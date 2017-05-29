Verizon: Take Your Money Elsewhere

Because of its lacking performance and bad balance sheet health, it is best to wait and see results before picking up this stock.

Since my last bearish article about Verizon, the stock has gone down with even more downside possible.

Last March, I wrote an article about why I believed investors should stay away from Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Now, after Verizon's shares have seen a decline of around 10%, some might want to take another look at this stock to see whether it is undervalued as a result of this drop. The research I have done on this stock indicate that despite the recent drop, Verizon's shares are still far from undervalued. Investors should stay away from this stock until a clear improvement can be seen.

Results

In my last article about Verizon, I talked about troubling trends surrounding this company. The major problem was the revenue decline that Verizon saw. I showed this graph in that article:

On the 20th of April, Verizon released its Q1 earnings. Here we saw that this troubling trend is far from turning around. It even accelerated as revenue dropped 7.4% yoy to 29.8 bln, a miss of $690 mln. Excluding divestitures and acquisitions, revenue fell 4.5%. Verizon also saw its FCF deteriorate even further to a negative $1.6 bln for the quarter. Part of the reason for the disappointing quarter was the fact that its core wireless customers dropped for the first time.

Debt

A major problem that Verizon currently has in my opinion is its fast growing debt. In my last article, I already pointed this troubling trend out:

"A major problem that I see at Verizon currently is its debt position. It has about half the value of its market cap ($202 bln) in debt ($108 bln) on the balance sheet, while only having less than $3 bln worth of cash. Despite a decline of the debt/equity ratio that Verizon has seen the past two years, it is still abnormally high. This is definitely the case when compared to its competitor AT&T's (NYSE: T) debt/equity ratio of only 1.0. Also, as you can see the total debt position of Verizon has not declined as much the past two years. During the past two years total debt has only contracted by about $5 bln, less than 5%."

I pointed out this growing debt problem at a moment when Verizon actually saw this number decline slowly. But during the most recent quarter, the total amount of debt outstanding was raised by $8.7 bln as the company was FCF negative but still had obligations like paying out its dividends or investments.

This results in a total amount of debt of $116.5 bln on its balance sheet, while its market cap is only $185 bln, and its stockholders' equity is only $23.5 bln. This results in a Debt/Equity of 5.

Verizon's problem will be here for a while

Verizon's high debt problem does not seem to be going away anytime soon, as the top line downward trend seems to be worsening. At the same time, management said that it expects CAPEX to be around $16.8 bln to $17.5 bln for the full fiscal year. Because of this, I expect Verizon's cash burn to keep putting pressure on this company. Since Verizon is quite keen on annual dividend increases, I believe that this will deliver even more pain to this company in the near future as it will have to take on more debt in order to fund this and its expansion.

I have to see it before I believe it

In my last article about Verizon, I also mentioned a few possible growth factors in the future. One of these was 5G:

"Part of the lack of growth is due to the 4G market getting saturated. It is therefore exciting news that 5G is almost here to take over. The company expects to pilot its 5G service in 11 markets by mid 2017. A successful launch of 5G will be able to offset 4G difficulties for the company and create revenue growth."

But again, it is too risky to blindly believe in something like this when a company is struggling as bad as Verizon is. So therefore, until actual results are seen from the growth initiatives, it is in your best interest to remain skeptical about Verizon.

Conclusion

The lack of cash on hand combined with a negative FCF and the obligation to pay out an ever-growing dividend will increase debt and therefore costs (interest payments). At the same time, we definitely cannot conclude that Verizon's shares are trading at a low valuation. Although its P/E ratio stands at 15 vs. an industry average of 22, the company scores worse in other areas. Its P/B for example, stands at 7.9 vs. the industry average of just 2.0. This all happens while its Debt/Equity rises further due to lack of cash flow.

While Verizon's shares have dropped considerably since my last article about its prospects, I believe that there is still some room left for the shares to drop even further as its business deteriorates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.