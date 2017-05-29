DragonWave's (DRWI) CEO Peter Allen on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DragonWave Inc. (NASDAQ:DRWI)

Q4 2017 Results Conference Call

May 29, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Patrick Houston - CFO

Peter Allen - President & CEO

Analysts

Todd Coupland - CIBC

Kevin Dede - Rodman

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2017 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host Mr. Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Patrick Houston

Thank you, Emilie. Good morning. I’d like to welcome you to our fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results conference call. Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

As a reminder, today's call is being webcast live on dragonwaveinc.com. You can access the presentation slides from the same site. The webcast will be archived on our site and available for replay shortly after we conclude the call. I hope you’ve had the opportunity to read the press release we issued on Friday after the close of market, which provides detailed financial information on DragonWave's fourth quarter and full year results for the 2017 fiscal year.

Slide 2 please; today's call includes forward-looking statements as described by applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please read the full disclaimer that is contained in the presentation slides. I would like to remind everyone that all currency figures are in U.S. dollars and were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, unless we specifically state otherwise.

Slide 3 please; total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 was $8 million compared to $10.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017. Revenues for the full fiscal year was 44 million. The decrease in Q4 was a result of limited working capital resulting in delays delivering existing customer orders as well as some customer deployment delays.

The gross margin excluding inventory provisions in the fourth quarter were 22% compared to 28% in the third quarter. The decrease in the quarter was partly due to new products introduction cost. Margins for the full year were 29% and 8% increase over the previous year.

Please move to Slide 4, which highlights comparable revenue, gross profit and operating expenses. Total expenses decreased by 0.3 million to 6.7 million in the fourth quarter compared to 7 million in the previous quarter. Expense will reduce by 26% year-over-year. We continue to seek operational expense synergies and plan to further reduce operating expenses once we address our liquidity positions. Net and comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders in the fourth quarter was 3.9 million compared to 4.6 million in the third quarter.

Please move to Slide 5, which highlights some of the key balance sheet metrics. The Company ended the quarter with 4 million of cash compared to 4.5 million at the end of the third quarter and our debt facility balance remains unchanged at 17 million. Adjusted cash flow from operation, which excludes non-cash items such as inventory provisions, stock compensation expense and depreciation expense, was 4.3 million in the fourth quarter as compared to 3.5 million in our previous quarter. Please see our MD&A for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.

Slide 6 please; this concludes my prepared remarks and I’ll now turn it over to Peter Allen. Peter?

Peter Allen

Thanks, Patrick, and good morning everybody. During our call last quarter, I said that we were focused on eliminating operating challenges in Q4 and restoring our progress on our renewed and restructuring strategy to improve revenue and margin. In the month of followed that call, we communicated that we’ve developed an updated operating plan. The updated plan would reduce costs by 30% in order to achieve cash flow breakeven on an adjusted cash basis and anticipated revenue and margin levels.

Reductions in this plan were focused on discontinuing some legacy products, streamlining G&A expenses and deemphasizing lower margin regions. The operating plan preserves sales, operations and R&D and takes advantage of market traction for our next generation product, Harmony Enhanced and Enhance Multi-Channel. The plans goal would be increased financing flexibility both in terms of funding the restructuring, but also easing working capital constraints and also to maintain our NASDAQ listing.

We hope we would execute on this plan due to our lack of resources and our results in Q4 reflect continued difficult operating conditions. We have had to focus strongly on collection delays, and we have only been able to execute on those cost reductions that have been possible consistent with our liquidity needs. Throughout, we have been in close communication with our lenders and in co-operation with them; we have recently engaged Alvarez & Marsal Canada ULC to assist us with the identification and assessment of strategic alternatives in relation to short-term liquidity requirements.

Despite these difficulties, we remain undeterred in our quest to ensure that DragonWave’s operations are able to support the market traction of our products, and we look forward to being able to do this soon.

That concludes my prepared remarks, and I would like to return the call to Emily to start the question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Todd Coupland from CIBC. Your line is open.

Todd Coupland

Peter, I just wondering if you could talk about the reasons for the -- I joined the call a little bit late, so I apologize if you said this, but the reasons for inability for shipments to move up quarter-on-quarter?

Peter Allen

Yes, we’ve had continued liquidity challenges, Todd. So working capital requirements have been tricky to manage during the quarter, and that was exacerbated by collection delays. And so, we weren’t able to get out with the all the products that we kept in [indiscernible] during this quarter. And whilst we had anticipated that we would be able to improve the situation with an updated operating plan. The ability to close on that plan has taken longer than we expected.

