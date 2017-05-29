Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.: Debt Still Exceeds Asset Values By $300 Million

A back of the envelope sum of the parts valuation shows that debt still exceeds assets by more than $300 million.

Navios will likely survive 2017 if Dry Bulk rates have bottomed. It will need a strong 2018, however, to deal with upcoming debt maturities.

Navios benefited from a very strong rebound in rates on a year-over-year basis for Q1 2017 but rates have declined significantly during Q2.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) reported earnings on May 24th and posted positive EBITDA on an unconsolidated basis for the core Dry Bulk operations due to the pronounced recovery in rates on a year-over-year basis (see page 7 of the Earnings Presentation for a rates graph). I wrote a series of articles during Q1 of 2016 on NM and a more recent article that discussed a self-dealing transaction between NM and its subsidiary NMM. These articles may be found through this link.

NM survived the existential crisis it faced during the first half of 2016 because of the dramatic Dry Bulk rate recovery. Rather than a deep dive into the Q1 Earnings Release, the purpose of this article is to perform a quick Sum of the Parts analysis as a proxy to determine if NM has emerged from its crisis or whether it continues to face financial challenges.

Vessel Valuations

NM owns 40 vessels and charters-in an additional 26. The values for the owned vessels are presented in the table below and are based on a blend of recent comparable sales during the last four weeks listed in Compass Maritime and Clarkson Portou publications, or, in instances where recent comparables are not available, Compass Maritime estimates of value for the asset class and age of the vessel.

For purposes of the valuation, the chartered-in vessels are ignored. The average charter-in rates for the 26 vessels is $12,471 for the remainder of 2017 (footnote page 33 Earnings Presentation). Based on current rates, this likely will result in negative cash flow for these vessels. Footnote F of the December 31, 2016 20-F financial statements provides disclosure of remaining future charter-in payments of $517 million (though a portion of this relates to Navios South American Logistics).

If a significant rate recovery occurs during 2018 and beyond, there may be sufficient value in these charters to offset the near-term negative cash flows. I am assuming a zero value in this analysis and excluding the remaining charter-in payments in the debt portion of the SOTP analysis below.

Blended Comps Vessel Type Year Built DWT (millions) Navios Serenity Handysize 2011 34,690 10.3 Navios Ionian Ultra Handymax 2000 52,067 5.2 Navios Horizon Ultra Handymax 2001 50,346 6.6 Navios Herakles Ultra Handymax 2001 52,061 6.6 Navios Achilles Ultra Handymax 2001 52,063 6.6 Navios Meridian Ultra Handymax 2002 50,316 7.5 Navios Mercator Ultra Handymax 2002 53,553 7.5 Navios Vector Ultra Handymax 2002 50,296 7.5 Navios Arc Ultra Handymax 2003 53,514 8.2 Navios Hios Ultra Handymax 2003 55,180 8.2 Navios Kypros Ultra Handymax 2003 55,222 8.2 Navios Astra Ultra Handymax 2006 53,468 10.5 Navios Ulysses Ultra Handymax 2007 55,728 9.5 Navios Vega Ultra Handymax 2009 58,792 14.4 Navios Celestial Ultra Handymax 2009 58,063 14.4 Navios Magellan Panamax 2000 74,333 6.5 Navios Star Panamax 2002 76,662 7.9 Navios Asteriks Panamax 2005 76,801 12.4 Navios Amitié Panamax 2005 75,395 12.4 Navios Northern Star Panamax 2005 75,395 12.4 Navios Taurus Panamax 2005 76,596 12.4 Navios Galileo Panamax 2006 76,596 13.2 N Amalthia Panamax 2006 75,318 13.2 N Bonanza Panamax 2006 76,596 13.2 Navios Centaurus Panamax 2012 81,472 20.0 Navios Avior Panamax 2012 81,355 20.0 Navios Sphera Panamax 2016 84,872 25.0 Navios Bonavis Capesize 2009 180,022 26.6 Navios Happiness Capesize 2009 180,022 26.6 Navios Lumen Capesize 2009 180,661 26.6 Navios Stellar Capesize 2009 169,001 26.6 Navios Phoenix Capesize 2009 180,242 26.6 Navios Antares Capesize 2010 169,059 26.7 Navios Etoile Capesize 2010 179,234 26.7 Navios Bonheur Capesize 2010 179,259 26.7 Navios Altamira Capesize 2011 179,165 30.4 Navios Azimuth Capesize 2011 179,169 30.4 Navios Ray Capesize 2012 179,515 30.5 Navios Gem Capesize 2014 181,336 36.2 Navios Mars Capesize 2016 181,259 40.0 Total 680.4

Navios South American Logistics

See page 25 of the Earnings Release cited above for a description of the NSAL business. The bulk of the value of NSAL relates to the Vale contract, which was recently upheld in an arbitration hearing, that NM estimates at generating $35 million EBITDA per annum (page 26 of the Earnings Presentation).

Vale attempted to terminate the contract because it was uneconomic, so excess capacity mentioned by NM is unlikely to be absorbed by the market over the next several years. The other businesses are assumed to generate $10 million of EBITDA. The 10x multiple used to calculate enterprise value for NSAL is likely aggressive for a no-growth/slow-growth business but is used to compensate for the approximately $70 million of cash at March 31st, 2017 held by NSAL.

Navios South American Logistics Valuation EBITDA Estimates Vale Contract $35.0 Other $10.0 Subtotal $45.0 EBITDA Multiple 10 Enterprise Value $450.0 Debt $427.9 Implied Equity Value $22.1 NM Ownership Interest 63.80% Value of NM Interest in NSAL $14.1

Sum of the Parts Valuation

The Sum of the Parts Valuation includes the values calculated for Vessels and NSAL in the tables above. Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) valuations are based on shares owned and stock prices at May 26th.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Sum of the Parts Valuation Shares Value (millions) Price (millions) Owned Vessels $680.4 Navios Acquisition Corp. 73 1.55 $113.2 Navios Maritime Partners 31.4 1.7 $53.4 Navios South American Logistics $14.1 Other $50.0 Subtotal $911.0 Debt $1,216.0 SOTP Value less Debt $(305.0)

Net of NSAL cash consolidated for GAAP purposes and restricted cash, NM had approximately $70 million in cash at March 31st. Most of that cash is needed as liquidity to run the business on a day-to-day basis due to an excessively leveraged balance sheet and a lack of access to capital (thus, the self-dealing transactions with subsidiaries). A portion of it is captured in the Other line of the table.

Please note that the analysis stops at a comparison of SOTP to debt and does not take the preferred stock into consideration since it clearly illustrates that NM continues to be overleveraged.

Conclusion

NM continues to play for time and it needs a sustained recovery in Dry Bulk rates during 2018 to begin to generate the free cash flow after maintenance CapEx needed to reduce its leverage and invest in fleet rejuvenation. For now, this quick SOTP analysis indicates that it makes sense to steer clear until the gap between asset value and debt narrows more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.