Tyson Foods - Chicken Cash

In the last month, the stock of the number one U.S. meat processor, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), has declined by almost 10% while the S&P 500 has increased by a little over one percent. This decline came after Tyson announced second quarter earnings on May 5th. The results showed a small decrease (less than one percent) in sales when compared to the same quarter in 2016. However, the decrease in sales was also combined with an increase in the cost of sales. Net income declined by $92 million or 21% compared to same quarter in 2016. One should note that there was actually an increase in sales volume in the six month period compared to the same six month period in fiscal 2016. This increase in sales volume was negated by a decrease in average sales prices. While Tyson is most known for chicken, the company operates in four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The table below shows the segment results for the last six months compared to the same six months in fiscal year 2016.

One thing potential investors should note is that Tyson recently acquired packaged sandwich supplier AdvancePierre for about $3.2 billion in cash to expand its prepared foods portfolio. Tyson is expecting to see cost synergies of over $200 million within three years according to their recent BMO Presentation. As a result of this acquisition, Tyson has stated that it will prioritize debt repayment over share repurchases. This decision is rational from a long term standpoint, but slightly negative for shareholders in the near term. At the time of the acquisition, Tyson also announced plans to sell three non-protein businesses to maintain its focus on protein-packed brands. These three businesses are Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, Kettle and Van's. The company expects to be able to sell these businesses in the next twelve months. The AdvancePierre acquisition will add many new brands to Tyson's portfolio per the image below.

The acquisition also extends the supply chain and enhances the distribution channels while consolidating the manufacturing footprint. Some other cost synergies will come from eliminating redundant distribution channels, and sales and marketing functions. The graphic below shows Tyson's current market share in the various segments.

Tyson has been increasing its international sales. In 2016, international sales totaled about $4.1 Billion. The company sold products in about 115 countries in 2016 and stated that it continues to evaluate growth opportunities in foreign countries in its 2016 annual report.

Valuation

Tyson Foods has shown solid cash flow generation and growth in the past several years. The table below shows us that cash flow from operations has exceeded capital expenditures by a safe margin in each of the last five years. Of course, there have been some major acquisitions that need to result in increased cash flow in the coming quarters to be considered successful. We believe that these acquisitions will succeed in improving cash flow given some of the synergies discussed previously.

Another indication of a company with a durable competitive advantage can be found by looking at the balance sheet and evaluating the retained earnings numbers. These are the remaining earnings the company has accumulated after paying out any dividends. This money can be used to pay down debt or reinvest in its core business. The graph below shows a great rise in retained earnings for Tyson.

The recent decline in price is an opportunity for investors to initiate a position in a consistent performer that still has room to grow.

Tyson Foods current dividend yield is 1.54% with a comfortable payout ratio of 16.10. We believe that in the long-term investors will see the dividend grow along with the company's earnings. The five year EPS growth rate for Tyson is 17.94% compared to the industry average of 7.44%. The various valuation and performance ratios provided in the table below show that the company is consistent and that the shares are currently trading in value territory.

The only metrics in the table above in which Tyson does not have a more favorable number than the industry average are the five year average return on equity number and the dividend yield. The trailing twelve month return on equity number shows that Tyson is making progress, performing better than the industry average in the most recent twelve month period. Reuters provides only one analyst estimate for the company's long term growth rate. This estimate is a fairly conservative 2.96%. The table provided below shows some present value calculations for the company under three different growth scenarios.

The calculations above assume a future PE ratio of 15 which is within Tyson's five year PE range and well below the industry average. Additionally, the long term growth rates used are well below the historical long-term EPS growth rates of the company.

Final Thoughts

We think now is a good time to initiate a position in Tyson Foods. The increase in cash flow from the recent AdvancePierre acquisition should allow the company to pay down its debt and maintain its strong financial position. Additionally, we see the earnings growth continuing, which will allow Tyson to increase its dividend and buy back shares in the years ahead. While we think the current share price is attractive, if investors would like a greater margin of safety in their purchase there are some interesting option contracts available to help in that regard. Our preferred approach as far as using options would be to sell a cash-secured put option. One option to consider is the one expiring July 7th with a strike price of $58 which is just below the current price. The seller of this put option would receive $130 for each contract sold. If the stock stays above $58 through July 7th the contract expires worthless and the seller makes 2.10% in less than one and a half months. If the option were to result in exercise, meaning that the seller has to acquire 100 shares, the cost basis would be reduced by about 2.6% compared to buying the shares at the current price of $58.34 thanks to the $130 premium received.

