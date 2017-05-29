Transports Week In Review - Transports Display How Positive Volatility Can Turn The Tables Quickly

The trucking industry has displayed signs of improvement; consistent improvement should translate to strong stock price performance later in the year.

The market seems to be quite schizophrenic with transports at the moment.

The XTN transports index is now down at -2.5 percent; whereas the SPY is up 8.1 percent.

As we closed the week on May 26 th, transports displayed how quickly the tables can turn. The gross domestic product (OTC:GDP) first quarter estimate was revised higher to 1.2 percent performance, reflecting a 100 percent increase from last year. Freight rate pricing is increasing for the trucking industry; despite continued challenges due to uncertainty, optimism is warranted.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 8.8 percent, as highlighted in green. As transport indices remain mostly weaker, the anomaly remains the NASDAQ (^TRAN), up 11.4 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX) remain atop all peers, up 15.4 and 16.8 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (MUTF:VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) were all up from 6.7 to 8.3 percent. Double-digit performance is a possibility by year-end, especially if transports gain momentum in the back-half of 2017.

For the twentieth week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) declined with the SPY up by 10.6 percentage points. The SPY increased by 150-basis points (bps) to 8.1 percent; while the S&P Transportation ETF increased by 260-bps to -2.5 percent for 2017.

Transports performance continues to be more volatile than broader indices. This always works out better when things are positive and vice-versa when things are negative. Gross domestic product (OTC:GDP) was upgraded from the initial 0.7 percent performance to 1.2 percent for the first quarter of 2017. This bodes well for improving growth for the year, as consumption was much more robust than initially thought versus last year.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was very strong for the week with all companies performing well. Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) received an upgrade based on volume performance. CSX (NYSE:CSX), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), Canadian National and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) are at yearly highs.

Week twenty of 2017 witnessed sustained positive results for Class Is based on total traffic carried. All Class I railroads remained positive for the year, which continued to be led by Canadian National's 10.8 percent improvement. I continue to see sustained investment value in this group remaining, throughout the year.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

The majority of railcar manufacturers and lessors were mixed for the week, as railroad performance did not translate over. Positive performers included The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) and Gatx Corporation (NYSE:GATX). Upon an initial review of FreightCar America, the run-up seems a bit overdone and may end up mirroring Greenbrier's fluctuations.

As the demand for certain commodities increases over the next few years, and as railroad operators increase capex programs, railcar manufacturers are set up to see improving trends. Greenbrier remains my top pick within this peer group.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were mostly positive for the week with exceptions being Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE). Freight rates have been showing signs of strengthening both from seasonality and year-over-year performance. Increasing demand remains the key need to provide a much-needed catalyst for this group.

I have recently taken the opportunity to average core holdings in this group including both JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR). As always, I am leery of smaller peers, especially those with substantial leverage risk. I view Celadon and Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE:RRTS) as very risky plays.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) carriers all witnessed improvement during the past week. The story is much the same for LTL carriers as it is for truckload peers. Improving GDP will be a boon for performance through the remainder of 2017.

I remain positive for the LTL industry, with a bias towards non-union operators including Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD), Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). Similar to truckload peers, expectations remain optimistic for the second half of the year. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) will remain highly volatile.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were mostly positive for the week, with the exception being Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY). For airfreight lessors, Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) continues to maintain momentum, while Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) struggles.

For larger package and delivery peers, I continue to view both DHL Group and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) as the better investment choices, versus United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). The recent decline in UPS stock price has created a much better buying opportunity of late though. Investors may want to dive deeper to think about whether UPS can provide an earnings beat as a catalyst to improve performance.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were mostly positive for the week, although performance was very marginal. The lone exception was CH Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW). Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced the acquisition of Estenson Logistics, which should allow the company to regain positive momentum in the near-term.

I expect my increase in the Hub Group holding will pay off some time later this year, or in 2018. Overall, investors should continue to monitor newer technology platforms such as Uber Freight (Private:UBER); if successful, there may be impacts to more traditional brokerage models.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, weekly performance was mixed with charter owners and managers being down. Matson (NYSE:MATX) and container lessors were positive for the week. Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was negatively impacted by the company's capital raise announcement of a 12.5 million common share public offering, diluting existing shareholders.

