SLV: Turbulence Ahead

Commitment of Trader changes were not bullish, but the overall COT structure is favorable for silver bulls.

We expect continued positive movement in the price of SLV, but with possible up and down volatility.

Summary View

In the past week, the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) continued its upward move, although with one harrowing corrective day on Tuesday. The pilot has notified the SLV passengers to continue to expect turbulence ahead. Please fasten your seat belts and hang on for the ride.

We expect that SLV will end next week just above or just below the $16.5/share level, moving upward and sideways. We can also see the possibility of SLV finishing the week closer to the 200-day SMA near $16.75.

Technical Picture

In our weekly technical look, we study many different chart patterns, trend lines, Fibonacci resistance points, moving averages, etc. to highlight for the reader the important technical levels that we see for the upcoming week. Whenever we can, we try to summarize these levels in one chart. For this week, we show a daily chart.

SLV continues to ride the 6-day EMA higher and finds itself comfortably above a key support area near $16/share. SLV is now entering an area of confluence of moving averages. The 50-day and 100-day SMAs are both right near $16.5/share, and the 200-day SMA is at $16.75. We expect that through the course of this week, SLV will trade above and below the $16.5 level multiple times. This will enable the algorithmic HFTs to run stop loss orders both ways. We encourage readers to position size accordingly and avoid intra-day momentum trading of SLV next week. It should be a bumpy ride. The 6-day EMA is at $16.20, so SLV can move 1% lower on Monday and still remain in an upward momentum trading pattern.

We like to keep a weekly view of the gold and silver markets because the prices can move violently any given day. This past Tuesday, Twitter (TWTR) was all gloom and doom when GLD and SLV corrected back to their 6-day EMAs. In the midst of gloomy calls for GDX to move back to 17, we tweeted the following:

The market likes to shake out weak hands by running stops while it continues to trend. Remember, the overall trend is your friend, and we are continuing to move higher in both GLD and SLV until proven otherwise.

To the downside, keep an eye on the 6-day EMA, the important support zone near $16/share.

RSI is not overbought and silver sentiment is in a neutral range.

Source: Sentiment Trader

Precious Metal COT Report

Many analysts and authors comment on the weekly Commitment of Traders report ("COT") from COMEX data. To be honest, most of the COT reporting that we read does not provide actionable data in a summary format. We are trying to correct this, and are developing tools to make the COT reports more relevant and accessible to our readers. We study not only the "futures only" data but also the "futures plus options" to provide the reader with what we believe are the most important data from the report. If there are any meaningful changes during the three trading days after the COT data was obtained, we will report on that as well.

This week, we have two tables which we believe summarize the most important information from the COT report. The first table shows that the commercial banks added significantly to their short position and the hedge funds added significantly to their net long position. In general, growth in one or both positions can weaken the bullish case for both gold and silver.

On the other hand, the current net short position of the commercial banks remains well below the maximum of 118,943 COMEX futures contracts, and also well below the 50-week COT moving average near 92,553 contracts. Therefore, we view this COT report as favorable to silver bulls.

Safe Havens and Alternatives

We have developed a few proprietary indicators that measure the relative value of GLD and SLV versus safe haven assets (like TIPs and the Japanese yen). The premise of the indicator below is that GLD and SLV will mean-revert to relative values of certain safe haven assets.

The chart below shows our indicator in black vs. the price of SLV in blue. Last week, SLV outperformed safe havens and moved from near undervalued back into the middle of the neutral range.

We will be going into greater detail on this and our other indicators in an upcoming Seeking Alpha premium service. We hope that you will come and try it out. Thanks for any feedback below. If you liked this article, please hit the "Follow" button above!

Note all charts were created on the TradingView website, and the tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV, PSLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long several precious metal miners