Here's Why Qorvo Remains A Top Semiconductor Pick

The U.S. stock market remains hot, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) being a standout performer after an impressive 15.4% gain in the year-to-date vs. the 7.9% gain by the broad-market S&P 500 Index (SPX). The semiconductor space shows no signs of cooling off, with nearly all 11 sub-sectors in the industry being in positive territory.

Semiconductor ETFs have not been disappointing either, with the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) and the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXL) leading the pack with YTD gains of 19.8% and 66.4%, respectively. Just in case you are wondering what's going on here, SOXL is a leveraged ETF that attempts to beat SOXX by at least 3x hence the name.

This makes it a riskier investment, but with potentially higher rewards when the going is good, as it is currently. The strong performance by SOXX is hardly surprising, with two of its largest components Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), accounting for a combined weight of 17.8% of the ETF, boasting YTD returns of 32.9% and 36.5%, respectively.

SOXX vs. SOXL Year-to-Date Returns

Source: CNN Money

The RF sub-sector has been on a tear too, thanks to the rebounding smartphone market. According to the IDC, smartphone shipments will hit 1.53 billion units in the current year, good for 4.2% Y/Y growth and a considerable improvement from 2016 when shipments grew just 2.5%. The five-year outlook (2016-2022) is expected to be pretty decent with shipments posting CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

The usual suspects, Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), have lately been blazing the trail after racking up year-to-date returns of 41.8% and 47.6%, respectively. That's a reversal of roles of sorts because SWKS stock has generally outperformed QRVO stock since Qorvo was formed in January 2015 through the merger of RFMD and TriQuint.

QRVO vs. SWKS Year-to-Date Returns

Source: CNN Money

Carrier aggregation battle

Whereas Skyworks is the one that usually hogs the limelight in the smartphone chips battle, Qorvo is quickly establishing itself as a formidable rival. Investors tend to be more enamored of Skyworks mainly due to its superior margins - gross margin (50.4% vs. 41.8) and operating margin (33.8% vs. -3.8%), which is a bit surprising considering that the two companies operate in the same industry and serve pretty much the same customers.

Investors though have started opening up to the idea of Qorvo as a credible alternative to Skyworks. About a year ago, Citi told Barron's that Qorvo was leading Skyworks in the carrier aggregation battle against Skyworks by manufacturing a more comprehensive suite of BAW filters and multiplexers to serve the rapidly growing dual sourcing low-band market. Mobile operators across the world are deploying carrier aggregation (CA), a technology that bonds two or more band spectrums into a wider channel in a bid to provide faster data services.

CA makes it possible for mobile devices to communicate with each other on multiple LTE bands simultaneously. Unfortunately, this creates a big problem of cross-interference between the two bands and insertion loss, which can drain the battery. Multiplexers provide an elegant solution by integrating all the filters required to create multiple aggregated bands and providing isolation between the bands thus allowing them to connect to the antenna simultaneously.

Multiplexers are created by carefully matching bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and temperature-compensated surface acoustic wave (TC-SAW) filters. The biggest benefit of multiplexers over traditional switches include a more simplified design, space savings, and lower cost.

This has helped Qorvo score significant design wins and post better top line growth than Skyworks over the past 12 months, with TTM revenue growth of 16.2% vs. -1% by Skyworks. And it appears as if Qorvo is not about to relinquish its lead in this segment. Qorvo announced in February that its CA-capable RF Fusion chips have helped it win multiple new customers.

Better diversification

Let me start by admitting straight up that both Qorvo and Skyworks still rely too heavily on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for the bulk of their sales, essentially meaning that both are bound to catch a cold whenever Apple sneezes. For Qorvo though, Apple contributes a third of sales whereas it's closer to 44% for Skyworks. With an iPhone 8 supercycle looming, huge Apple exposure is a blessing. Over the long term though that remains a big risk.

Both companies also supply smartphone components to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei. Qorvo's second-largest customer is Huawei (12% of sales during Q1 2017) whereas for Skyworks Solution, Huawei contributes just 7% of sales. Qorvo's bigger exposure to Huawei is highly significant because Huawei is now the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer (9.8% market share), and is rapidly emerging as a brand that can compete capably with Apple in markets such as China and the emerging markets.

Huawei has perfected the art of manufacturing high-quality iPhone look-alike smartphones, but at significantly lower price points. For instance, Huawei's newest high-end Honor V9 retails at just $377-$508 compared to $649 for the 32GB iPhone 7. Mind you the V9 has a few pretty cool features that are lacking in the iPhone, including being the first smartphone in the world that's able to do 3D modeling from a photo into a printout.

That feature alone is not exactly earth shattering, but lower price points have nevertheless been helping Huawei grow like a weed - 34.55 million units shipped during Q1 2017, good for a 21.6% Y/Y increase. The Chinese especially love the idea of getting something that looks like an iPhone, but at non-Apple prices.

Meanwhile, Qorvo has a big exposure to the defense segment (30% of sales), and says it continues to see significant opportunities for its GaN products which power the defense, cable, aerospace, VSAT, point-to-point, and base station infrastructure. This healthy diversification is part of the reason why the company continued posting double-digit growth even during the smartphone downturn of 2016 when less well-diversified companies like Skyworks saw their top lines slip into negative territory.

Investor Takeaway

Skyworks Solutions has been an investor's dream after racking up gains of 60% over the past 12 months. QRVO stock though has not been far off after posting a 54% gain over the time frame. Although Skyworks has good rebound potential courtesy of its bigger Apple exposure, investors should consider balancing out their portfolios with QRVO stock due to its better downside protection.