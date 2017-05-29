Mylan: Is This Generics Maker Part Of The Bargain Bin?

Generics makers have largely underperformed the broader market due to concerns over increasing competition, pricing pressures, and uncertainty regarding government regulations on drug pricing.

There are very few "no-brainer" bargains when the stock market is at all-time highs, but Mylan can be a decent bit undervalued if it can outperform its modest forward expectations.

The generics sector is facing headwinds due to pricing pressures, enhanced competition, and recent scares regarding litigation and government investigations that throw in volatility and latent risk. As a whole, this is causing generics stocks to fall out of favor relative to the broader market.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is down 8.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 23.2%, and down a full 20% from its 52-week high. Despite this, I believe the company has the ability to effectively navigate these challenges and re-rate its stock price higher.

The company benefits from its international exposure, robust pre-existing portfolio of generics/biosimilars, and a pipeline that provides the likelihood of several near-term high-value launches.

Mylan possesses one of the better injectables portfolios among generics producers, aided by several acquisitions over the past few years, and of course received ample mainstream media attention with the EpiPen controversy that began last summer. Quality injectables were once less margin-rich than other products, but subsequent shortages have shifted the tide the other way, which has provided the ability to sustain pricing power.

It's realistic to expect that Mylan should command a premium to its peers, which most prominently include Allergan (NYSE:AGN), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO), Teva (NYSE:TEVA), and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS). The generics space over the past 2-3 years has seen its EV/EBITDA multiples contract from the 13x-14x range down to 9x-11x on the back of the aforementioned challenges.

The company's optimistic EPS targets also suggest share buybacks could be a possibility going forward. Mylan has been issuing equity on a net basis since 2013, diluting shareholders, and has issued 90 million shares just within the past year, an increase of 19.4%. It certainly can't maintain a notable rate of equity issuances if the company is serious about meeting these targets. In its FY2017 guidance released after Q1 earnings, the company noted an expected fully diluted share count expectation of 535-540 million shares, which is less than the 553 million noted at the end of last quarter.

Capital Structure

Mylan is leveraged a bit too high at the moment. Assuming around $3.0-$3.2 billion in 2017 EBITDA (my calculation), this would leverage the company at ~4.8x EBITDA, or a debt-to-total capitalization of about 41%. This puts the company in low investment grade territory.

To roughly determine Mylan's optimal financing balance between debt and equity, I convert various credit metrics to synthetic credit ratings based on the standard rating scale used by the big three credit agencies. I use current spreads between the 10-year US Treasury and each credit rating to estimate interest costs for the company if it were to leverage at a certain debt-to-capitalization ratio. The optimal point comes when the cost of the debt/equity mix is minimized, as this maximizes the value of the company.

Based on this, Mylan should ideally deleverage down to around 20% of total capitalization, though the curve remains relatively flat out to the 50% mark.

(Source: author)

The company has the capacity to deleverage, given its ongoing earnings growth that should continue through at least 2018.

Valuation

Even at relatively conservative assumptions, Mylan's price can make sense at its current level.

Using estimates of $12.5 billion for FY2017 revenue, $13.1 billion for FY2018, and a modest 2% year-over-year growth thereafter, this would boost the company's top-line to $15.7 billion by FY2027.

Applying a gross margin of 50%, R&D expenses of 6% of revenue, and SG&A at 20% of revenue, this would boil down to an EBITDA margin of 24%. Applying depreciation and amortization expense of 10% of revenue, a 17.5% effective tax rate, and pre-tax interest costs of 4.5% (based on comparably rated debt), this would come down to around $1 billion in GAAP earnings.

If these expense assumptions are spread throughout the ten-year projection period, and discounted back using a cost of equity of 7.5% and perpetual growth rate of 1.8%, this would generate a share price of around $45. Adjusting the perpetual growth rate, g, by +/- 20 bps and the weighted average cost of capital by +/- 50 bps would produce a price range from $36 to $58 per share.

(Source: author)

This would value the company at around 12x EBITDA at the median of this range.

(Source: author)

From the perspective of a sensitivity table, wherein year-over-year revenue growth and EBITDA margins are run over various ranges - 0%-4% y/y for revenue in increments of 100 bps; 20%-28% EBITDA margin attainments in increments of 200 bps - share prices would return as follows (nominal forward returns expectations - i.e., cost of equity - set at 7.5%):

(Source: author)

Relative to Friday's closing price, in percentage terms:

(Source: author)

This implies that current share prices are pricing in around 23%-25% EBITDA margins and modest low-single percent revenue growth.

If share prices are sensitized to nominal returns expectations running from 6%-10% while using the valuation criteria at the beginning of this section, this would produce the following set of valuations:

(Source: author)

These assumptions would back out forward annualized nominal returns expectations of 8.1%.

Conclusion

The generics industry is facing issues related to pricing pressures, competition, and lack of clarity on the political front. With rates still low and stock prices among all-time highs (for some companies at least), merger and acquisition activity is likely to remain high in the space. Smaller companies are still largely open to being acquired in order to benefit from the extra scale required to augment their bargaining power with drug purchasers.

Where Mylan stands on the M&A front is unknown, but with higher than ideal leverage and a stock price that has lost value over the past year, it's unlikely the company will be aggressive.

And while Mylan is currently priced as a low-growth company, its strong pipeline has the capacity to make up for any pricing headwinds and any drop-off in the maturing and/or competitively challenged portion of its product portfolio. A series of upcoming launches can help exceed the low-single percent year-over-year growth currently priced into the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.