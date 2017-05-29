Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Headwinds Remain. Spotlight On MediWound

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on MediWound is below.

Some individual stocks like Puma Biotechnology soared on company specific news, but most of the sector continued to drift down as the drought in M&A deals persisted.

The S&P 500 had its strongest week in a month, posting a 1.4% gain as we head into the long Memorial Day weekend. The NASDAQ also was solid and is up some 20% on the year now.

Unfortunately, once again the biotech sector did not participate in the rally. A dearth of M&A activity continues to be a headwind for this part of the market. This is especially true of the "Tier 3" part of the sector with names like Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD), BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO). All of these have been consistent targets in buyout speculation, and continue to drift down week after week.

Breadth for the rally so far in the year seems to be getting narrower and narrower. Take out the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and you find there has been little movement in the market so far in 2017. The Russell 2000 is almost exactly flat for the year now. I think in order to sustain this rally, small & mid-caps are going to have to play catch up soon or the overall market is vulnerable to a decent size pullback.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) continued its recent run on Wednesday after a FDA advisory panel voted 12-4 to recommend its compound Neratinib for breast cancer even while noting the drug provided a "modest benefit". The drug now has a PDUFA date with the FDA where approval should officially be provided in late July. The stock was up over 20% in trading Wednesday on the Ad Comm Panel's recommendation.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) soared in trading Thursday after disclosing positive Phase 3 data for its drug candidate Roclatan which compared the efficacy of the compound against each of its components, netarsudil and latanoprost, in lowering intraocular pressure {IOP} in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company also announced it will raise $50 million through a stock sale through Cantor Fitzgerald which will receive a 3% commission. The stock has now tripled since we gave the stock a big "thumbs up" in September.

Beaten down small cap oncology concern Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) was up some 20% in after hours trading on Friday. The company announced that it will Phase 1 trial data for two different oncology compounds in its pipeline at the big ASCO conference in Chicago next week. This huge event historically has provided a boost to some oncology concerns that present during the conference which runs June 2nd through June 6th. Look for an article on several stocks that could get an ASCO boost soon on these pages.

BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) continues to pick up analyst plaudits after its much better than expected first quarter earnings report. The latest is from H.C. Wainwright that initiated its stocks as a Buy with a $4 price target. Its analyst noted the following for his new enthusiasm for the stock: "The company has "transformed from a commercially stagnant check collector to a revitalized organization with a differentiated growth driver." For more on why BDSI could be a significant turnaround story in 2017, please see this recent article on the company.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) picked up reissued Buy ratings from both Roth Capital and Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday. Roth's analyst who has a $9.50 price target on NEO had this to say about the company after meeting with management:

"We attended NeoGenomics' inaugural investor day yesterday in Aliso Viejo, CA. We come away with a better appreciation for NEO's leadership position as the premier "one-stop shop" high-complexity oncology reference lab able to offer its customers a comprehensive low-cost, high-quality service menu spanning every major category within oncology testing. With the Clarient integration now complete, we look for NEO to get back to growth as it more meaningfully realizes the combined company synergies going forward."

Puma Biotechnology, as one might expect, picked up plenty of positive analyst commentary late this week. Cowen & Co. and Citigroup upgraded the name to a Buy. JP Morgan and Credit Suisse reiterated Buy ratings as well. Price targets proffered ranged from $89 to $105. RBC Capital was the lone pessimist this week as their analyst reissued his Hold rating and $60 price target Thursday.

In today's Spotlight feature we take a look at a new name to these pages. A small niche play that is based in Israel. This "Busted IPO" is based in Israel but has picked up some positive comments from analysts in the States of late.

Is it a Buy at current levels? We take a look below.

Company Overview:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is a small biopharmaceutical & manufacturing company. This Israel headquartered firm focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutic products. The stock has a market capitalization of approximately $150 million and share price right under $7.00.

Product Portfolio & Pipeline:

NexoBrid™:

This is an efficacious, topically administered eschar removal agent used for severe burns. This product was approved for Europe late in 2012. Sales in the first quarter of 2017 rose to $540,000 from just $254,000 from the same period a year ago. Revenues have been disappointing to this point for this compound but it is Phase 3 development to garner approval into the U.S. market. Phase 3 data should be disclosed sometime in the first half of 2018.

EscharEx:

This is the compound that is the key to company's and its shareholders' hopes for the future. This compound is aimed at treating diabetic foot ulcers {DFUs) and Venus Leg Ulcers {VLUs}. The target audience just in the United States is over one million patients a year. The company believes the product could command $1,000 to $2,000 for a complete regimen. Top line data from the second cohort of 32 DFU and VLU patients from that Phase 2 trial should be disclosed mid-year. A post-hoc analysis of Phase 2 data showed that 93% of the wounds with complete debridement with EscharEx were debrided within seven days after four to five applications on average.

The company has met with the FDA and agreed to the endpoints for an upcoming pivotal Phase 3 study. Mediwound believes EscharEx will become an important product in this multibillion dollar market.

EscharEx 2:

This is an advanced formulation of EscharEx with greater potency at lower doses in trials to date and would have patent production for some two decades. Clinical trials have been encouraging to date.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

After no analyst activity in 2017, commentary has picked up over the past month. Both Jefferies and Oppenheimer have reiterated Buy ratings and $10 price targets over that timeframe. Earlier this week, Aegis Capital initiated the shares as a Buy with a $11 price target.

Its analyst had this to say behind his optimistic view:

"We are assuming coverage of MediWound with a Buy rating and $11 PT. NexoBrid US trial significantly de-risked: NexoBrid is currently undergoing its Phase III trial for burn debridement in the US, though we believe the trial is significantly de-risked given its similarity to the European trial (where NexoBrid is currently approved and undergoing a controlled launch). In addition, the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) signed an up to $112 million agreement with MDWD, including dilution-free funding of up to $24 million for NexoBrid's FDA trials as well as $16 million for initial stockpiling pre- FDA approval."

The company started the fiscal 2017 year with $30 million in cash on the balance sheet and has guided it expects to burn through $15 million to $17 million in cash during this fiscal year. Given the BARDA funding listed above, MediWound seems on solid financial footing for the time being.

Outlook:

MediWound is an interesting little company in a fascinating niche of the market even if receives next to no coverage here on SeekingAlpha or much in the analyst community. This is not that unusual for a small Israeli based company.

However, given NexoBrid™ has been slow to gain traction and EscharEx is a ways away from commercialization, I think I am going to have to pass on making a small investment in this concern at the present time. If NexoBrid™ sales pick up and EscharEx gets closer to approval, I think MediWound might be worth revisiting at that time.

