Let This Leading Lithium Producer Recharge Your Portfolio

To say demand has been strong for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) lately would be an understatement. The stock price has reflected that sentiment and is currently trading near an all-time high.

Too Much Of A Good Thing?

Founder/CEO Elon Musk is nothing if not a salesman, and while one has to admire his determination, vision, and sheer audacity, the market has high expectations for TSLA, which have been encouraged, in no small part, by Musk himself. Any hiccup in supply chains, growth, execution or technology could cause a quick and nasty pullback in the price of the stock.

As well as the stock has done, perhaps it has performed a tad too well and is now "priced to perfection."

That said, the potential is there, especially as it relates to EV and battery technology. If you want to invest in, or maintain exposure to the space but are looking for an alternative to high-flying TSLA, consider investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

World Leader In Lithium Production

Albemarle Corporation is the world's largest producer of lithium, a key component in the manufacture of batteries used in EVs, solar panels and a host of other popular electronics, from cell phones to cordless power tools.

Albemarle owns the Chemetall-Foote lithium brine/mine in Silver Peak Nevada - the only working lithium mine in the United States. Conveniently enough, it just so happens to be located a couple of hundred miles down the road from Tesla's new battery manufacturing Gigafactory. The Silver Peak mine can produce up to 6,000 of the estimated 15,000 tons of lithium that will be needed annually to supply the Gigafactory when it is at full capacity.

In addition, Albemarle has significant lithium brine/mine assets in Chile and owns a 49% stake in the Talison mine - a more traditional mining operation in Australia.

Diversified Income Stream from Other Business Segments

Albemarle is also the second largest producer of bromine in the world. Bromine is used mainly as a flame retardant in electronics and as a fluid used to "complete" oil wells. This is a low cost, steady demand, low risk segment of the business that generates steady profits.

A third segment of the company designs and produces custom catalysts used in oil refining. These "cracking" catalysts are formulated for each refinery based on the specific needs of that refinery and the type of crude that it is processing. Because formulas for each refinery are custom specific to that refinery this business is "sticky," meaning that existing customers don't tend to change producers and therefore revenue models are fairly predictable.

Lithium Operations will Drive Growth

While the bromine and refining segments of the business provide a low cost, steady stream of business, it is the lithium portion of the company that will drive the bulk of the growth going forward.

Albemarle's lithium mines have the capacity and scale to meet the expected strong market demand for the product. In addition, the company's low cost will provide even stronger margins as volumes increase. In fact, the combination of higher lithium prices and volumes should allow Albemarle to increase EBITA by double digits annually for years to come.

The Chilean mines are some of the lowest cost lithium operations in the world but like the brine/mine in Nevada, the evaporation process used may require anywhere from 18-24 months before acceptable lithium concentrations are realized. The Australian mine, while a more expensive operation due to its traditional mining techniques, has greater volume and shorter lead times, which means it can ramp up production quickly if needed.

This is an important advantage for Albemarle because as electric vehicle adoption increases - not just with Tesla, but also with major auto makers like Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM), and others developing their own all electric or hybrid vehicles, demand for lithium is expected to grow at double-digit annual rates for years to come.

The graphic below from an Albemarle 2015 corporate presentation illustrates that while the company expects that demand for portable batteries and other applications are expected to continue to grow in a linear fashion, demand for auto batteries is forecasted to start growing exponentially, primarily as a result of increased demand for EVs.

Demand And Pricing for Lithium To Remain Strong

Indeed, demand-driven lithium prices have increased over 20% in the past year alone. As a result, the company recently reported impressive margins of 45% from its lithium operations in Q1-17, an increase of 56% YoY from Q1-16.

For the record, adjusted EBITDA was $100 million on Net Sales of $216 million for Q1-17 versus $64 Million in Adjusted EBITDA and $137 million in Net Sales for the prior year quarter.

Driven by expectations for continued strong improvements in volumes and pricing, Albemarle management has provided 2017 guidance of a 35% increase in adjusted EBITDA.

The Best Is Yet To Come

EV still makes up less than 1% of global vehicle sales, but the industry forecasts EV adoption will reach upwards of 3% by 2020 and 5% by 2025.

If accurate, those estimates means the industry will experience a 500% growth rate in the next seven years. Albemarle, with its sizable global assets is well positioned to benefit from that demand.

As the largest and arguably the lowest cost producer of lithium, a critical component in large batteries, Albemarle offers one of the best opportunities to take advantage of the expected growth in EV and hybrid vehicle penetration and should be a core long-term holding in any growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.