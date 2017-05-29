Should Broadcom Buy Toshiba Memory?

The addition of NAND flash and enterprise SSDs to the portfolio could bring revenue synergies.

The idea of a Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) bid has been floated around for sometime, with AVGO named as one of the reported ~10+ bidders for Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) chip business (~$14b revenue in FY16, with ~52% NAND, ~25% HDD, ~23% discrete/optical). The valuation range quoted thus far stands between $17.9bn - $23bn (on 3/31 Nikkei reported that Broadcom and Silver Lake Partners submitted a bid of $17.9B to acquire Toshiba's NAND business, and on 4/12 Reuters reported that they made a bid of $23B).

I've said for some time now that Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) is the clear front runner for a number of reasons including legal recourse, potential synergies and their longstanding relationship. AVGO's intentions behind their bid at this point, remain unclear.

For instance, questions remain around 1) Silver Lake's role, 2) if Broadcom is actually bidding as a passive or active investor, and 3) what portion of Toshiba's business it would be interested in acquiring. Presumably, AVGO would be interested in some, but not all of Toshiba's memory assets.

What's In It For Broadcom?

An acquisition would propel AVGO to the #2 market share position in the $45B NAND flash memory market. Broadcom should however, continue to be a semis and components company, and not foray into building storage systems.

As such, the addition of NAND flash and enterprise SSDs to AVGO's portfolio could bring revenue synergies for the following reasons - 1) it complements PCIe and SAS server-storage products for enterprise and data center, 2) enterprise SSD controller ASICs, 3) the pending acquisition of Brocade's FC SAN switch business, and 4) creates opportunity to supply NAND for all-flash arrays.

NAND is currently reported under Toshiba's Storage & Electronic Devices segment, and while it's possible Broadcom could be interested in other Toshiba semis products, it makes a lot more sense for Broadcom to bid only for the NAND business.

Modelling a Toshiba Acquisition

For the base case accretion/ dilution analysis, let's start with the following standalone financials for both companies in FY16 and FY17 (pre-acquisition, no synergies).

Now let's assume a bid of ~$18B and an 83/17 funding split between AVGO and Silver Lake Partners. Broadcom should have more than enough cash on its balance sheet ~$9B by Q3 '18 so let's say they allocate ~$5B of this towards funding the deal with the remaining $10B from new debt issuance ~3%. The deal should close halfway through in FY18 (approximately one year from now) considering Toshiba's delisting timeline.

On synergies - 1) modest opex and COGS synergies of ~$100M in FY19 (given the lack of product overlap between Broadcom and Toshiba memory), and 2) tax synergies from shifting 25% of NAND sales to enterprise focused applications that benefit from Broadcom's lower tax rate as a result of intra-company transfers.

Crunching the numbers, here's a summary of the output:

Overall, the acquisition would be accretive, ranging from 3% EPS accretion in FY18 to 9% in FY19.

Should Broadcom Buy Toshiba?

Let's start by looking at the positive - AVGO's management has a strong track record when it comes to executions and integrating acquisitions. Thus far, management has been disciplined in M&A, focusing on slower-growing companies that compete in oligopolistic industries with cost-cutting potential.

The negatives however, are deterring - 1) Entering the NAND industry would open AVGO up to 4 strong competitors, 2) high capital intensity of NAND, 3) memory cycle peak, and 4) leverage. With the 83/17 funding split, AVGO may need to lever up to 3.7x debt/EBITDA for an acquisition (which would weigh on interest expenses and future M&A potential).

From an investor standpoint, the answer overall is a resounding 'no'. Despite the acquisition being accretive, it does not seem to fit with their existing strategy. The competitive nature of an industry where Samsung dominates and the profit profile is highly cyclical and capital intensive differ significantly from AVGO's core strategy of owning "sustainable franchises" where it is the technology/market leader. The probability of AVGO running NAND assets is minimal, and would suspect the rationale could be: non-memory assets and/or passive stake with Silver Lake.

AVGO is currently positioned to generate over $7B of FCF annually, and commits to return 50% of that to shareholders via dividends. The remaining 50% of FCF will be used for M&A that can provide an IRR > WACC. Does a Toshiba memory acquisition make sense in this context? I think not. AVGO management thus far, has managed their capital well, using M&A to build significant moats around their business. A dip into Toshiba memory would be a significant departure from their prudent capital management policies in the past. It would also be inconsistent with the co's ability to fulfill its updated/highlighted cash return strategy (goal to return 50% of FCF to investors via dividend).

Overall, I see low probability that AVGO wins the race for Toshiba memory. Changing course at this point and bulking up on memory assets just doesn't seem to tally with where the company is positioned. Western Digital has legal recourse, a long standing business relationship through Sandisk, and the ability to obtain more synergies from a Toshiba acquisition.

If you would like a copy of the AVGO-Toshiba accretion/dilution model to run your own scenarios, drop me a message.

