valuation, financial, and technical situations of TEGNA to see what is really going on with the stock, especially after the company pushed out of the S&P 500 recently and into the S&P 400.

Fundamentals

The company currently trades at a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 12.84, which is inexpensively priced, but I mainly like to purchase a stock based on where the company is going in the future as opposed to what it has done in the past. On that note, the 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 11.25 is currently inexpensively priced for the future in terms of the right here, right now. Next year's estimated earnings are $2.14 per share and I'd consider the stock inexpensive until about $32. The 1-year PEG ratio (0.48), which measures the ratio of the price you're currently paying for the trailing 12-month earnings on the stock while dividing it by the earnings growth of the company for a specified amount of time (I like looking at a 1-year horizon), tells me that the company is inexpensively priced based on a 1-year EPS growth rate of 26.78%. The company has great near-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 26.78%.

Financials

On a financial basis, the things I look for are the dividend payouts, return on assets, equity and investment. The company pays a dividend of 2.33% with a payout ratio of 30% of trailing 12-month earnings while sporting return on assets, equity and investment values of 4.8%, 18.4%, and 12%, respectively, which are all respectable values. Because I believe the market may get a bit choppy here and would like a safety play, I believe the 2.33% yield of this company is good enough alone for me to take shelter in for the time being.

Technicals

Looking first at the relative strength index chart [RSI] at the top, I see the stock is bouncing from oversold territory with a current value of 50.85 relative to the rest of the market. Usually a value of 30 indicates an oversold condition. I will look at the moving average convergence-divergence [MACD] chart next. I see that the black line is just crossing above the red line with the divergence bars increasing in height which tells me bullish momentum is already in the name. As for the stock price itself ($24.07), I'm looking at $24.49 to act as resistance and the 20-day simple moving average (currently $23.79) to act as support for a risk/reward ratio which plays out to be -1.2% to 1.7%.

Wrap Up

Fundamentally, I believe the company to be inexpensively valued now on next year's earnings estimates and on earnings growth expectations with great near-term earnings growth estimates. Financially, the company does pay a decent dividend and has decent financial efficiency ratios. On a technical basis, the risk/reward ratio shows me there is more reward than risk right now.

I actually initiated my position in TEGNA in late May and have been pretty happy with the purchase thus far. I will only be purchasing shares if they are below $22 because I believe that is where they offer additional value. I've selected $22 because it is the average of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) for TEGNA during the 2017 second-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (4.9% or 23.5% annualized) and wanted to lock in those gains. Since the swap, I have made out on gains. For now, here is a chart to compare how TEGNA and PulteGroup have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, TEGNA is one of my larger positions and has done well as I'm up 5.7% on the name while it occupies roughly 10.3% of my portfolio (My actual gain includes the income generated from writing a call against the name). I continue to believe in the name as a value stock. I own the stock for the value portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 18% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 16.2%. For 2017, my portfolio is up 7.5% while the market is up 7.9%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 25.2% 10.6% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 18.8% 4.3% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 15.1% 4.2% TEGNA Inc. 5.7% 10.3% Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) 4.9% 3.1% Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) -0.3% 3.6% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) -1.3% 7.2% Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) -1.9% 11.1% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -5.6% 6.8% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -8.6% 9.8% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -9.4% 3.3% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -19.7% 18.1% Cash $ 7.6%

