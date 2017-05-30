General Mills: Yogurt Troubles Present A Buying Opportunity

General Mills' (NYSE:GIS) shares have bounced along 52-week lows as it continues to adapt to changing consumer food trends. The company's struggles, however, are not solely related to market based changing consumer trends as it is also fighting to drive growth in its yogurt business. In 2016, embarrassingly, nine of the top ten yogurt brands were able to record increased sales and only GIS was the exception. The company has been unable to capitalize on increased consumer demand for Greek yogurt while its competitors have been able to do so. GIS continues its efforts to jump start growth for its yogurt products, which we will discuss in more detail below. Prior to such discussion, however, let us briefly review the company's most recent earnings report. In GIS's latest quarter, the company's cost-saving initiatives allowed it to exceed earnings estimates and record strong adjusted operating profit margin expansion. GIS recorded adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents, an 11 percent increase from the year-ago quarter. The company's revenues decreased 5.2 percent to $3.79 billion due to lower organic sales. Sales were weak in the company's core U.S. Retail business as well as in its other businesses.Adjusted gross margins increased to 35 percent as input cost inflation and lower volumes were offset by savings from cost-reduction efforts.

GIS's North America retail business revenues decreased 7 percent to $2.50 billion due to double-digit decreases in its U.S. Meals and Baking and U.S. yogurt operating businesses. Operating profit for North America retail business decreased 7 percent due to lower volumes.The company's convenience stores and food service revenues decreased 1 percent to $448 million as some frozen dough products partially offset the growth of its Focus 6 platforms, including cereal, biscuits, and yogurt. Operating profit for the business increased 3 percent due to cost-saving initiatives. Revenues for the Europe and Australia business decreased 3 percent to $424 million due to adverse currency effects offsetting growth in Häagen-Dazs ice cream, Old El Paso Mexican products, and Nature Valley snacks. Operating profit for the business increased 25 percent due to cost-saving initiatives and favorable product mix.Revenues for the Asia and Latin America were flat with the prior year at $421 million. Operating profit for the business increased 300 percent. For fiscal 2017, GIS expects organic sales growth to decrease 4 percent due to a widening gap between its level of promotional activity and that of competitors in the U.S. yogurt and soup categories. The company expects adjusted earnings per share to grow by 5 percent to 7 percent in fiscal 2017.

One of the glaring negatives in GIS's most recent earnings report is its double digit sales decrease in its U.S. yogurt business, part of the company's largest division (the North American retail business). In particular, the company's Yoplait yogurt brand has faltered and fallen behind its competitor Chobani. (For a more detailed discussion of GIS's yogurt troubles see this excellent article.) While the overall yogurt market is surging, only GIS' yogurt brand decreased in sales in 2016. Over the previous year, the company's yogurt sales plummeted 23 percent as Chobani is now the top U.S. yogurt brand, surpassing Yoplait. GIS, which owns a controlling stake in Yoplait, not only has to overcome its sagging yogurt sales but it also has to adapt to consumer trends moving away from premade food products. GIS' yogurt business, about 18 percent of total revenues, needs to be revived to avoid adversely affecting the company's overall results. The company accepts that it was late to make a push into the Greek yogurt business, but is moving forward with new yogurt product offerings. About a decade ago, Greek yogurt accounted for 1 percent of U.S. yogurt sales, but has surged in popularity as its makers claim its has more health benefits than regular yogurt including: more calcium, vitamin D, protein and less sugar.

As the popularity of Greek yogurt has increased, legacy yogurt brands including GIS's Yoplait were under attack. The company fought back by removing high-fructose corn syrup from Yoplait, decreasing sugar by 25 percent and replacing aspartame with sucralose in Yoplait Light. GIS's efforts were largely ineffective as Chobani and other yogurt brands grew their market share. The company launched Yoplait Greek, but the product failed. The company then offered Yoplait Greek 100, which succeed at first but its sales then began to languish. In 2016, GIS launched two new yogurt brands, both organic. First, was an Annie's yogurt line for children. Second, the company offered the Liberté brand for adults. To date, neither new yogurt product has recorded significant revenues. With Greek Yogurt sales accounting for 50 percent of yogurt sales, GIS's Yoplait Greek 100 is the fourth place brand after leader Chobani and then Fage and Oikos. The company has also not found success in drinkable yogurt and "flip yogurt" products (which combines yogurt with an attached pouch of sweet nuts or jam that can be "flipped" into the yogurt.). GIS, under its recently promoted CEO, has yet to announce its plans to reinvigorate its floundering yogurt business.

