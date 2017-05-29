Ford Restructures To Keep The Wheels Moving

You may recognize the name of new Ford (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Hackett from his recent successes as interim athletic director at the University of Michigan. There, he is credited with turning around the university's football program in hiring former NFL head coach Jim Harbaugh. This past week, Hackett was given the task of rejuvenating another pride of Michigan: Ford Motor Company.

In 2015, Ford posted profit margins of $7.4 billion. The car manufacturer could not sustain that momentum as in the following year profit was down $2.8 billion. This, coupled with the fact that Ford's stock price has been a slow decline since July of 2014, has resulted in Ford management taking the company reigns away from former CEO Mark Fields.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Hackett faces some high expectations as he steps into the new role. Executive Chairman Bill Ford recently stated in an interview with the New York Times, "I think if you look at what Jim brings to the job. He reimagined Steelcase from a company that just made furniture to a company that redefined how the workspace became. It became the No. 1 manufacturer of furniture in the world. He brought the whole organization along in a way that they not only understood but they embraced." After leading that company for 20 years, Hackett moved on to higher places that eventually landed him in Ann Arbor, Michigan. As athletic director, Hackett claimed the title of "The Turnaround Specialist" as he brought the program back from its lowest point both financially and athletically since 1879.

As Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) market value continues to rise past its automotive competitors, investors are looking for the 114-year old company to evolve. This means that Hackett must bring innovative new insights to the company; something that Ford has historically lacked. The company may choose to lose and focus on maximizing revenues from its existing business practices, but that would obviously run the company down long term. A good thing for Ford investors looking for that long term commitment is that Ford has already been looking to adapt.

Shareholders upset with Ford's stocks under-performance are looking for the turnaround specialist to work his magic yet again on the motor company. David Hsu of Seeking Alpha credits the low market valuation of Ford to Ford's recycling of financial assets into its "low-return cash and Ford Finance assets" as well as the fact that the company returns little cash to shareholders in the form of dividends. In 2016, $17,173 million of remaining cash flow was used to purchase vehicle financing debts while only $3,376 million was used to pay dividends to shareholders. These metrics convey how conservatively Ford has been run under the tenure of Mark Fields.

Although Ford has typically been run conservatively, the company is looking to capitalize on emerging business opportunities. As Hackett states, "Our traditional business is about selling cars to individuals and fleets; our emerging businesses are about providing transportation for passengers and goods." This corroborates the longtime conversation about transforming Ford from an automaker to a mobility company. Before his position as CEO, Hackett was a chairman at Ford Smart Mobility. This is a subsidiary which focuses on research and development into mobility services revolved around transportation needs.

In September of 2016, Ford Smart Mobility invested $65-million into a van shuttle service by the name of Chariot. Following that, the entity announced its involvement with a bike-sharing provider, Motivate, in hopes of alleviating environmental concerns for the future. Per Elissa Robinson of the Detroit Free Press, "Ford believes the market for so-called dynamic shuttles, which provide on-demand, shareable service, could hit $100-$200 billion by 2030."

As the company becomes more advanced and continues to explore autonomous vehicle technology and mobility services, it becomes more attractive at its current price level. If the company can evolve with the changing automotive landscape, look for value in F; especially with a 5.27% dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.