Daily Pain - The Worst Kind Of Pain

Pain Capital believes it's the "tale of two halves" and he thinks that inflation themed names will outperform in the second half (cyclicals and value).

S&P 500's rally this year has been largely driven by technology stocks.

Pain Capital shares with us why energy investors are suffering the worst kind of pain, relative pain.

(Note: Daily Pain is a HFI Research premium daily. If you would like to know more, see here.)

In a continuation series of my topic this week (see Daily Pain - The Worst Thing To Do Next Isn't What You Think andDaily Pain - Making Sense Of Nonsense), I will talk about the worst kind of pain investors experience in the market.

There are two types of pain an investor can experience:

Absolute pain - outright stock market decline bringing down all equities. Relative pain - only your stock declines.

Absolute pain isn't anywhere close to relative pain. At least everyone is getting poorer is usually the thought that goes through your head. Relative pain, however, is a different beast.

The Worst Kind of Pain

The worst pain is when you watch other stocks go up, and the ones you own go down. Sound familiar?

If you owned energy stocks this year, it's likely you are losing money on them. Of course, if you own GPRK and YGR.TO (OTC:YGRAF), then you are probably screaming and yelling at how awesome of a stock picker you are.

I think this FT chart puts the situation we are all in nicely:

What kind of market is this?

Buy tech and don't get wrecked. Better sell energy or there's misery. Don't worry, stocks will do fine as long as you own "FANG" cause it will go high. It's not a tech bubble, it's the new cycle. Didn't you know, commodities are in trouble? Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and renewables are going to make it go zero. So better sell your stocks and buy tech, because if you don't, you are going to get whacked.

(^ my poor attempt at making things rhyme.)

If you exclude the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) from the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), it would have returned 1.4% versus the ~8% this year. Talk about return from just one sector of the market.

Concentration in sector outperformance is causing a lot of grief in the market and for investors. If you are underweight tech, yikes, it's going to be yanking time.

Adding to the pressure, energy investors are looking at a staggering difference of nearly 30% between energy and tech. Yes, that performance divergence is going to hurt, and that's the worst kind of pain.

So, in a time of despair, I'll make a bode prediction. I'm going to call 2017 the "tale of two halves."

The first half of 2017 is filled with gut wrenching, counter-intuitive, skepticism, and despair for cyclical/inflation/value/commodity investors. Growth investors rejoice as the inflation trade unwinds, and tech is the only growth city in town.

The second half of 2017 is filled with the reverse. It starts off with skepticism, then it turns to caution, and then to neutral sentiment. Given where positioning is today for most fund managers, the turn from skepticism to caution will see energy sector rally 10%, and a turn to neutral will probably see most of the losses recovered.

I'm always reminded that fund flows are always cyclical like human emotions. Many of the PMs I have stayed in contact with over the last 2-years are at their final breaking point. Pain point 1 just got that much stronger.

This was reinvigorated today when WTI rallied, and XOP did not. Sad, but that's the reality of the market today. Investors are in despair.

The 16% discount to WTI should explain it well.

Here's another angle at the gigantic divergence between energy, tech, and oil:

There's something awfully wrong with the chart above…

What's going to make this change?

I don't know. It's hard to point to the exact possible explanation of this. Did tech companies give birth to some radical invention that makes oil obsolete? No, but common sense can't explain why all the gains in the S&P 500 is focused on one sector.

(If you can, please comment below)

I'll be writing a MEMO piece this weekend on the tale of two halves. It should be published with "What Changed This Week" and I hope I can explain the theme divergence well. But for the frequent reader, it shouldn't come as a surprise as my thesis centers around USD and the implications of a weaker Dollar. Inflation risk-on is now the contrarian/pain trade to take, and if we are right, we will come roaring back in the second half.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.