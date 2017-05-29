Visa Is The Exception To The Rule

Projecting earnings growth out five years, to take a glimpse of what shares could trade at in the future.

Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) are rapidly approaching $100 per share, which has investors in a bind over the valuations they are seeing. There is no getting around the fact that Visa is expensive by most standards. However, sometimes an exception to the rule comes along. Investors have stood on the sidelines while Visa has continued to push higher. It is commonly said that past results don't guarantee the future. Let's map out the next five years to project what shares could be worth, and what returns can be expected from today's valuations.

Let's start with why investors may be cautious with Visa. The stock has not taken much time to breath. Value conscious investors don't like to pay for something that has just finished a leg up in momentum. Instinct tells us that it is prudent to "buy on dips." This is sound strategy, but Visa has not been kind enough to play along very often.

As we can see, the past five years have only provided us with meaningful "dips" in price a half dozen times or so. Once in early 2014, a couple of times in 2015, and a few times last year. Since late 2016, shares have climbed from the high $70s, to mid $90s.

There are two main drivers behind this. A market that has continued to push higher, recently setting another all-time high. The other being operational excellence from Visa that has continued to grow earnings at a swift rate. Visa beats earnings estimates virtually every quarter, and has grown earnings at a rate of about 17% per annum over the past five years, with a top line that continues to rapidly expand at juicy margins.

Visa is a market leader in a global economy that is continuously trending away from cash as a payment method. Payment volumes continue to be on the rise, and the integration of Visa Europe will only strengthen these numbers for Visa as we progress into the future. For a full breakdown of my investment thesis on Visa, please check it out here.

Visa is continuing on this current trajectory with very strong numbers through the first half of fiscal year 2017. Payment volumes, transactions, and total cards are all up by 20-30%+ across the board.

This growth is why Visa is a rare exception to my rule of not paying more than 25X earnings for a stock. Visa is a rare company that holds four crucial traits behind it as an investment. First, it is rapidly growing, and growing consistently. Second, Visa is extremely profitable with juicy margins, and a robust balance sheet. In fact, the only reason Visa has any meaningful debt at all, is its recent acquisition of Visa Europe. Third, the company operates in an oligopoly where only a few companies control the industry. Lastly, the company benefits from macroeconomic tailwinds in the form of a global shift away from cash.

It is for these reasons that analysts have a pretty positive outlook for Visa over the next five years with a projected per annum earnings growth rate of 16.5%. Let's now run through an exercise to illustrate why investors can buy shares as they approach $100 per share - in confidence.

If we take this per annum growth rate and extrapolate it out five years, Visa's earnings growth would look something like this:

In the year 2022, Visa would earn approximately $7.23 per share. Now the next issue we have to consider is the valuation. Its current valuation of 28X 2017 earnings is right in line with the median valuation Visa has traded at since it went public about a decade ago. Five years from now, we could have a few different outcomes regarding valuation.

1.) The valuation could have stayed the same at approximately 28X earnings. If this is the case, investors would realize approximately 17.5% annual returns as the result of earnings growth and a dividend that yields around 1%. Under this scenario, shares would be worth around $202 per share in five years - doubling your investment.

2.) The P/E multiple expands. Let's say the market heats up five years from now, or Visa - being a cash cow, does something to further enhance its growth trajectory such as a strategic acquisition. If shares were to expand to 30X earnings - certainly a realistic scenario, shares would be worth $217 per share. This would represent an annual return of about 19% when growth, P/E expansion, and dividend are factored in.

3.) The P/E compresses due to strong market correction. I don't see a 2008-2009 type collapse coming (but then again, who does?). We assume that a strong correction takes place, and pushes Visa down to 22X earnings. Despite this, the growth trajectory remains and Visa continues to grow earnings as expected. At 22X 2022 earnings, shares would be worth $159 per share.

Even if this happened, investors would still see an annual return of 11-13% with growth and dividend factored in. Another point to consider, is if Visa was knocked down this far due to market forces, what did the S&P 500 do while Visa was still delivering double-digit returns? I would say in confidence that investors vastly outperformed the market during such a correction in this scenario.

4.) The last scenario we will test is a "doomsday" scenario. Let's say that growth slows unexpectedly, and at the same time, a market correction takes place. If Visa were to grow earnings at 12% over the next five years instead of 16.5%, 2022 earnings would be $5.94 per share. Let's assume this same market correction happens, and shares are pushed to 22X earnings. This would place shares at a value of $131 per share. When factoring this in, and including the dividend, investors would see returns of around 7-8% per annum. This would likely disappoint investors, but I would call this a reasonably "high floor."

The takeaway from these exercises, is that we get a gauge for the floor and ceiling for Visa as an investment. Investors must gauge the probability of each of these scenarios coming to fruition. Assess each as a form of risk, and decide what the true upside is. My takeaway is that even in a worst-case type of scenario, my investment in Visa is likely to outperform the market because of its high growth floor.

Then I work backwards, and consider the moat Visa possesses in regards to market share, and high barriers of entry for competition. I consider the extremely high margin business that Visa runs. I conclude that the risk of worst-case (7-8%) returns are well outpaced by probability that Visa's operational excellence will likely result in continued returns in the mid-to-high teens for the intermediate future. Investors must walk through the data on their own, and make their own decisions. I feel confident in mine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.