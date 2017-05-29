S&P 500 Weekly Forecast 5/30

This could go on for a while.

Last weekend, we said we were having a hard time forecasting the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) owing to a "high degree of near-term uncertainty." That uncertainty was heralded by middling numbers on both of the metrics we refer to.

Here's what the market thought about our uncertainty.

^SPX data by YCharts

Not bad, right? Astute readers will see the effect of high GEX kicking in on Thursday as the market flattened out.

Speaking of which, the red arrow below shows where we ended up in the context of last week's GEX-implied probability distribution.

While a 5-day 1.43% return isn't outlandish, it's pretty far away from the forecasted median of 0.27%, so we'd say it qualifies as unusually high.

We find that especially interesting because we're not the only ones who think it's strangely high.

What DIX says

We don't trust prices. That's why one of the first questions we ask when we see a ramp like this is, "What does DIX say about it?"

From our fateful introduction of DIX back on the 4/24 forecast:

DIX is short for "Dark Index." It's our measure of how much buying is occurring in dark pools (off-exchange trading venues). As always, we host the data for free alongside GEX (here).

So let's take a peek at the 6-month chart.

Woah. See the trend? While price has gone up in the past week, DIX tells us that the smart-money investors weren't really digging it. In fact, it looks like there was net selling in dark pools.

As you may know, long periods of net selling in dark pools usually precede selloffs. Take a look at the 2-year chart below for context.

While it seems possible that we're in the early stages of one of those low-DIX periods, it also seems to us that we'd need to wait for some confirmation - and that may mean months of waiting.

But while we wait, we want to point out something that fascinates us: Right now we're combining dark pool selling (low DIX) with a high GEX. So let's try to slowly work out what that means.

What GEX says

As we said at the beginning of this article, Gamma Exposure [GEX] is high enough right now that it actively stifles prices. This is in direct contrast to the beginning of last week, where GEX enabled the market to move so quickly (i.e., rocket upward).

The current level of GEX implies the following probability distribution over the next four days (it's a short week).

That's a mean return of about 0%, a median return of 0.13%, and a standard deviation of 1.14%.

This sounds really boring on its own (and next week probably will be pretty boring) but there's still something conceptually cool going on that we want you to understand.

High GEX, Low DIX

By now we hope you agree that GEX has a profound effect on the short-term motion of market prices, and that DIX tells us a lot about longer-term price support.

We've mentioned before how cool it is when high DIX coincides with low GEX, because these are the times when prices confidently, and rapidly, rebound. What we haven't really talked about, however, is when the opposite happens.

The following 2-year chart, with both DIX and GEX drawn (and the period in question circled), should help you understand what we're trying to say.

Here's what's happening inside the circle: Low DIX says, "prices are too high!" High GEX says, "let's keep prices where they are!"

When both of these happen at once, you end up with prices that appear to trade in a stable, confident range, but that nonetheless have overvaluation risk embedded.

In this scenario, it becomes even more important to keep an eye on GEX, because at any given moment, it may actually be the only thing keeping the market from falling.

Anyway, before we get ahead of ourselves, we'll leave it to you to ponder the market-psychological effect of this whole scenario.

Yeah, this is why we don't trust prices.

So, what do I do now?

The market has gained a healthy 2.9% since we recommended buying stock outright (a month ago, here), and while we don't want to rush you, we think now's the time to start considering reduced exposure to the underlying.

Maybe wait another week for confirmation, but definitely keep it in mind.

Last week our only confident recommendation was to buy ATM volatility outright ("volatility is still underpriced"). If you did, you should have been able to get a Friday 239-strike SPY straddle for around 2.00. Holding through expiry would see a value of around 2.74, a 37% gain.

This week, we feel even more constricted in our short-term forecasting abilities. All we can say is that we'll be selling short-dated OTM calls and waiting for more information. The slightly more adventurous among you could sell straddles instead - we're just not feeling that daring.

SqueezeMetrics thinks you really don't need to be all that daring when you have good data telling you what to do. We'd rather have consistent returns on a weekly basis than consistent overexposure to an inefficient market. Disagree? Leave a comment!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.