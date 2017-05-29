Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.: Debt Still Exceeds Asset Values By $300 Million

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) reported earnings on May 24th and posted positive EBITDA on an unconsolidated basis for the core Dry Bulk operations due to the pronounced recovery in rates on a year-over-year basis (see page 7 of the Earnings Presentation for a rates graph). I wrote a series of articles during Q1 of 2016 on NM and a more recent article that discussed a self-dealing transaction between NM and its subsidiary NMM. These articles may be found through this link.
NM survived the existential crisis it faced during the first half of 2016 because of the dramatic Dry Bulk rate recovery. Rather than a deep dive into the Q1 Earnings Release, the purpose of this article is to perform a quick Sum of the Parts analysis as a proxy to determine if NM has emerged from its crisis or whether it continues to face financial challenges.
Vessel Valuations
NM owns 40 vessels and charters-in an additional 26. The values for the owned vessels are presented in the table below and are based on a blend of recent comparable sales during the last four weeks listed in Compass Maritime and Clarkson Portou publications, or, in instances where recent comparables are not available, Compass Maritime estimates of value for the asset class and age of the vessel.
For purposes of the valuation, the chartered-in vessels are ignored. The average charter-in rates for the 26 vessels is $12,471 for the remainder of 2017 (footnote page 33 Earnings Presentation). Based on current rates, this likely will result in negative cash flow for these vessels. Footnote F of the December 31, 2016 20-F financial statements provides disclosure of remaining future charter-in payments of $517 million (though a portion of this relates to Navios South American Logistics).
If a significant rate recovery occurs during 2018 and beyond, there may be sufficient value in these charters to offset the near-term negative cash flows. I am assuming a zero value in this analysis and excluding the remaining charter-in payments in the debt portion of the SOTP analysis below.
|Blended
|Comps
|Vessel
|Type
|Year Built
|DWT
|(millions)
|Navios Serenity
|Handysize
|2011
|34,690
|10.3
|Navios Ionian
|Ultra Handymax
|2000
|52,067
|5.2
|Navios Horizon
|Ultra Handymax
|2001
|50,346
|6.6
|Navios Herakles
|Ultra Handymax
|2001
|52,061
|6.6
|Navios Achilles
|Ultra Handymax
|2001
|52,063
|6.6
|Navios Meridian
|Ultra Handymax
|2002
|50,316
|7.5
|Navios Mercator
|Ultra Handymax
|2002
|53,553
|7.5
|Navios Vector
|Ultra Handymax
|2002
|50,296
|7.5
|Navios Arc
|Ultra Handymax
|2003
|53,514
|8.2
|Navios Hios
|Ultra Handymax
|2003
|55,180
|8.2
|Navios Kypros
|Ultra Handymax
|2003
|55,222
|8.2
|Navios Astra
|Ultra Handymax
|2006
|53,468
|10.5
|Navios Ulysses
|Ultra Handymax
|2007
|55,728
|9.5
|Navios Vega
|Ultra Handymax
|2009
|58,792
|14.4
|Navios Celestial
|Ultra Handymax
|2009
|58,063
|14.4
|Navios Magellan
|Panamax
|2000
|74,333
|6.5
|Navios Star
|Panamax
|2002
|76,662
|7.9
|Navios Asteriks
|Panamax
|2005
|76,801
|12.4
|Navios Amitié
|Panamax
|2005
|75,395
|12.4
|Navios Northern Star
|Panamax
|2005
|75,395
|12.4
|Navios Taurus
|Panamax
|2005
|76,596
|12.4
|Navios Galileo
|Panamax
|2006
|76,596
|13.2
|N Amalthia
|Panamax
|2006
|75,318
|13.2
|N Bonanza
|Panamax
|2006
|76,596
|13.2
|Navios Centaurus
|Panamax
|2012
|81,472
|20.0
|Navios Avior
|Panamax
|2012
|81,355
|20.0
|Navios Sphera
|Panamax
|2016
|84,872
|25.0
|Navios Bonavis
|Capesize
|2009
|180,022
|26.6
|Navios Happiness
|Capesize
|2009
|180,022
|26.6
|Navios Lumen
|Capesize
|2009
|180,661
|26.6
|Navios Stellar
|Capesize
|2009
|169,001
|26.6
|Navios Phoenix
|Capesize
|2009
|180,242
|26.6
|Navios Antares
|Capesize
|2010
|169,059
|26.7
|Navios Etoile
|Capesize
|2010
|179,234
|26.7
|Navios Bonheur
|Capesize
|2010
|179,259
|26.7
|Navios Altamira
|Capesize
|2011
|179,165
|30.4
|Navios Azimuth
|Capesize
|2011
|179,169
|30.4
|Navios Ray
|Capesize
|2012
|179,515
|30.5
|Navios Gem
|Capesize
|2014
|181,336
|36.2
|Navios Mars
|Capesize
|2016
|181,259
|40.0
|Total
|680.4
Navios South American Logistics
See page 25 of the Earnings Release cited above for a description of the NSAL business. The bulk of the value of NSAL relates to the Vale contract, which was recently upheld in an arbitration hearing, that NM estimates at generating $35 million EBITDA per annum (page 26 of the Earnings Presentation).
Vale attempted to terminate the contract because it was uneconomic, so excess capacity mentioned by NM is unlikely to be absorbed by the market over the next several years. The other businesses are assumed to generate $10 million of EBITDA. The 10x multiple used to calculate enterprise value for NSAL is likely aggressive for a no-growth/slow-growth business but is used to compensate for the approximately $70 million of cash at March 31st, 2017 held by NSAL.
|Navios South American Logistics
|Valuation
|EBITDA Estimates
|Vale Contract
|$35.0
|Other
|$10.0
|Subtotal
|$45.0
|EBITDA Multiple
|10
|Enterprise Value
|$450.0
|Debt
|$427.9
|Implied Equity Value
|$22.1
|NM Ownership Interest
|63.80%
|Value of NM Interest in NSAL
|$14.1
Sum of the Parts Valuation
The Sum of the Parts Valuation includes the values calculated for Vessels and NSAL in the tables above. Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) valuations are based on shares owned and stock prices at May 26th.
|Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
|Sum of the Parts Valuation
|Shares
|Value
|(millions)
|Price
|(millions)
|Owned Vessels
|$680.4
|Navios Acquisition Corp.
|73
|1.55
|$113.2
|Navios Maritime Partners
|31.4
|1.7
|$53.4
|Navios South American Logistics
|$14.1
|Other
|$50.0
|Subtotal
|$911.0
|Debt
|$1,216.0
|SOTP Value less Debt
|$(305.0)
Net of NSAL cash consolidated for GAAP purposes and restricted cash, NM had approximately $70 million in cash at March 31st. Most of that cash is needed as liquidity to run the business on a day-to-day basis due to an excessively leveraged balance sheet and a lack of access to capital (thus, the self-dealing transactions with subsidiaries). A portion of it is captured in the Other line of the table.
Please note that the analysis stops at a comparison of SOTP to debt and does not take the preferred stock into consideration since it clearly illustrates that NM continues to be overleveraged.
Conclusion
NM continues to play for time and it needs a sustained recovery in Dry Bulk rates during 2018 to begin to generate the free cash flow after maintenance CapEx needed to reduce its leverage and invest in fleet rejuvenation. For now, this quick SOTP analysis indicates that it makes sense to steer clear until the gap between asset value and debt narrows more.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.