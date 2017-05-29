They May Be Ugly, But They Can Make Your Portfolio Real Pretty

When people think about eyesores in their neighborhoods, cell phone towers often come to mind. However, given advances in technology, specifically those being made in 5G, these towers are increasingly looking more attractive as investments.

Wireless carriers, including T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Sprint (NYSE:S), and AT&T (NYSE:T) are jockeying for positions in terms of saying when they will be the first in launching a 5G network. While it's not a wireless company, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has also made moves to gain a formidable position in the space.

Cell phone tower manufacturers are enjoying all these moves, as their towers will be used to deliver the 5G technology.

The towers

Tower manufacturers which stand to gain from 5G include American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), and SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC).

They have already seen their towers being welcomed in an industry whose survival depends on meeting the demands of wireless users with insatiable appetites for data. That demand has now grown to the need for speed, which, as I noted above, is another reason companies are positioning themselves for the arrival of 5G.

Investors have already shown giddiness over towers. Just on news in May about a possible partnership between Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Dish (NASDAQ:DISH) in the wireless space, the stocks of tower companies moved higher.

In fact, the news pushed American Tower to an all-time high.

Crown Castle moved up to its highest price since September. Seeking Alpha noted that the stocks have been climbing with increasing news that industry demand shows no sign of slowing.

Small cells to the rescue

5G stands to change the landscape of the cell tower business by replacing traditional towers with so-called small cells that are more aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

To get ready for 5G, Crown Castle is trying to double the number of small cells it deploys over the next two years.

For its small cell/fiber strategy, Crown Castle should be considered for its likely strong contributions to the space, according to Wells Fargo's Jennifer Fritzsche. She wrote a research note about wireless carriers in need of specific types of networks to work with 5G services. Fritzsche wrote the note following a recent wireless infrastructure conference.

Specifically, Fritzsche found that tower maker Crown Castle had the tools to address wireless carriers' 5G needs. She noted that carriers are looking for tower companies and infrastructure companies that can offer a full solution of infrastructure services. That includes data center, fiber, and macro capabilities, she said.

"Small cells have been the biggest growth engine for Crown Castle in recent periods, with recent deals aimed at expanding its fiber footprint to meet carrier densification needs," Deutsche Bank's Matthew Niknam wrote in a note that was published by Fierce Wireless.

Apple enters the fray

Last week, it was made public that Apple had received approval from the Federal Communications Commission for a license to begin testing 5G wireless technology on its iPhone. In its application, Apple said it wanted to "assess cellular link performance in direct path and multipath environments between base station transmitters and receivers using this spectrum."

"These assessments will provide engineering data relevant to the operation of devices on wireless carriers' future 5G networks," according to Apple's application.

Apple joins others that have already made considerable headway in 5G. That includes wireless carriers T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint and AT&T.

T-Mobile will begin rolling out 5G in 2019 with a target of 2020 for full nationwide coverage. Sprint is planning to launch a 5G network by the end of 2019.

AT&T is positioning a 5G-like technology called 5G Evolution. It could launch by the end of 2018.

The fact that Apple has entered the fray shows even more how 5G is the next best thing in wireless. Wireless carriers, equipment vendors are notably chopping at the bits in anticipation of the technology. Tower makers are key to the effort, and deserve attention in the portfolio.