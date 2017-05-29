Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Wide Divergence Between Natural Gas Stocks And Natural Gas

On the contrary, investors in natural gas equities aren't paying a premium to current STRIP, and there's an embedded margin of safety in the valuation today.

Fundamental developments of the natural gas market over the summer will give us insightful clues as to how fast US gas production will recover.

We think several factors explain the divergence, but we expect the difference to close.

Natural gas prices finished the week up 1.66%.

Nothing big developed for natural gas this week. Prices finished positive for the week as announcement of further Rover delay and faster than expected LNG demand propped prices up on Friday. Traders we speak to remain mostly on the sidelines pointing to record net-log positioning as a major concern, but noted that the technical chart of natural gas and fundamentals remain bullish.

While on the surface, natural gas has remained quite solid over the last few months, natural gas equities have fared poorly.

Below are charts of natural gas stocks versus natural gas:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Cabot Oil and Gas (NYSE:COG)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Wide Divergence

One of the explanations we have found for why natural gas equities are underperforming natural gas is the underperformance in the back-end of the futures curve.

Source: BMO Capital Markets

As you can see from the table above, 2018 contracts have improved substantially since the end of 2016, and now trades at $3.11/MMBtu, but the 2019+ contracts remain sub $3/MMBtu. The backwardation in the curve is preventing producers from hedging a few years out and ramp production.

In addition, the natural gas community is concerned that the recent increase in rig count will lead to much higher production ahead. Sell-side consensus estimates has exit 2017 to exit 2018 US gas production increasing by 5 Bcf/d (73 Bcf/d to 78 Bcf/d). The argument from the consensus is that US gas production will "meet" additional added takeaway capacity.

Interestingly, our conversation with operators in the Marcellus and Utica point to more rigs needed to meet the added takeaway capacity coming over the next 24 months. High grading and sweet spot drilling has resulted in better than expected efficiency over the last 24 months. As producers move away from sweet spot regions, productivity per well is falling, and capital efficiency ratios (cost to replace 1 boe/d of production) is increasing.

What do we know right now?

Rig counts have risen over the last year by 98, but US gas production is still around 71 to 71.5 Bcf/d. Although this is in-line with where we expected May production (as of our last production update), it has so far disappointed our 2016 year-end production estimate of 73 Bcf/d by May.

The trend is for US gas production to rise, but the question that's on everyone's mind is "how fast" will production increase. Our sensitivity analysis shows that if the consensus is correct in predicting an average US gas production of 77 Bcf/d in 2018, then it's likely that US gas futures will average around $3/MMBtu. However, if production disappoints in any meaningful way by just 1-2 Bcf/d, we think the average will be closer to $3.50/MMBtu for 2018, and 2019+ contracts will all trade above $3/MMBtu.

What should result from the curve shift is the valuation of many of the natural gas producers would rise substantially from the current levels. Our PV-10 sensitivity analysis shows US gas producers pricing in a long-term natural gas price average of $2.75 to $2.85/MMBtu, while Canadian gas producers are modeling in $2.45/MMBtu.

What should investors do?

Fundamental developments over the next several months will give us meaningful clues as to how US gas production will trend over the next 12-months. If production rises meaningfully and averages above 73 Bcf/d over the summer, then we know that US gas production could reach the 77 Bcf/d average in 2018. If however the legacy decline rates eat into the new production brought online, then we know that the 77 Bcf/d target might be hard to reach.

For investors interested in adding or buying natural gas stocks here, the divergence between natural gas producers and natural gas has already embedded a margin of safety into the valuation. You aren't paying a premium to the implied future gas prices right now as most US gas producers are pricing in STRIP. It will be important to follow the fundamental developments of the natural gas market over the summer, and we provide daily premium natural gas reports for exactly that need. If you are investing in natural ga s, we think you should give our daily reports a try. You can sign up here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, RRC, CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.