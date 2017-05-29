Medical Properties Trust: Income Play, Poor Total Return... Avoid?

Medical Properties Trust Has increased its dividend for 6 of the past ten years and presently has a yield of 7.3% which is well above average.

This article is about Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and why it's an avoid investment for the total return investor but may have future interest as the business expands. I wrote about Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) and had comments on MPW so I decided to take a look. WPM last earnings report was poor showing a miss in earnings as revenue increased. Medical Properties Trust is a company that focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and in foreign countries. The graphic below shows the distribution of properties across the United States.

Source: Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines as a possible buy in the future and will be watched. Fundamentals of Medical Properties Trust will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Medical Properties Trust passes 6 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines a really bad score, a good score is 10 or 11. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Medical Properties Trust has a dividend yield of 7.3% which is above average for the market. The dividend has been increased for 6 of the last ten years and its dividend is safe. Medical Properties Trust is therefore a choice for the dividend income investor. The average 5 year FFO payout ratio is high at over 80% consistent with its REIT designation. After paying the dividend this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt on properties.

Medical Properties Trust is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $4.2 Billion. The size of Medical Properties Trust gives it the ability, plus its cash flow and new stock offering to increase the business going forward.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 2.0% does not meet my requirement. I feel this CAGR is much too low for me and I will watch the company to see if the revenue expansion goes to the bottom line.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $21,100 (S&P Capital IQ) today. My calculation of Total return over the past 52.5 months is well below the DOW average total return. This makes Medical Properties Trust not a fair investment for the total return investor looking back but has future growth if the bottom line starts to grow.

Medical Properties Trust S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $16.0. Medical Properties Trust price is presently 23% below the target. MPW is under priced at the present price and is a fair investment for the long term investor who wants above average growing income.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, the answer is not right now. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes MPW interesting is the possibility of increasing earnings as the revenue growth falls to the bottom line.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Medical Properties Trust total return under performs the Dow baseline in my 52.5 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 52.5 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The low total return of 37.61% does not make Medical Properties Trust a good investment for the total return investor looking back but does provide a steady increasing income as the hope of earnings increases going forward occur. Medical Properties Trust Has increased its dividend for 6 of the past ten years and presently has a yield of 7.3% which is above average for the income investor but missing my guideline for steady increases of 7 of the last 10 years.

DOW's 52.5 month total return baseline is 60.88%

Company Name 50.2 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Medical Properties Trust +37.61% -23.27% 7.3%

When I scanned the 5 year chart Medical Properties Trust does not have a good chart with volatility throughout the 5 years and not showing significant price gain over the 5 years.

MPW data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 29, 2017 Medical Properties Trust reported FFO earnings of $0.33 that missed compared to last year at $0.35. Total revenue was higher at $156.4 Million more than a year ago by 16% year over year and was in-line with expected. This was a poor report with bottom line missing expected and top line increasing and earnings were less than last year. The next earnings report will be out in August 2017 and is expected to be $0.22 compared to last year at $0.19 not looking good enough yet. Until the top line can be seen in the bottom line WPM will be watched.

Business Overview

Medical Properties Trust is a global company that invests in and owning of net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters " Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company's segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants. The Company conducts its operations through MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. The Company acquires and develops healthcare facilities, and leases the facilities to healthcare operating companies under long-term net leases. The Company makes mortgage loans to healthcare operators collateralized by their real estate assets. As of February 24, 2017, the Company's portfolio consisted of 232 properties, including 215 facilities (of the 220 facilities that it owns) were leased to 30 tenants, five were under development, and the remaining assets were in the form of mortgage loans to four operators.."

As seen in the graphic below MPW is adding the real estate interest in 11 hospitals to expand their business by $1.4 Billion.

Source : Medical Properties Trust

Over all Medical Properties Trust is a fair business with 2% CAGR projected growth as the need for more medical facilities grows with the population.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 1.7%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in March 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 1-2 more increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe just one more, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the April 29, 2017 earnings call Edward Aldag (CEO and Chairman) said 2017 is off to a fantastic start for Medical Properties Trust. For the past four months we have further strengthened our balance sheet which is now one of the strongest balance sheets of all the healthcare REITs. We have made investments totaling 90% of our initial guidance for 2017. We replaced a senior note issue with a new issue with a substantially lower cost and longer-term. We recycled assets we expanded the MPT footprint with the opening of an office in Luxembourg, re-leased three Louisiana Adeptus facilities to an investment grade rated tenant Ochsner Clinic Foundation and Adeptus situation is working out just like we expected and described last fall."

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of Medical Properties Trust business and to deliver good value to its customer, but this positive statement has to be turned into growing earnings which has not started yet.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Medical Properties Trust is an investment choice for the income investor with its above average yield of 7.3%, but its total return is subpar right now and the company will be watched. Medical Properties Trust will not be added to The Good Business Portfolio. I feel the company is interesting but the poor total return makes it an avoid until the increase in the top line goes to the bottom line. If you already own WPM it's a good hold long term and a buy for the investor that can take some risk and wants income.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings just came out and were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.3% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10% of the portfolio to 9.6%. Great Company but you have to be diversified.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 2.0% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG target to $60 but sales look slow for a while.

Wrote some HOG June 16 strike 54.0 calls on a portion of the holding.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 1.3% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 4% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.2% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 7.7% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.6% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.6% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ and home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector is under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over in a couple of weeks.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

