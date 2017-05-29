Alexion: Suspicions Of Improper Sales Practices Linger

ALXN CEO Ludwin Hantson

Last week Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) CFO Dave Anderson announced he would resign at the end of August, causing the stock to fall 15% for the week:

Chief Commercial Officer Carsten Thiel will resign effective June 1. Brian Goff has been hired to succeed him. [He] joins the firm from Neurovance where he was COO. CFO Dave Anderson will resign at the end of August ... EVP, Head of R&D Martin Mackay will retire at year-end. A search is underway for a successor. EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer Clare Carmichael will resign effective June. A search is in process for a replacement.

The company is spinning the departures as a chance for CEO Ludwig Hantson to install an entirely new management team. Below is my take on the news.

The Situation

It is usually a red flag when a CFO abruptly leaves a company. Alexion has just gone through its second CFO in less than six months. In December, CEO David Hallal and CFO Vikas Sinha resigned over allegations of improper sales practices. The resignations came shortly after Alexion delayed its third quarter 10-Q to investigate claims of fraudulent sales practices pursuant to its top selling drug Soliris.

In late January, the company finally filed its Q3 10-Q. Its audit committee determined [i] Alexion's previous financial statements did not need to be restated, [ii] there were no instances of improper revenue recognition [iii] all Soliris orders were valid and placed by customers for patients in order to fulfill an actual need, and [iv] there were no instances where Soliris was sold to build stock of unwanted product.

I assumed the drama was over and Alexion would return to normal. The dark cloud might have returned with the exit of Dave Anderson. If there is something wrong with the company's revenue recognition or sales practices then the new CFO could be left holding the bag.

Is Alexion's Hard-Charging Sales Culture At Risk?

Alexion has carved out a niche among orphan drugs, which treat rare diseases. Its Q1 2017 revenue of $869 million was up 24%. Soliris treats ultra-rare disorders - paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) - and represents over 90% of total revenue. According to Bloomberg, Alexion received its 2016 revenue from only 11,000 customers, which equates to about $273,000 per customer annually. Judging from the experience of a doctor in Oklahoma, Alexion's sales people might have used aggressive sales tactics to generate those sales:

Briefly they worried it might be an extremely rare and potentially fatal blood disorder called atypical hemolytic-uremic syndrome, or aHUS, which afflicts about 1 in 500,000 people each year. They put the patient on a drug called Soliris, which had recently been approved to treat the condition. But her health continued to decline, so they stopped the Soliris infusions. Now a sales rep was on the other end of Owens's phone from Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., the New Haven-based maker of Soliris-one of the world's most expensive drugs, typically priced from $500,000 to $700,000 a year. The rep was calling to argue with the treatment plan. She pressured Owens to continue Soliris treatments, ticking off detailed information about the mother's organs that the doctor hadn't shared with the drugmaker. "How did you know that?" Owens remembers thinking. She was monitoring the patient's condition with seven hematologists and wasn't swayed by the Alexion rep. "I was really taken aback by how bold and brash she was," Owens says. "I've never had an experience like that-before or since."

Having to rely on such a small number of customers to generate revenue could create an aggressive sales culture. As part of Alexion's internal review of its sales practices in Q4 2016, the company did identify examples of "pull-in sales." Such sales were coordinated primarily by certain personnel who shipped customer orders. They also increased revenue recognized in an earlier fiscal quarter than the one in which a sale otherwise would have occurred. Such sales may occur when a customer, as a result of pressure from an Alexion sales person, places an order for a patient earlier than the customer might have otherwise placed the order.

The prevalence of pull-in sales might have contributed to the departures of the CEO and CFO in December. My guess is that the company's aggressive sales practices could have played in part in the current CFO's departure as well. The risk is that if the company reduces its aggressive sales culture and/or practices, Soliris sales could decline. Any hit to Soliris would likely have an outsized impact on the stock.

The lion's share of revenue growth and EBITDA growth (36% Y/Y) was driven by volume growth from Soliris. EBITDA growth outstripped revenue growth as margins improved to 39% in Q1 2017 from 36% in the year earlier period. ALXN trades at over 16x run-rate EBITDA and remains a one-trick pony. If customer orders decline for Soliris then Alexion's remaining trick could be in jeopardy.

Takeaway

The departure of Alexion's second CFO in less than six months could fuel speculation that the company's aggressive sales practices could change. That does not bode well for Soliris or the company. Continue to avoid ALXN.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ALXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.