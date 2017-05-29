Are Equity Markets Cruising For A Bruising?

The takeaway: investors should be exercising caution as risk appears to be skewed to the downside here, and SPY has the potential for a 5%-10% drop in the near future.

The VIX trading in the 9s, something not witnessed in decades, could be a serious warning sign as investors appear overly complacent in a time of potential political/economic turbulence.

Recent economic data concerning key consumer sectors appears to be slowing down, yet with SPY trading at all-time highs, market participants may be getting ahead of themselves.

Investigations into Trump/Russia ties have the potential to derail the rally due to the uncertainty regarding Trump's economic legislation that the markets appear to have already priced in.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), is the first and the most popular ETF, which is designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The SPY Index fund has roughly $240 billion in assets, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of those holdings to investors.

The SPY trading at all-time highs indicates that markets are quite resilient, but with mounting uncertainty concerning Trump's economic legislation, extremely high valuations, and a clear slowdown in consumer based industries, coupled with the official investigation Donald Trump and members of his administration are facing, markets could be in for a volatile period in the near future, which could bring SPY down by 10% or more from current levels.

Investigations Into President's Ties With Russia Could Derail The Rally

Markets are in a peculiar place as they must now deal with an increasing amount of Trump scrutiny, including the controversial firing of FBI director James Comey, in connection with the alleged Russian ties investigation. Now there are reports regarding the disclosure of "classified information" to Russian officials, which is drawing increased scrutiny from Democrats and Republicans alike.

Potential Tax Reform, One of Key Drivers Behind The "Trump Rally"

Many major market indexes, along with numerous equities, have surged over the past six months. Much of the move has been due to the expected implementation of President Trump's tax cuts. According to the administration, the corporate tax rate would be dropped from 35% to 15%, which is substantial. However, this initiative is somewhat ambitious given current political circumstances, and its realization appears to be in serious jeopardy.

Equity Markets Appear to Have Priced in Future Tax Cuts

It is unclear what will fill the huge deficit gap if this tax reform gets implemented, considering increased government defense spending. Many Democrats and even some Republican factions may not support a program that will introduce huge increases to deficits. In fact, many political analysts believe the chances of Trump's tax reform bill passing are slim to none.

Since the tax bill has been so crucial in raising market sentiment and is one of the main reasons behind the surge in SPY to record highs, markets could be greatly disappointed if the bill were not to pass as anticipated. This could be an ideal catalyst for a possible correction to occur - which could bring SPY down 5-10% in a relatively short period of time.

Key SPY Valuations are at or Near All-Time Highs

The S&P 500's earnings multiples are approaching levels not seen since the dotcom era. In our opinion, these levels do not represent a good buying opportunity, especially when coupled with all the numerous potentially negative fundamental factors that could possibly destabilize markets in the near term.

· Current S&P/SPY PE Ratio 25.55 - Median average 14.65

· Current S&P/SPY Schiller PE Ratio 29.59 - Median average 16.12

· Current S&P/SPY Price to Sales Ratio 2.10 - Median average 1.44

These are extremely elevated valuations by historical measures. The Shiller P/E ratio has only been higher once, during the boom and subsequent bust of the dotcom era, and it is now on par with Black Tuesday 1929's level. Furthermore, the price to sales ratio is the highest ever on record and implies that stock prices are rising disproportionately to their revenue growth. This is perhaps the most concerning factor.

Robert Shiller's Recent Take on Markets

In a recent CNBC interview Robert Shiller, the famous Noble Prize winning economist implied that if markets were to continue to appreciate as they did towards the end of the 90s, markets could conceivably reach a Shiller P/E ratio similar to those in the dotcom era. That could propel markets 50% from current levels.

This can possibly be the case if Trump's controversial tax cuts end up materializing. However, Shiller later went on to say that markets don't appear to have the same excitement to them, and also mentioned that they could fall 50% from current levels.

Technical Look

The SPY chart appears to have broken out to new highs, however, the CCI, RSI, and low up volume indicate that SPY could be overbought here and buying interest may be waning. The full stochastic could turn negative within the next few trading days which would be a troubling signal as well.

Recent Economic Data Suggesting Slowdown in U.S. Economy

Some bellwether economic indicators such as retail, auto, and home sales are sending clear signals of a slowdown. However, the markets appear oblivious to these facts as they continue their march higher.

March's car sales data was very disappointing. Apparently, car sales simply fell off a cliff. Ford's (NYSE:F) sales declined by 7.2% yoy, Fiat Chrysler's (NYSE:FCAU) numbers dropped by 5% in March yoy, with its Chrysler segment dropping by an astounding 33%, while Jeep, its most profitable segment, fell by 11% on a yoy basis.

In addition, the U.S. closed out 2016 with a record amount of auto loan debt of just under $1.2 trillion, topping pre-financial crisis levels by 13%. Furthermore, much of this excess borrowing has been driven by subprime auto loans extended to people with shady credit backgrounds.

Many of the recent earnings reports concerning brick and mortar retailers have been abysmal as of late. Companies such as Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Dick's (NYSE:DKS), Macy's (NYSE:M), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and many others have been struggling to compete with online retail and have been experiencing declining market share, revenues, earnings, and worsening margins. Thus, some companies are being forced to shut down many stores, and lay off employees, which is leading to increased empty mall spaces and is negatively impacting the performance of the REITs in the mall segment.

This phenomenon will likely have a domino effect which could lead to higher unemployment, increased mall vacancies, which will cause certain REITs to suffer, and could ultimately lead our economy into a recession. One could make the case that Amazon is offsetting this issue by capturing market share and increasing sales, but it cannot offset the domino effect likely to occur due to this fundamental shift in retail.

These bellwether indicators appear to be extremely negative and are indicating that the U.S. economy and major market averages are particularly vulnerable right now. Thus, SPY could be headed for a significant correction.

VIX at Extremely Low Levels with So Much Uncertainty Feels Suspect

The VIX is trading in the 9s again, a level not seen in decades. It is difficult to fathom how this is possible with so much uncertainty surrounding key future economic agendas and clear warning signs from consumer based industries. This indicates an extreme amount of complacency in a time of uncertainty and possible chaos.



The Takeaway

It's possible that SPY and other major market index ETFs could drift a bit higher from here, but we believe there is no catalyst to propel equity markets significantly higher and we don't see any on the horizon, unless the tax cuts become inevitable. In addition, the slowdown in key consumer sectors, extreme complacency, high valuations, and the increasing amount of uncertainty concerning Donald Trump and the future economic agenda his administration is proposing represent considerable risk to SPY in the near term.

We are currently advising caution and are looking for an appropriate time to short SPY and other major market index ETFs. Furthermore, in a more volatile environment gold, silver, gold miners and VIX futures could perform particularly well. Our 3 month price target for SPY is $220-$225.

