Short Vodafone With A Tight Stop-Loss Exit Price

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is a large telecommunications company based in Great Britain with a majority of revenues coming from Europe. The stock price appears to be at an important crossroad today. If it continues higher, Vodafone will outline something of an upside breakout priced in U.S. dollars. However, the latest strength during the spring may only represent backfilling and retesting of overhead supply. Long-term weakness in the company's operations and stock performance argue for another turn lower in price.

Telecommunications industry profits are in sustained decline

I have written bearish articles on Verizon (NYSE:VZ) in November and lately AT&T (NYSE:T) in May. The whole telecommunications industry has turned into an overleveraged, high capital expenditure, low margin commodity-like business model. Pricing power traction is almost impossible as consumers and businesses can switch between competitors for Internet access, telephone services, and data transmission ubiquitously without serious penalty.

Cable companies, legacy telephone businesses, wireless phone services and newer fiber optic line options all basically compete against each other for your data access dollars. Innovation is largely matched by competitors in a year or two, meaning little differentiation in product is available. The whole industry is fighting to get your attention by spending oodles of money on new technology and asking for the same or less in price from users. The end result is profit margins are getting squeezed tighter and tighter each year. While the whole pot of spending on technology and information is growing, the profit extraction from each user is disappearing. It's a golden age for consumers, not so much for producers of the service.

Don't take my word for it - just look at the stagnating stock quotes of the major U.S. telecommunication-related companies the last five years in the Vanguard Telecommunications ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX). Comparatively weak VOX performance pictured below, getting progressively worse over shorter time periods, has badly lagged the Nasdaq 100 Composite (NASDAQ:QQQ) tripling in value since 2012. Even the S&P 500 (GSPC) and Russell 2000 (RUT) stocks have doubled the gains of the highly competitive telecom sector of the U.S. economy.

Vodafone's weak operating performance

I recommend current and potential investors in Vodafone read an excellent article on Seeking Alpha posted by Simply Safe Dividends in May. It provides a solid overview of the business segments, ongoing asset restructurings, and growing risks for shareholders.

Management is forecasting free cash up to €5 billion in the current fiscal year 2018, ending next March. If Vodafone can reach this number, it will mark a real improvement from €1.3 billion in 2016 FCF and the €4.1 billion total for fiscal 2017 reported last week. The ordinary dividend payment is around €4 billion currently. So, recent FCF coverage of the dividend has been lacking (The audited 20-F filing with conversions to U.S. dollars for the VOD ADR should be out in a few weeks at the SEC Edgar website. 1.12 dollars = 1 euro on Friday).

To add insult to injury for shareholders, the company reported a €5 billion financial loss in FY 2016 and €6 billion in drawdowns for the reporting year just ended in March. In essence, the company has borrowed an astonishing 19 billion euros from banks, bond issuance and past equity capital formation to meet its bills and high dividend payout the last 24 months. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to understand similar returns from the operating business will mean a slashed dividend and/or dilutive share issuance in coming years.

My main gripe with management and reason to consider shorting Vodafone shares is that investors have been overpromised better returns for years. These hopes have been dashed time and again. The last and perhaps only reason to own Vodafone long is its unsustainably high dividend payout. My worry is the dividend will be slashed in half at the first sign of recession and/or disappointing operating results later in the year. A best-case scenario is the company hits its cash flow targets, doesn't have to borrow capital to pay the dividend, and basically treads water financially until we are hit by a global recession.

Vodafone held €48 billion in total debt at the end of March, €69 billion in total liabilities, and a rough breakeven "tangible" accounting book value. Basically, its depreciated physical assets and cash-like investments are worth the same as its liability total. What's amazing to me is the company has received €156 billion in cash from share issuance over its lifetime, as the operating business has LOST €105 billion! You heard me correctly - the Accumulated Loss line on the balance sheet telegraphs the company has not earned an honest nickel for shareholders over decades of operation. Income from financial engineering outside the operating business of €30 billion (Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income line) and plenty of new debt issuance year after year have been a way of life for Vodafone. Yes, the company generates plenty of cash flow, but it has to reinvest most or all of it to stay competitive and around another year. It constantly reshuffles assets and promises a better future, paying investors a high dividend rate with a wink to stay along for the ride.

Rotten long-term stock price performance

Overall, Vodafone has been one of the weakest long-term performers in a lagging telecom industry. If you are looking for a momentum idea to short, Vodafone fits the bill. I mentioned Vodafone as a short idea in my long/short portfolio example on Seeking Alpha a few weeks ago.

Vodafone's stock peaked at an unadjusted $74 quote in 2007, excluding special dividends, discontinued operations, asset shuffles and unit spinoffs. That year also saw the highest profit margins and net income in its history. Using management's preferred adjusted view of equity trading, Vodafone peaked around $37 in 2014, and is about the same as the 2007 price of $25 a share, fully a decade ago. Investors need to question whether a 5% or 6% annual dividend yield is worth holding an equity that has steadily declined in price since 2014. The main idea behind dividend investing is you purchase a stock with a history of raising the dividend payout each year, as the stock quote drifts higher for added capital appreciation. In this vein, Vodafone fails as a dividend income choice.

Here are some charts and graphs contrasting Vodafone's U.S. dollar performance (apples to apples) over the past several years to the S&P 500 blue-chip average, iShares Europe 350 ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV), Vanguard Telecom ETF, plus U.S. peers Verizon, AT&T, Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

While the 20% price up-move since February has been impressive, the stock is incredibly overbought and extended over the short term. I have circled the clear overbought condition in red on the chart below. The standard Relative Strength Index (RSI) measurement of stock price change has not reached its present level in many years.

In addition, if you look at a Point and Figure chart, the stock gain is still lacking any long-term statistical significance. The 2017 share rise appears to be far less impressive when you take time intervals out of the equation and simply look at a price bounce back to overhead resistance. On the chart below, Vodafone would need to get above $31 to represent a higher-high situation that would merit rethinking a negative outlook.

Conclusion

Vodafone may be at a controlled-risk entry point for short sellers to initiate a position. Investors can place a buy-stop in the $31.00 to $31.50 range to cut losses if we are on the verge of an important price breakout. For traders and short sellers, Friday's $29.98 price represents an entry with a clear-cut 5% loss area to contemplate exiting the idea.

Given the company resumes its underperformance trend after hitting overhead supply around $30, sharply lower stock quotes are possible soon. Even if you are bullish on Vodafone, the overbought condition could take 3-6 months of flat action to rebalance emotions and money flows before more buying resumes. Remember a recession-caused drop in sales, profits and cash flows, or operating results that fail to hit management targets yet again may bring a dividend cut and large-scale selling by income investors. The ultra-competitive industry outlook will also weigh on this name, holding back profitability and growth. Wall Street analyst consensus estimates are not calling for much growth in Vodafone's sales and assume a decent macroeconomic scenario.

As always please engage in more research and due diligence before entering any stock position. Consulting an experienced registered investment adviser is recommended. Shorting Vodafone shares as a large stand-alone idea in a small portfolio is not suggested. Well-diversified long/short portfolios may find Vodafone a nice fit on the short side of the ledger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in VOD, T, VZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.