GLD: Next Stop 122

GLD out-performed other safe havens last week, but not enough for us to become cautionary.

GLD will likely continue its upward move and face an important test at downtrend resistance just below $122/share.

Summary View

In last week's update, we said that we were still bullish on gold and the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD). After pushing against a resistance zone near $120 all week, GLD broke through on Friday. We expect that gold will continue to move upward next week.

Technical Picture

In our weekly technical look, we study many different chart patterns, trend lines, Fibonacci resistance points, moving averages, etc. to highlight for the reader the important technical levels that we see for the upcoming week. Whenever we can, we try to summarize some important price levels in one chart. For this week, we show a daily chart.

GLD is trading above all key daily moving averages. The momentum-trade 6 day EMA closed the week at $119.63, and it continued to trade above the 50 day SMA all week before finally breaking through a key resistance zone near 120.

We like to keep a weekly view of the gold and silver markets because the prices can move violently any given day. This past Tuesday, Twitter was all gloom and doom when GLD and SLV corrected back to their 6 day EMAs. In the midst of gloomy calls for GDX to move back to $17/share, we tweeted the following:

The market likes to shake out weak hands by running stops while it continues to trend. Remember, the overall trend is your friend, and we are continuing to move higher in both GLD and SLV until proven otherwise. With current strength, the clear next upside target is the downtrend line from August 2016. A breakthrough above the $122 level should bring in additional momentum trading interest, with the next resistance zone above $124.

To the downside, keep an eye on the 6 day EMA, the and the 50 and 200 day SMAs.

RSI is not overbought, and gold sentiment is in a neutral range.

Source: Sentiment Trader

Precious Metal COT Report

Many analysts and authors comment on the weekly Commitment of Traders report ("COT") from COMEX data. To be honest, most of the COT reporting that we read does not provide actionable data in a summary format. We are trying to correct this, and are developing tools to make the COT reports more relevant and accessible to our readers. We study not only the "futures only" data, but also the "futures plus options" to provide the reader with what we believe are the most important data from the report. If there are any significant changes during the three trading days after the COT data was obtained, we will report on that as well.

This week, we have two tables which we believe summarize the most important information from the COT report. The first table shows that the commercial banks added significantly to their short position and the hedge funds added significantly to their net long position. In general, growth in one or both positions can weaken the bullish case for both gold and silver.

On the other hand, the current net short position of the commercial banks remains well below the maximum of 372,000 COMEX futures contracts, and also well below the 50 week COT moving average near 224,000 contracts. Therefore, we view this COT report as favorable to gold bulls.

Safe Havens and Alternatives

We have developed a few proprietary indicators that measure the relative value of GLD and SLV versus safe haven assets (like TIPs and the Japanese Yen). The premise of these indicators is that GLD and SLV will mean-revert to relative values of certain safe haven assets.

The chart below shows our indicator in black vs. the price of GLD in gold. Last week, GLD out-performed safe havens and moved from near under-valued back into neutral range.

Note all charts were created on the TradingView website, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