Todd Coupland

Okay. How is the Company’s relationship with your large North American customer been affected by this -- the financial conditions of the Company?

Peter Allen

Yes, I’m pleased to say that it hasn’t in that we’ve been able to satisfy their needs without any disruption.

Todd Coupland

Okay. But the lower revenue would suggest that they’re pulling out at a pace that is less than expected or is timing pushed out? I would have thought that to satisfy their needs the revenue would have been quite a bit higher.

Peter Allen

I think the revenue impact we’ve seen in other regions and other customers. And some of these, the delays there were felt mostly in I would say the Middle East and in Latin America.

Todd Coupland

Okay. And what -- if you were to think about the prospects for North American deployments over the course of this year, what’s your view of those deployments there at this point?

Peter Allen

Yes, I think the Harmony Enhanced Multi-Channel has got very good traction in North America and we see continued good prospects for it in that market. Specifically, on our largest customer, I think there’s always as I’ve said before on these calls, the difficulty of being able to predict site availability, and there is some churn in there. But overall, I think that [indiscernible] account and the opportunity that account represents undiminished, and no doubt there will be timing challenges as there always are with deployments when we don’t control the site. But the overall opportunity I would say has remained constant.

Todd Coupland

And you say that, do you make that statement in the context of market share splits as well at that customer?

Peter Allen

I can’t be sure of that and in the sense of -- I think some of the churn will give us opportunities whether or not that share increases that they would be realized. I can’t be absolutely sure of, but certainly some of the churn that I talked to would be favorable for DragonWave.

Todd Coupland

Okay. And then just in terms of sort of GAAP and restructuring plans. So, you’re going to put a plan up to the lenders which you hope that they except. Is that the idea or are you thinking about other alternatives?

Peter Allen

So, before I go there -- so I probably didn’t finish yet the talk fully. I said the Harmony Enhanced Multi-Channel has good traction in North America. We expect to see the MC version and some other features available on that product in the second half and that will give us opportunities in markets outside North America and that we know is something that customers in that market -- some customers in that market are anxious to -- for us to do so they can take advantage of that the capabilities of that product. So, again, I think there are good opportunities for us to carry on the journey that we’d like to carry on and in markets outside North America.

Now, returning to your next question which is about debt and liquidity, I think at this stage, we’ll -- we’ll not just at this stage, but in general, we’re open to solve the program in any way possible, and we’re keeping our options open in our dialogue now with Alvarez & Marsal.

Todd Coupland

Okay. And then I want to make sure I’ve got the capital structure right of the Company. So, the shares outstanding and basic and diluted at that time of the -- I guess, this report. Does that include everything that’s taken place or does there a need to be -- can I take that from the statements or does there a need to be some commentary around that?

Peter Allen

There is one. We did an issuance in March for -- it was about 1.2 million shares on top of the 7.3. So, we’re at about 8.5 million right now.

Patrick Houston

Of common shares issued and then the warrants.

Todd Coupland

And what would be a fully diluted total?

Patrick Houston

Well, the warrants, I think are in the statements and then you’d add there’s an additional 600,000 in that March financing.

Todd Coupland

Yes, so added just additional 600,000 to what’s in the statements, and that will be the total?

Patrick Houston

Yes, correct.

Todd Coupland

Is there any update to where cash and line of credit stands at this point in time?

Patrick Houston

No, I mean, our objective is to try kind of to work hard to maintain what we’ve been at.

PeterAllen

I think, Todd, missed your statement in your opening.

Todd Coupland

Oh, sorry, I got on the call a little bit late. Sorry about that Peter.

PeterAllen

And you said 17.

Patrick Houston

Yes, I mean we’re still at 17 right now on the debt facilities, and we’re trying to manage the cash as best as possible. Obviously, the financing in Q1 helped a bit and so we’re trying to maintain our current level for Q1.

Todd Coupland

Okay. The current OpEx, is that about where it is right now, so any further adjustments to that would require a new plan?

Patrick Houston

So, we make some expense reductions during Q1, kind of midway through, not hugely significant. But I think we’ll probably take another step down slightly maybe similar to Q3 to Q4.

Todd Coupland

Okay.

Patrick Houston

And obviously, the bigger reduction Peter mentioned was based on a larger operating plan.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Kevin Dede from Rodman. Your line is open.

