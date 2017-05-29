Do We Know Kinder Morgan?

The market had this all figured out. Kinder Morgan (KMI) was dead money. The company was going to have to spend time paying down debt. Those debt payments would take years. Until then, growth prospects stank or they were limited. There were a lot of obstacles. An increase in the distribution would lessen future growth prospects. Meaningful stock appreciation was out of the question because the company would never recover. So the best days for Kinder Morgan were over. Maybe Richard Kinder should retire and pass the leadership onto another younger generation. Reduced profitability and reduced distributions were the order of the day and the market saw no changes ahead.

But good management should never be underestimated.

"KMI will use the proceeds it receives to pay down debt. As a result, KMI now expects to end the year at approximately 5.2X debt to EBITDA versus its budget of 5.4X and remains on track to announce revised dividend guidance for 2018 in the latter part of this year, consistent with the previously announced goal of returning additional value to shareholders. Upon closing of the Offering, KMI will own an approximately 70 percent interest in the Business, which will be operated and administered by KML and its affiliates."

Very few saw that 5.2 ratio as an achievement in the current fiscal year. That lower ratio lessens the time needed to reach a bank acceptable ratio. Plus, the company has control of a project that will grow its income and cash flow. Depending upon the politics, the division can still be sold off or spun off as conditions warrant. In the meantime, the company has created a new avenue for faster growth. The Canadian division will be able to grow using the completed project and the related cash flow as collateral for future growth. Distributions to the parent company can be adjusted accordingly.

If the Canadian model succeeds, then it opens up the possibilities for other sections of the company to be sold to the public. Kinder Morgan can retain controlling interests. So rather than Richard Kinder finding a successor to run the company after him. He can create his own mutual fund of pipeline companies in various parts of the country as well as in other countries. Then all his successor has to do is cash the distribution checks. Such a structure would also allow Kinder Morgan to grow faster in the future than the market anticipates as well as solve succession problems. This sort of structure has been very successful for Warren Buffett.

Source: Kinder Morgan Deutsche Bank MLPs and Natural Gas Conference, May 9, 2017

It had been mentioned earlier that investments and acquisitions would return to the historical norms. A couple of semi-independent subsidiaries give the company additional options to return to those norms. Those subsidiaries open up more avenues of financing and growth. Sometimes decentralizing is more efficient.

Plus, with a management as creative as this one has been in the past, there are probably far more possibilities considered. One of the nice things about good management is that they have the ability to creatively and positively surprise the investor. The 70% control of the Trans Mountain project is far more than Mr. Market thought was possible. Of course, the project is not yet completed and there could still be challenges to overcome. But the initial result is very impressive. Unlike the market, this management continually sees a bright future that the market will begin to gradually appreciate down the road.

Source: Kinder Morgan Deutsche Bank MLPs and Natural Gas Conference, May 9, 2017

The market is fixated on a very glorious past. Shown above are some remarkable accomplishments. But the market often assumes that the only way to succeed in the future is to exactly duplicate the past. Many authors have written about how that history is changing the future permanently. Success in the future will probably look far different. That difference, known as a lack of visibility, confuses the market. Creative management, however, looks at it as a positive challenge. Management such as Kinder Morgan embraces a lack of visibility to create a very solid company with a well diversified future. Management knows that changes are necessary to achieve past profitability levels.

So everything is on the table. Reverse mergers are possible even if unlikely. Division spin-offs are possible. More sales to the public of partial interests and of course more joint ventures. Maybe at some point, the company will sell everything and liquidate for the right price. The point is that numbers, forecasting and visibility have their limits. Sometimes good management is just not quantifiable. The investor and Mr. Market need to have the faith that the company will get there even if the road forward and proper strategies are not apparent. That is easier to do when management is on a winning streak. But far more profitable for the investor to try after good management has a rare setback.

Occasional missteps and missed objectives will happen. Unforeseen events change things that Mr. Market thought should have been foreseen. But the past demonstrates that accomplishments have far outweighed the setbacks. That pattern should continue. A portfolio composed of good managers should ensure that future gains far outweigh setbacks.

In this case, the Trans Mountain Expansion events should begin to open the eyes of Mr. Market to a future that company management has known about for a long time. Maybe the stock has not gone anywhere "for awhile". But that does not mean there is no future potential appreciation potential. All this management has to do is return to an average year of investments or acquisitions. The usual controls in place for profits and cash flow should ensure decent growth for dividends and capital appreciation as it has in the past.

Source: Kinder Morgan Deutsche Bank MLPs and Natural Gas Conference, May 9, 2017

In many ways, the risk of the Trans Mountain Expansion can be isolated to the Canadian unit if management chooses to do so in the future. Right now, that is clearly not the case. Should all the money be spent as currently planned (remember there are other capital plans in progress also), the Canadian business should expand to about 7% of the company's business. For all shareholders, that would add a few cents to earnings and merit a possible distribution increase after the project passes the startup phase. But a Canadian disaster would only hurt for a few minutes. Life would continue and the sun would rise after the disaster.

However, investors need to keep their eyes on the main part of the company business. Look at all the company facilities along the Gulf Coast and Texas. Already there is a billion dollar totally company funded project in the works for Texas. Intrastate projects go much faster and are far easier to accomplish and fund in the business friendly states of the Gulf Coast (particularly Texas). Investors should expect a lot more projects in the $1 billion range as the Permian activity significantly expands. There is also the revival of the Haynesville and Cotton Valley area to add to future prospects. Then there is the emergence of the Scoop and Stack in Oklahoma where some future capacity will be needed.

Source: Kinder Morgan Deutsche Bank MLPs and Natural Gas Conference, May 9, 2017

The above arguments mean that the current pipeline of future projects is more fluid than the above slide would suggest. Already, the capital budget will be adjusted for the Trans Mountain Expansion project final arrangements. As other geographic areas begin to thrive, this backlog will reflect those activity levels as well as the changing geographic emphasis. Then there is always the possibility of an occasional accretive acquisition. Management has done several of them in the past and will probably do more in the future.

So the previous guidance that the stock will double over a five-year period still holds. Plus, increasing distributions over that five-year period should provide an above average return with below average risk. The market has been very pessimistic about the prospects of the company. Any favorable attitude adjustments will reflect in a better stock price. As the stock price regains altitude, equity prospects increase to fund some of the capital projects. That will shift the emphasis somewhat from the current emphasis of unlocking shareholder value. For now, this looks like a turning point to begin another upward trend of the stock price.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.