Delek Group's (DGRLY) CEO Asi Bartfeld on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Delek Group Limited (ADR) (OTCPK:DGRLY)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 29, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Dina Vince - Head of Investor Relations

Gabi Last - Chairman

Asi Bartfeld - President and CEO

Analysts

Tavy Rosner - Barclays

Dina Vince

Thank you, Operator. I would like to welcome all of you to Delek Group’s conference call to review our first quarter 2017 results. With me on the line today are Mr. Gabi Last, Chairman, Mr. Asi Bartfeld, President and CEO; and the rest of the management team. Following the summary of the results, we will all be available to answer any questions. An English translation of the results is available on our Web site.

I will now want to provide a brief summary. In terms of some of our strategic highlights, firstly, Ithaca, which was one of the most important events in the quarter was successfully acquired most of Ithaca's shares, and this is a very significant step forward in our strategy of international expansion. Another milestone was that we successfully begun drilling at Leviathan-7 and 5 wells. We also completed a Tamar-8 production well including its connections in the production system. We completed the major for our partnership subsidiaries of Avner Delek's drilling enabling a simpler overall trust for the group.

In terms of our financial highlights, our E&P sector overall contributed a record NIS127 million to our net income, up 15% over last year. First quarter net income amounted to NIS220 million, more than double the NIS85 million of last year and finally will continue to share the rewards of our success with our shareholders. Our Board of Directors declared a dividend of NIS200 million for the first quarter 2017 and over the last 12 months, we have issued NIS680 million in dividends which will present a dividend yield of almost 7% at current prices.

Firstly, in terms of our Gas Partnerships’ Merger, on May 17th all of the approvals were obtained, and our Gas Partnerships’ subsidiaries of Avner Delek's drilling were successfully merged enabling a simple structure for the group. Avner's seeks trading on May 18th and on May 21st Delek Drilling begun trading as the new merged entity under the same name Delek Drillings.

With regards to the East Med E&P arms, in Tamar, we saw a year-over-year increase of 12%, production in the quarter reached 2.4 Bcf equivalent to 0.93 Bcf today of natural gas and 114,000 barrels of condensate. Net to Delek Group’s average production was 17.7% working interest in Tamar for the quarter, amounted to 30.7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. On operations side the drilling at Tamar-8 that begun in October 2016 was completed in April 2017. We also completed its connection to the production system.

With regard to the Tamar's sales process, estimated natural gas outline plan, our partnership at Delek drilling announced that is intended to serve as a Special Purpose Corporation, through which it will sale up to 10% of its rights in the Tamar drilling fields out of 100% working interest. The special purpose corporation will offer extra debentures to the public that will be register for the trading under the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. And this corporation will use the funds raised from the offerings potential device in the fields that are sold by the Partnership. Prospects from the sale are expected to be used for the distributions. With regard to the remaining holdings in Tamar, Delek Drilling is looking for various alternatives for its sales.

And now, with regard to Leviathan, on February 20th, the Delek Group Partnership signed $1.75 billion limited record project financing agreement with the banking consortium for the development of Leviathan. That same week, on February 23rd, Delek Group and its partners reached the final investment decisions for Phase 2A of development plan. The initial capacity will be 12 BCM per year equivalent to about 1.2 Bcf a day for the total budget of $3.75 billion at 100% working interest. Our goal remains to reach first gas by the end of 2019.

On the Leviathan operations side, in April, the Atwood Advantage drilling rig moved from Tamar to Leviathan. Drilling begun for Leviathan-7 development production well and reached the planned depth of 2,900 meters below sea level. The Atwood Advantage rig then moved to Leviathan side and it's currently drilling to a planned depth of 5,200 meters below sea level. Finally, the rig will return to Leviathan-7 well to drill target further to 6,100 meters below sea level.

A quick update on Leviathan Partners side, on May 12th, the peak conditions enabling the initial withdrawal under the financing agreement work with field. The Partnership subsequently went through the first tranche, which will be used for payment to the operator as well as for covering the cost of the financing.

Moving outside of the East Mediterranean International activities, as you know, our vision is not on local leading E&P pure play, but to become an international one as well. As we started 2017, we took a significant step forward in the strategy. Our acquisition of Ithaca is an important step in becoming a key global player with international oil & gas assets in the energy industry with global operational capabilities. Our offer for Ithaca was expected and we now hold 94.2% of this ordinary share capital.

