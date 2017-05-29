Chevron: More Cash Flow Problems

The practice of a subsidiary paying far above market interest rates while the corporation claims industry leading debt ratios appears at conflict.

With low energy prices, the last thing Chevron (NYSE:CVX) needed was another issue that impacts cash flows. The energy giant faces a whole host of issues that could drain cash balances led by a potential giant tax issue in Australia.

My investment thesis has long questioned the desire of investors to rush back into the stock following the collapse of oil prices. Now back below $105, is Chevron a sell as proclaimed by the recent call of BNP Paribas?

A whole slew of events have lined up against Chevron in the last month. The biggest issue is the potential tax liability in Australia followed by a shutdown at the Gorgon LNG export plant and worker protests in Bangladesh that threaten the $2 billion asset sale.

These issues don't even include the market problems from oil prices heading back below $50 as OPEC agrees to extended production cuts. The biggest potential issue to cash flows is the tax liability problem in Australia.

Chevron already has a $250 million tax bill held up by the Australian courts. Now, the WSJ is reporting that the energy giant could face up to $300 million per year in additional tax charges that would in theory add up to $3 billion in additional cash outlays for taxes.

The issue surrounds inter-company loans to the Australian subsidiaries at rates far in excess of the interest rates paid by the corporation when raising debt. In essence, the claim is that Chevron elevated the expenses in Australia to reduce the tax burden from a high tax country to transfer the profits to a low tax jurisdiction.

According to the report, Chevron charged interest rates in some cases that were seven percentage points above market rates while the company itself pays some of the lowest rates around. Even the regular presentations boast about the strong balance sheet and low debt burden compared to the industry.

Another $300 million in annual cash outlays plus catch-up payments would deal a huge blow to the company already struggling to return to free cash flows large enough to cover the 4% dividend yield. Not to mention, the production startup of the recent massive LNG export projects prevent the company from closing down business in Australia due to a sudden adverse tax ruling.

As a reminder for Q1, Chevron only generated $3.9 billion in cash flow from operations while paying $5.3 billion in capital expenditures and dividend payouts. The lower Q2 oil prices and potential higher tax payments place the energy giant farther into the negative cash flows.

Investors should follow the recommendation of BNP Paribas. Admittedly, the analyst firm isn't extremely bearish by cutting the price target $5 to $100, but at least the call appears more realistic than chasing the stock to the recent highs despite the obvious cash flow issues.

The key investor takeaway is that investors should avoid Chevron while trading near multi-year highs while still on the wrong side of the cash flow equation at lower for longer energy prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.