I continue to view this group with caution. Most of the supply and demand issues still remain. Many charter owners and managers have witnessed substantial declines in profitability, substantial dependency on leverage and greater needs to access capital outside of borrowing.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week was up, led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting this past week. Oil prices dropped strongly after the OPEC meeting as production cuts were agreed over the next nine months, in-line with expectations. The market has assumed prolonged lower prices with less impacts on airline operating expenses.

Airline stocks have been very volatile, similar to the trucking industry, as cost concerns remain in focus. I find Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to be the biggest discount from the performance of its peers, reflecting upside potential.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic - Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the twentieth week of 2017, total traffic was up 5 percent with carload traffic up 6.8 percent, flat; and intermodal traffic up 2.9 percent, a 10-bps improvement. Week twenty performance remained solid.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5.2 percent for the first twenty weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 4.1 percent and Canadian traffic was up 10.8 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was down at -2.3 percent.

Container traffic was up 3 percent, a 20-bps improvement. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages was up 6.1 and 5.5 percent respectively through early-May. Improved pricing has clearly benefited railroads early in the year, but has come at the expense of intermodal marketing companies ((IMCs)) and other intermodal service providers.

Week twenty witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 98,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 15.7 percent increase versus last year. Coal continues to remain much stronger than in 2016. Grain performance was up 19.5 percent versus last year.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was flat versus last year. Chemicals were flat, petroleum products were down at -30.3 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 15.9 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

Looking at truck rates, improvement has occurred both for seasonality and based upon performance versus last year. Since early-April, the national dry van spot rate average has remained up between 5 and 7.5 percent from last year. Since late-March, the average paid rate-per-mile has increased substantially for temperature-controlled and specialized shipments. Flatbed, dry van and heavy haul have been up in the high single-digits, and LTL has remained up close to 5 percent.

This type of pricing performance bodes well for the second quarter and for the back-half of 2017. While supply and demand are always important impacting pricing, trends for pricing is what typically is a core driver for stock price performance.

Air Cargo

Air cargo demand continues to remain robust, as evidenced by recent strength reported in Asia for April. This has been the case at Hong Kong International Airport (air cargo up 10.9 percent from last year), Incheon Airport in South Korea (11.5 percent increase from last year) and select Chinese airports with similar double-digit growth.

Asian cargo carriers have also been strong with Cathay Pacific, Air China and China Southern Airlines all witnessing high single- to double-digit performance. Other Asian cargo carriers also witnessed positive performance in the low- to mid-single digit area.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner - Top 100 Operated Fleets as Per May 27, 2017

Pricing for spot market container rates remained in decline through late-May. Trans-Pacific container rates from Asia to the U.S. West and East coasts remained up strongly for the year versus last year. For Asia-Europe, rates were up 75 and 21 percent to North Europe and the Mediterranean versus last year. Trans-Atlantic rates remained positive from last year as well.

As spot market freight rate activity has slid into the Memorial Day holiday, it will be important to see how performance adjusts immediately following the extended weekend. While major container shipping lines have benefited from the improved freight rate environment in the first quarter, not all have witnessed improving volumes due to competition. It remains to be seen whether the more rational pricing environment will be prevalent throughout the year.

North America Seaports

Many seaports have already provided their April TEU results. The initial read on the performance remains highly positive for the year. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach were up by 9 and 16.5 percent respectively from last year. The Northwest Seaport Alliance was up by nearly 8 percent. For the East Coast, Charleston, Savannah and New York and New Jersey were all up strongly by double-digits, Virginia was up by nearly 5 percent.

There is a correlation with increasing volumes for container shipping lines, seaports and railroads. All of these connected modes continue to see substantially stronger volume performance leading to improving revenue results outpacing current GDP growth.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (NYSEARCA:EWW) was up by 240-bps, and continued to greatly outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC). The Mexico index is now up 20.7 percent for the year versus the 0.9 percent result for the Canadian index; an increase of 40-bps.

I have continued to be a proponent that the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation will not undermine existing trade relationships. Clearly, international trade has improved through 2017 for all transport modes. Specific companies that have benefited investors have included Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) and Kansas City Southern, among others.

Summary

Market volatility has remained, although those seeking a strong correction would probably disagree. The uptrend that has been in effect since the Great Recession will likely continue as long as the U.S. economy continues to expand. Some are critical of how it is expanding, but GDP continues to grow.

The key focus moving forward is on the expected acceleration of economic growth as the year progresses. We are seeing evidence of this on the pricing side for transports, as well as for some commodities. This leads me to believe that prospects may improve by year-end.

