Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Energy Investor Sentiment Remains Downbeat, But Will OPEC Change That?

Whether you own MLPs, producers or servicing firms, we think it’s never been better to start allocating selectively to your favorite positions.

OPEC is already on its way of solving the sentiment issue as Saudi has foretold the market that exports to the US will drop.

Energy names that shouldn't be selling off are being brought down by the whole sector such as Antero and Range Resources.

Welcome to the weekly recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week lower by 1.72%.

But XLE and XOP dropped 2.16% and 4.48% respectively, or more than the decline in WTI.

The sentiment amongst energy investors has gradually worsened throughout the year. Below, you will find a price comparison between energy stocks and WTI.

As you can see, energy stocks have underperformed WTI all year this year. One explanation for the weakness is the weakness in the back-end of the oil curve and substantial outperformance from technology stocks.

In a recent FT article, the tech sector contributed to most of S&P 500's gains this year. Excluding the tech sector from the overall performance, S&P 500 would be up 1.4% versus the 8% it's currently up.

With energy equities down 11% this year, will the OPEC 9-month deal extension flip sentiment around?

Fund managers we spoke to point to two factors keeping overall investor sentiment down.

1. US crude storage remains bloated.

2. US shale production on the rise, and possibly capping oil prices.

These two reasons, they explain, are why fund managers are reluctant to add or even buy energy stocks. In fact, sentiment is so bad, many PMs are actively looking for short ideas in the energy sector. This also explains why names like California Resources (NYSEMKT:CRC), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) have such high short interests in place.

Should investors be worried that others are pessimistic about the sector?

We don't think so, and we believe now presents one of the best opportunities to add to energy equities with much less risks. Most energy stocks are approaching their 2016 lows, and while sentiment is bad, it doesn't explain the logic behind punishing energy equities back to when WTI was trading below $35/bbl versus $49.80/bbl today. For investors, the lower risk commodity price outlook should help in analyzing what energy stocks are likely to outperform in the future.

In addition, the broader energy sell-off has also punished some natural gas focused names like Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), which we believe will do well regardless of where oil is headed because they are predominantly natural gas producers.

See chart below for their wide divergence from natural gas:

Throwing the baby out with the bath water?

As you can see, it's not just one energy stock suffering the punishment of volatile oil prices, it's the entire sector from MLPs to natural gas producers, oil producers, and even servicing companies (whom are enjoying tailwind from servicing inflation).

To add salt to the wound, we find the pessimism on energy stocks arriving at absolutely the worst time. Why? US crude storage is about to plunge by more than 50+ million bbls over the next 10 weeks. That's on average 5 million bbls crude draw we should see, and if refinery throughput in the US stays around the current level, then we could see surprise upside risk to our estimate.

How can OPEC change the sentiment around?

OPEC has a major PR issue on its hands. As global crude storage declined, they declined in all the wrong places (hard to verify storage). While US crude storage has been on a relentless decline over the last month, fund managers and traders express concerns over the "pace" of the decline and point to just "slightly lower imports from OPEC" as the big concerns.

This is mostly OPEC's fault as declines in production was offset by storage draws to support exports. Because of refinery maintenance and lower domestic demand, OPEC exported more than what the production cuts implied. Instead of holding off on offloading its own storage, it should have chosen to decrease exports to visible storage first resulting in more positive investor sentiment, but instead, it did the exact opposite.

Now that the issue is well known across OPEC members, Saudi has foretold the market that exports to the US will drop, and according to sources, exports to the US will drop below 1 million b/d from the 1.3 million b/d Q1 average and 1.2 million b/d YTD average.

In our view, the global oil markets are on pace to rebalance as OECD storage data has shown, but OPEC has a sentiment and PR crisis on its hands. It needs to lower exports much further into visible storage and push the oil curve into backwardation.

The change in sentiment won't happen overnight as OPEC has already burned many energy investors that bought after the OPEC deal in November. So, it needs to regain the market's trust by visibly decreasing exports into the US and other more visible storage facilities. As OPEC decreases exports due to a combination of propping up investor sentiment and higher domestic demand, US crude and product exports will likely remain elevated between 600k to 1 million b/d. This should further add to the crude drawdowns in the weekly EIA crude storage reports in the coming weeks.

What should energy investors do?

For energy investors, the key is to focus on the changes in fundamentals that's coming rather than how others are perceiving energy stocks. In our view, it's easy to get distracted by the bearish sentiment set-up and ignore that's evidently taking place.

Whether you own MLPs, producers or servicing firms, we think it's never been better to start allocating selectively to your favorite positions. For the prudent and opportunistic investor, what should be obvious is that crude fundamentals are about to take a turn for the better, and while the crowd remains pessimistic, it's your opportunity to capture.

For energy investors that want to focus on what's really important in the market and tune out the noise, we have built a community of investors on HFI Research that will help you navigate through the turbulence. Our focus on tuning out the noise coupled with our insightful analysis into the oil markets will help you maintain clarity on what's to come. If you are interested, you can see here for what others are saying about our service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC, AREX, AR, RRC, REN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.