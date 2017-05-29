Don't Be Lured By The 6.2% Yield From This NASDAQ-Based CEF

In the past, I have been asked by skeptical commenters if I only publicize my successful CEF arbitrage trades (e.g. see "Successful CEF Mean Reversion Trades Of The Cambridge Income Laboratory"). Therefore, I would like to show an example of where the arbitrage trade has not been successful (yet). The Cambridge Income Laboratory currently has a 21/23 record (91% success rate) on CEF arbitrage trades, with a 40% gross IRR. This article was released to members about two months ago.

Short: Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite (NASDAQ:QQQX): 6.64% yield, +3.43% premium, +3.80 z-score, 0% leverage, 0.94% expense ratio.

6.64% yield, +3.43% premium, +3.80 z-score, 0% leverage, 0.94% expense ratio. Long: Recon Capital NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD): 7.98% yield, 0% leverage, 0.60% expense ratio [+PowerShares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)]

The thesis of this trade is pretty simple really. Despite a relatively modest premium of +3.43%, QQQX has a 1-year z-score of +3.80 representing extreme overvaluation. Moreover, being a simple covered call overlay fund on the Nasdaq-100 index, we have a very simple match with the ETF QYLD, which executes a highly similar strategy with a slightly lower expense ratio to boot.

When QQQX was trading at a significant discount (e.g. over -6% as recently as December of last year) it makes sense to buy QQQX over QYLD, however, with QQQX being at a premium I don't see any fundamental reason whatsoever for buying the fund when you could get a highly similar strategy with QYLD.

Recent divergence

QQQX and QYLD were tracking each other closely for most of the past year until recently, when QQQX exploded higher.

QQQX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Much of the outperformance has been due to QQQX's rapidly increasing premium/discount over the past two months. QQQX's premium now sits at +3.43% with a 1-year z-score of +3.80.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The chart below shows that QQQX has only outperformed QYLD by less than 1.5% on a NAV basis over the past year. Thus, it is estimated that the majority of QQQX's ~12% outperformance in price in the last 1 year period over QYLD has been due to premium expansion.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Adjusting for different coverage ratios

It is important to note that the coverage ratio of QQQX and QYLD are different. QQQX "dynamically sells call options covering between 35% and 75% of the value of the funds equity portfolio", whereas QYLD to my knowledge has 100% option coverage. This makes QYLD a much more defensive fund than QQQX, and as such it would be expected to lag during bull markets. Indeed, QYLD only returned +6.28% annualized over the past three years, compared to +11.29% for QQQX (see the above chart).

This means that for an arbitrage trade to work, we need to increase the aggressiveness of the QYLD position. One way to do this would be increase the position size of QYLD until it matched the beta of QQQX. However a simpler strategy might be to mix QYLD with QQQ, the regular Nasdaq-100 ETF. A 50:50 split of QYLD and QQQ would thus represent a 50% covered call strategy on the Nasdaq-100, approximately mimicking QQQX (as the mid-point of "between 35% and 75%" is 55%). Over the past 3 years, a 50:50 QYLD:QQQ mix would have returned +10.62%, which is close to QQQX's 11.29% return.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

What kind of gains are we looking for here? If QQQX's current premium of +3.43% were to contract to its 52-week average of -4.50%, the short side could gain about 8 percentage points of alpha.

As of Mar. 17th, Interactive Brokers had shares of QQQX available for shorting at a fee of 7.4%.

Implication for long-term investors: Both QQQX (a CEF) and QYLD (an ETF) are decent funds that could be suitable as a long-term holdings for those who are bullish on U.S. tech. QQQX with 35-75% call option coverage is more aggressive than QYLD, which has 100% coverage. Both funds pay monthly, with QYLD having the slightly higher yield at 7.98% compared to 6.64% for QQQX. Neither fund are leveraged and expense ratios are reasonable (0.94% for QQQX and 0.60% for QYLD). QQQX's current premium of +3.43% suggests that it might be worth waiting for better buying opportunities before initiating or adding to the CEF.

May 27, 2017 update: As I mentioned earlier, the trade is currently in the red. QQQX's current premium of +4.09% is even higher than when the original article was posted, even though the z-score has declined to +2.20. I still think that QQQX's premium is unsustainable, and hence my skin is still "in the game".

Other respected CEF authors have also noticed QQQX's insane valuation:

Disclosure: I am/we are long QYLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.