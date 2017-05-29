Riding The Storm: Looking For Underpriced Value In REITs

SRC might be a compelling contrarian bet for REIT investors searching for higher yield. EDR may be viewed as a more defensive (safer) pick.

As the U.S. stock market continues to rise on higher growth expectations, current economic expansion is getting relatively old. Even though the potential negative impact from Trump's proposed budget cut program remains to be seen, a growing number of additional headwinds - mainly debt-driven - are starting to cast a shadow on this bull market's fundamentals. Sentiment and expectations remain unaffected - for now. It is the moment when both will edge considerably lower that will start a substantial correction on the market.

Pessimism aside, there are multiple economic obstacles investors should take into account at this point:

Subprime auto and student loan bubble;

Rising interest rate period;

High leverage and financial distress levels in energy and retail industries;

Elevated equity valuation levels and excessive risk taking in leveraged trading;

Lagging existing home and car sales; and

Stagnating real income and consumer spending growth.

Nonetheless, the latest VIX performance is still indicative of positive sentiment. Excesses like the recent cryptocurrency market dynamics clearly demonstrate that investors remain more than just optimistic. In the meantime, a recent WSJ article on VIX manipulation might partially explain the reason the "Fear Index" is completely uninterested in the current political risks.

Despite reaching a 52-week high in the beginning of March, financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) have been lagging the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) since then. Despite the recent inflows, capital flows are negative for the year-to-date period, indicating a total outflow of $563 million. Of particular importance is the latest price action. With an 83.1 percent market-implied rate hike probability for the June 14 meeting (0.25 pp hike), the financials ETF chart might demonstrate a series of new lows and highs in the coming weeks.

As a potential indicator of a gradual switch towards a more risk-off environment, small caps have been lagging the market over 3- and 1-month periods. Investors staying long the major U.S. indices might consider hedging their exposure through shorting small cap ETFs similar to the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) as the recent capital flow action demonstrates a rather gloomy picture.

Investors considering more conservative exposure may note that traditional safe haven sectors - represented by utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) - are at their 52-week highs. In fact, capital rotation might have already begun for the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (chart below) as investors are taking profits. Having outperformed the market by 1.8 percent on a year-to-date basis, utilities would be less of a safe haven should a 5-10% market correction occur.

Since the focus of the recent article in the RTS series was partially attributed to preferred shares and junk bond ETFs, it might be time to reassess their latest performance. Thin liquidity of the underlying portfolios of these ETFs makes it a rather risky business to stay invested. Although the recent performance of the pair has been fairly good, the risk/reward of holding on to such a portfolio has significantly deteriorated given (1) the recent run-up, (2) downturn in oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO), and (3) current retail sector outlook. On top of that, the slow rate hiking cycle will start to weigh on the two in the medium term.

There might be better-priced yield opportunities out there - let's take a look.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Operating as a REIT, Spirit Realty is providing long-term net lease services to a total of 431 tenants in retail, industrial and office property niches. SRC's property portfolio is quite diversified, spanning across 30 industries in 49 states. Texas (12.3%), Georgia (6.3%), Florida (5.7%), and Illinois (5.5%) contributed a total of 29.8 percent of total normalized rental revenue in Q1 2017. The company primarily targets small and mid-sized markets, preferring customers with a credit rating of B- or higher.

Despite the recent top line stagnation, SRC has been demonstrating rather healthy top line and cash generation dynamics on a historical basis.

SRC Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

However, the stock suffered tremendously once issues with the largest lease portfolio constituent, Shopko, emerged. A total of 8.3 percent of the total Q1 revenues were attributed to Shopko in 2017, down from 9.4 percent in the previous year. Although one may want to have an unbiased opinion on the issue, I maintain a conservative view that issues with this tenant have only begun - (1) large competitors and (2) high geographical concentration in Midwest, Pacific Northwest, North Central and Western Mountain states makes Shopko rather vulnerable to the ongoing battle of brick-and-mortar vs. e-commerce. As seen in the chart below, SRC's impairment growth escalated.

Source: Made by the author using the company's filings.