Kevin Dede

So Peter, we’re couple of days to closing in Q1, and I apologize if you talk to this because I fell off the call. But you just sort of give us some insight as to what you’re seeing and what you think you might see for the course of the year? Should liquidity plan resolve as you hope?

Peter Allen

Yes. So, I think in the best way to say Kevin is that, the challenges of Q4 have persisted during Q1 to date. But at the same time, opportunities have increased both in terms of the nearing opportunities and longer-term. I’m pretty clear that if we can resolve this liquidity situation, we will be able to post growth and execute on a lower cost basis would get us to the cash flow breakeven.

Kevin Dede

Okay. So Todd asked a little bit about what you’re seeing with your major North American customer. I guess I wouldn’t have expected much to unfold there prior to February just sort of given normal seasonal pattern, but I’m wondering if you think there is an opportunity there or how you foresee them handling their CapEx budget at least near-term and then maybe later in the year to meet the network objectives that they’re hoping to?

Peter Allen

Yes, I think there is some churn in their approach, I think both in terms of site acquisition and the proportion of fiber. But I think in all of that the DragonWave opportunity is undiminished and actually could be a little bit larger in the short-term because of the nature the sites they would be now are emphasizing. As always with plans that depend upon the site development and site acquisition by the customer, the timing maybe imprecise.

But overall, I think the opportunity which will be I’m sure very strong in the second half of this year, is -- overall is undiminished. But also I make a point which I made to Todd again which is at the moment our multi-channel product is not available yet in its MC version. We expect that very soon now, and when we’re able to bring that product a forward market outside North America, we also expect to see a good response because initial discussions with potential customers for that product will be very good.

Kevin Dede

Okay, did you talk to in your prepared remarks -- did you talk to what might have been hamstring in the production of the multi-channel, that’s a Harmony [XC] correct?

Peter Allen

The MC, yes, not specifically to any one product, but the working capital constraints that we’ve been working with together with some collection delays have certainly had impact on our operating environment. That started in Q4 and while we were hoping to eliminate it in Q4, we weren’t able to do that and they’ve continued during Q1.

Kevin Dede

Okay. So, I apologize Peter because that’s probably should be more aware of this, but I mean where, how -- what’s the number one plan A in addressing the liquidity side of things? Is it just to try to renegotiate with your lenders, is that it?

Peter Allen

Yes, that’s part of it. We’re working with incorporation with our lenders. We’re working with Alvarez & Marsal Canada and looking at all of the options or alternatives that are available to us to do with that short-term liquidity situation.

Kevin Dede

Okay. I know that you were working to try to expand and develop relationships with carriers in APAC. And I’m wondering if your -- the cash and liquidity can concerns have curtailed that effort and sort of, I guess, what you think we should understand about your opportunities there?

Peter Allen

Yes, I would say that it certainly has had an effect on our development in APAC, but I think we have been able to move the boat forward in that region, albeit a lot slower than I had originally hoped. And we do see some opportunities there, grounded primarily in care of the existing network footprint that we have in a number of countries in Asia. And we’re working with a partner to the moment in order to place a proposition to help one of those legacy customers in Asia with both a care proposal and a network upgrade proposal. And so I’m hoping that we’ll be able to report the progress on our next call.

Kevin Dede

Okay, I’ll definitely look forward to that. Could you talk a little bit to sort of the level of service revenue? I wouldn’t have expected them I guess to be so strongly correlated to product revenue through sort of I guess a little sales downturn. I’m just kind of wondering, how you think we should look at that?

Peter Allen

Service revenue at this time is a relatively small proportion of the whole. For us, it’s quite important to maintain a relationship with customers, particularly those previously served by Nokia. It enables us to support their needs, their need to maximize the return on their investment on the purchases they’ve made previously. At the same time, by maintaining that relationship, we hope that as they have network modernization needs or upgrade needs to the existing network or modernization needs to a new network, we’ll be able to continue the dialogue into the opportunity to sell new products.

In terms of the larger services business that we have, we continue to do services for our largest North American customer, and we recently had some orders for the redeployment of some of our links in our largest historical customer in India, where as they roll out there fiber in India, they hope to redeploy their microwave investment, and that drives some services revenue for us in that country as well.

Kevin Dede

Okay. Could you just give a sort of a rough idea when you think you’ll have your make order and be prepared to talk to that?

Peter Allen

We’re scheduled to release kind of second week of July at least.

Operator

I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to the presenters.

Peter Allen

Yes, thank you, Emily. Thank you everybody for joining us today and please enjoy the rest of your day. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.