On May 12th, we announced the plan for a forced purchase of Ithaca’s remaining ordinary shares at the offer price share CAD1.95 per share for a total of CAD48 million, which we expect to complete by the end of June. After this, Ithaca’s shares will be delivered from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM Exchange in London. In terms of Ithaca’s results, Ithaca contributed NIS8 million to our net income. Bear in mind that at the end of the first quarter, Delek Group have 19.7% of Ithaca and the results are presented based on the equity method. By the end of second quarter 2017, we expect to hold 100% of Ithaca and its results will be fully consolidated. Due to this purchase, we also expect to recognize a profit of NIS160 million.

On operation side, the start up of the Great Stella Area commenced production in mid-February 2017, producing at constrained base to minimize gas flaring until processing systems are fully available. Together with Ithaca, Delek Group significantly increased it’s expected production for 2017 with Tamar’s 30,800 barrels of oil equivalent today and Ithaca’s 19,000, we bring our average daily expected production to a total almost 50,000 barrels of oil equivalents a day.

Turning to other non-core businesses, Delek Israel, our local gas station company contributed NIS20 million to our net income in the quarter. And finally, with regards to our divestures of Phoenix, if you remember on August 21, 2016, we entered into binding agreement with Yango Investment for sale about 52% share in Phoenix Holdings. On February 16th this year, we mutually agreed to make an expansion and signed a further amendment on April 5th, increasing the cost consideration to NIS2.15 billion. The deadline for the completion is June 4th.

After this date, each of the parties may inform the other party of this consideration. On May 1st, Yango informed us that it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of shares and corporation with Company controlled by Mr. Yonel Cohen. Yango is expected to hold 50.1% of Phoenix at the end of the process. Should it be successful and Yonel will hold 4% of the controlling shares.

In summary, the first quarter 2017 was very significant from a strategic standpoint. We completed the Ithaca acquisition and we are now an increasingly important international player, as well as the leading East Med E&P player. Leviathan is moving forward and we are on track for first guess by 2019.. Tamar-8 was completed and we simplify the other structure of Delek Group. 2017 has begun as a very active and important year for Delek Group, and we look forward to look progress to have.

And with that, if there are any questions, we’re all happy to take them now. Operator?

Tavy Rosner

First, I wanted to touch a little bit on Leviathan’s offtake contract. Last quarter, you mentioned discussion with several countries outside of Israel. I was wondering if you can give an update of where does that stand, and if you have any indication of the expected timing of anything closing?

Asi Bartfeld

We don't have now news that we can speak about this. We are still in negotiation with the owner of the L&G plant in Egypt we're speaking about the Phoenix project, which will support the local market and have enough natural gas for the local market. And of course, we're speaking with Turkish companies about export to Europe via Turkey, maybe including product time if it happens or not, but it's still premature to speak about it if and when we would have a news, of course we will publish it. What we can say that about this contract that we signed with Jordon and we started to flow the gas to Jordon it's our first step for export.

Tavy Rosner

And then regarding Ithaca, going beyond, their current activities in the Northern Sea. Are you planning on taking the expertise of the Company to start your own drilling exploration? And if so, it might too premature. But if so, then what region do you have in mind?

Asi Bartfeld

Yes, of course. One of the goals and the purposes we're looking for taking control on operation company was that Delek Group don't want to be depend anymore only on foreign operators. And now after we have a company like Ithaca, which has experience to drilling and to operating and to develop field, to use them to take them to new places. But again, it's a little premature. We just finished our takeover and we have some strategic discussion with the management which we have appreciate very much. And we think they're doing a wonderful job. And let's finish the takeover after that we'd see it exactly and of course we would announce it. We would have something to say.

Tavy Rosner

And then lastly, I mean, you said it's a first step towards becoming a global company. So the question is, are you looking into additional acquisitions in other regions or now that you have Ithaca then Ithaca is really your partner into whichever fruition you're going go on going forward, whether it being Gulf of Mexico anywhere?

Asi Bartfeld

Yes, of course. We said, we’d like to expand our geographic places and North America and mainly Gulf of Mexico is one of the targets that we are looking to drill. It will be together with Ithaca or directed by the Delek Group, it's a little premature to speak now. It depends what kind of investment we’re going to do when we'll do it. But again we don't have something to tell about it now I'd hope in the future we’ll have.

Tavy Rosner

And then lastly if I may. I believe last quarter you talked about potentially taking Delek to a foreign exchange. Are you still looking at it? And then would it be, if so, will it be at the Delek Group level or maybe at the Delek Drilling level now that consolidated with Avner?

Asi Bartfeld

No, we're speaking about mainly the Delek Group now we’re speaking about Delek Group. And at the end of the day we would like to see the Delek Group listed in other exchange like London or New York we don't see. Yes, this is our goal to be listed there.

Asi Bartfeld

Yes, I would like to thank everyone that was in the line. And of course if you have any questions in the future don’t hesitate to call us. Thank you very much, and have a good day.