Nonetheless, it appears that the market reaction might have been overblown. On May 11, 2017, Moody's reaffirmed SRC's Baa3 rating. Although the outlook was revised to negative, the rating agency highlighted the positive aspects of the company's capital structure, liquidity position and the recent CEO change. Jackson Hsieh, current CEO, joined SRC as a Chief Operating Officer in 2016. He was mainly responsible for the company's portfolio quality improvements.

According to the company's annual filings, SRC takes a rather flexible approach in regard to its portfolio. A total of 97.7 percent of the company's properties were occupied as of March 31, 2017, down from 98.2 percent at the end of 2016. Existing properties are constantly reviewed for disposal: "Since our inception, our occupancy has never been below 96.1% (based on number of properties), despite the economic downturn of 2008 through 2010." Importantly, the management has been rather conservative with additional property acquisitions over the last couple of years, while asset dispositions have gotten considerably more frequent lately. While I would personally view that as a positive development, it also partially explains the recent top line growth slowdown.

Source: Made by the author using the company's filings.

Let's make a truly bearish earnings estimate for the remainder of 2017.

A complete loss of Shopko rental revenues - at $4.3 million/month - would lead to a revenue decrease of $38.7 million.

Annualizing the Q1 2017 impairments, one would arrive at a total of $137.5 million. Since the Q1 figure is partially affected by Shopko, this rough estimate accounts for additional impairment growth.

Assuming that total revenue (less Shopko) and expense levels stay at 2016 levels, I apply the impairment figures discussed above. The back-of-the-envelope estimate for net loss from continuing operations thus arrives at approximately $42.112 million. No asset sale gains are assumed for this bear scenario.

Even though total depreciation was nearly unchanged in 2015-2016, I cut the 2016 depreciation figure by 10 percent assuming additional asset sales.

Results:

Impairment and depreciation figures alone raise the bearish 2017 operating cash flow estimate to roughly $331.44 million, a year-over-year decrease of 8.3 percent.

Since the management has already cut its additional property acquisition outlook for 2017, the company is likely to be cash positive for 2017.

It is true that the CEO's Q1 2017 comments sounded quite bearish.

However, the market might be exaggerating the change in SRC's 2017 outlook, and the risk/reward of its 9.86 percent dividend yield might be attractive enough to consider it. I am planning to open a personal position later this week.

SRC data by YCharts

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR)

While the brick-and-mortar retail industry is cyclical and financially distressed, the educational sector is not. Despite the gradual decline in U.S. college enrollment rate, a total of 40.5 percent of individuals aged 18-24 were enrolled in degree-granting post-secondary institutions in 2015, according to National Center for Education Statistics. There is another side of the coin, however.

Source: USNews.com

EDR is engaged in the business of building, owning and managing collegiate housing properties designated for top-rated U.S. universities. A total of 86% universities in the portfolio were rated Aa3 or above by US News and World Report, company's presentation states.

Source: company's presentation.

In comparison with Spirit Realty, EDR's tenant risk is nearly non-existent.

From the company's filing:

"Unlike multi-family housing where apartments are leased by the unit, collegiate-housing communities are typically leased by the bed on an individual lease liability basis. Individual lease liability limits each resident's liability to his or her own rent without liability for a roommate's rent. The number of lease contracts that we administer is therefore equivalent to the number of beds occupied instead of the number of apartment units occupied. A parent or guardian is required to execute each lease as a guarantor unless the resident provides adequate proof of income and/or pays a deposit, which is usually equal to two months rent."

The business model quality is clearly reflected in the long-term operating cash flow growth.

EDR Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

EDR's recent performance might prove to be an attractive entry point for yield-seeking investors. However, long-term macro dynamics in the educational sector are subject to change and require additional attention, as implied by the REIT's performance in 2007-2009.

EDR data by YCharts

Concluding remarks

Financials are increasingly interesting as we approach the June 14 Fed meeting.

Investors considering adding to shorts may find the Russell 2000 index constituents (as well as the index itself) an attractive short pick considering the recent dynamics.

It is challenging to see safe haven characteristics in the utilities sector given the recent performance and potential for further capital outflows.

Contrarian investors may consider SRC's recent plunge to be a good time to open a modest position. EDR might be viewed as a more conservative pick which also has room to grow if the market uptrend is sustained.

