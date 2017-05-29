Boeing And Airbus Market Position Firm Despite Chinese C919

Comac should not be underestimated, but there is no reason to panic. The road ahead is a long one for the C919.

The Comac C919 took off for its maiden flight on the 5th of May. With the C919, Comac aims to break the duopoly of Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF). Boeing recently started building a completion and delivery center in China, and in combination with the "America first" attitude that the Trump administration brings, the C919 lies under the magnifying glass of Boeing and Airbus investors. In this article, I want to have a look at why significant market penetration is still far off.

The narrow body market is one for which demand is huge. In the coming 20 years, demand for 28,140 new single-aisles is projected by Boeing. So in terms of demand, there is no threat to Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) (OTCQX:BDRBF) or Comac. There is enough demand, but pricing will become tighter due to more parties fishing in the same pool.

What I view as a disadvantage for Comac is the fact that the jet maker has chosen for the C919 to be a 160-seat aircraft with no shrink or stretch. The Chinese jet maker does offer an extended range version that can travel over a 3,000 nm distance. Boeing and Airbus both offer single-aisle aircraft with better range capability. Currently, Comac limits itself to the 160-seat market, which I expect to account for roughly two thirds of the demand for single-aisle aircraft, and although the potential is significant, I think it is the absence of a shrink or more importantly a stretch that will put the C919 in the back seat.

Airbus and Boeing both have some flexibility in their line-up, offering three single-aisle aircraft variants covering the 140-180 seat market for the Boeing 737 MAX and 120-185 seat market for the Airbus A320neo in two-class configuration. While demand for aircraft with 120-150 seats seems to be shrinking, demand for aircraft with 160 seats is strong, and airlines are increasingly more interested in 180-seat aircraft. Comac does not have anything that can fill the entire seat range. Many airlines, including American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), operate two or more variants from the same aircraft family.

Whereas Boeing and Airbus can offer several variants to match the demand profile on various routes, Comac cannot offer such thing. By choosing for a single member instead of stretch-shrink family, the jet maker essentially does not only limit the potential for the aircraft, but also limit the attractiveness of the C919.

Delays and certification

Another disadvantage for the C919 is the delay and uncertainty that it brings. The C919 maiden flight is three years late; airlines that have orders for the C919 are unlikely to have a clear view on a delivery schedule for the aircraft that is firm. The C919 has not flown a single minute after its maiden flight, but it has become clear that the aircraft will enter a multi-year certification program.

For airlines that do require the aircraft as soon as possible or want to have some certainty on airframe availability, the products from Boeing and Airbus are still the better choice.

Many airlines only operate aircraft that are FAA/EASA certified. The certificates of these aviation agencies are considered leading, and in the absence of a type certificate from these agencies, market penetration is nearly impossible.

I do expect that the C919 will be certified by the FAA as well as the EASA, but it could be a challenging process that could bring further delays to a service entry. The reason is that not only the aircraft has to be tested in the entire flight envelope, but also a production certificate should also be obtained. A production certificate allows the manufacturer to produce aircraft without requiring a separate airworthiness certification process for each airframe. The production certificate is obtained if the quality system is approved by the certification agency. I think that meeting the requirements to obtain a production certificate is a challenge to any jet maker that is relatively new to the production of aircraft, not just only for a Chinese jet maker.

Boeing and Airbus are established

Boeing and Airbus both have one big advantage: the advantage of being established in many ways. Boeing has delivered over 6,000 Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft while Airbus delivered almost 7,500 A320ceo family aircraft. Airlines and manufacturers often have established relations with the jet maker granting the airline additional discounts. So, it won’t be easy to win customers even if the C919 is more cost efficient than the Airbus and Boeing counterparts.

For airlines, it is important to have a smooth transition or service entry of aircraft types. With the differences between the next generation products of Boeing and Airbus being relatively small compared to their predecessors, the transition should be relatively smooth with no major impact for flight and maintenance crew since the aircraft have a high commonality.

If an airline chooses to operate the C919, part of its flight and maintenance crew will have to be trained to operate the aircraft and perform maintenance. Additionally, a maintenance program and global support network need to be set up, which is something that could take years.

Aircraft development is dynamic

While Boeing and Airbus just saw their next-generation aircraft entering service, the jet makers are likely already looking at what their next clean-sheet designs for the single-aisle market should be like. So China has something that can compete with Boeing and Airbus in terms of fuel efficiency, but it is likely that both jet makers are already looking further into the future. The C919 really is an aircraft that is competing with the placeholder aircraft families of Boeing and Airbus.

Conclusion

It is always unwise to underestimate the potential of competitors, as Airbus has shown Boeing in the past, but I do think that Comac will have a very hard time to threaten the position of Boeing and Airbus with the C919. The reason is not the product, but the full picture that incorporates certification and global support. For any new jet maker, it will be hard for a newcomer to penetrate the market.

Some people had concerns about Boeing’s position after the C919 performed its maiden flight, but it is important to note that the road for Comac is a long one. The C919 needs to be fully certified for production while Comac needs to train pilots, increase production and set up a global support network. The jet maker needs to do all of this at a cost where it can appeal to airlines, which will likely cost the jet maker a lot of money. The big advantage for Comac is that it is funded by the Chinese government, which can also dictate state-owned entities to order aircraft.

While Comac has to work its way up, Boeing and Airbus can count on an installed base of thousands of aircraft for its narrow-body aircraft family, proven product performance and a proven production and logistic system. At the same time, both jet makers are likely already looking what they have to do to maintain or even expand market shares.

Boeing and Airbus should not be following the C919 progress from the armchair, but I don’t see any reason for the jet makers or investors to panic about the C919 entering the market.