GIS does see, however, consumers expanding out from Greek Yogurt to more-simple yogurts with improved taste that are more crafted and artisanal. With this in mind, the company plans to launch a new line of yogurts in summer 2017 to leverage its French yogurt-branding heritage. If the company fails to internally develop a successful line of yogurt products, it could seek yogurt success through an acquisition. While GIS's yogurt dilemma may seem dire, many of our readers know that we never bet against the success of a dominant American food company over the long term. It is true that the company, along with its competitors, is facing lower product demand given weak food industry trends and changing consumer food preferences towards natural and organic foods. Although many of GIS's existing brands remain successful sellers, the company remains focused on natural and organic food trends that many smaller nimble inventive companies more readily recognize and offer innovative natural products to meet such trends. GIS has noted that the food industry has become more "entrepreneurial" and it must compete against an increasing number of smaller competitive food brands.

While working to address its "yogurt troubles," GIS also plans to offer more products in the "functional food" market. Food companies offering functional foods claim such foods have health benefits, such as decreasing cholesterol and preventing cancer. (See our article on functional foods.) The company is moving further into functional foods through internal innovation but is primarily focused on acquisitions/investments in functional food start-ups that they may later acquire. Expect the company to continue to make investments in start-up functional food companies with potential for rapid growth in healthy food categories. While the company is taking steps to reignite consistent revenue/earnings growth, its shares trade at a more value-oriented price as it transforms to turnaround its yogurt business and to adapt to U.S. organic and health food trends. As GIS continues to invest in (and acquire) companies making healthier and more natural foods, it has also been determining what to do with its weaker legacy products that no longer appeal to consumers. To overcome its weak revenue/profit performance, the company is also increasing its cereal investments, increasing its healthy snacking products offerings such as its yogurt and snacks businesses and driving double-digit growth in its natural and organic food portfolio.

GIS understands that consumers want more natural foods, with simpler ingredients. The company also knows that consumers are avoiding gluten, simple carbohydrates, artificial ingredients and seeking out more fiber, protein and whole grain. GIS also understands that marketing for smaller natural and organic food brands focuses on the product itself and what is in the product and the origin of the product. We believe that GIS, a known innovator in developing and marketing food brands, will overcome its "yogurt adversities" and succeed over the long term through internal innovation and acquisition of food brands that meet consumer's changing tastes. With this in mind, we also believe that investors should GIS shares as such shares approach a 3.5 percent dividend yield during a strong overall market selloff.

Our view

GIS's shares have slumped towards 52-week lows as it has had to address multiple adversities as noted above. What better time to purchase a solid dividend growth company's shares than when investors are avoiding it and it sports an almost 3.5 percent yield. No outside investor can know how the company will remedy its yogurt adversities, but if we had to place a bet we would not count out the abilities of this over 100-year old company. In addition, GIS through internal innovation and its investment arm investments is making a strong and consistent move into the functional food market and is likely to be a significant and successful player in such market, thereby driving revenue/earnings growth. GIS continues to faces weak food industry trends as it also experiences intense competition. The company continues to adapt legacy food products by decreasing salt, sugar and the number of ingredients in such products. Further, GIS continues to reduce costs through restructuring activities. GIS's strong brands will likely protect it partially from lower-cost product competition. The company's earnings growth, however, will continue to be pressured by weak U.S. demand, slowing international growth and increased marketing and merchandising investment to drive revenue/earnings growth.

Despite continued adverse market conditions, GIS will thrive long term due to its strong brands; product and marketing innovations; its push into the growing functional foods market; profitability and cash flow; and long-term record of earnings and dividend growth. GIS shares currently have a dividend yield of about 3.35 percent. Earnings estimates for fiscal year 2017 are $3.06 and for fiscal year 2018 are $3.23. We should note that earnings estimates have fallen for each year in recent months. The company has a price-to-earnings ratio of about 18.70 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates and a price-to-earnings ratio based on 2018 fiscal year earnings of about 17.75. We recommend that an investor wait to buy the company's shares in the price range of $51.65 to $54.90 (a price-to-earnings ratio range of about 16.00 to 17.00 based on 2018 fiscal year earnings).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.