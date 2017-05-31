Feast On This 8.1% Yielding Restaurant Franchiser And Nourish Your Retirement

If you like steak at Applebee’s, and pancakes at IHOP, the parent company’s dividend yield is even more delicious for income investors.

Nibble On This Restaurant Franchiser For A Juicy 8.1% Yield

Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material and receive instant text message trade alerts which often produce lower entry price points and higher yield and income.

I Flipped With Enthusiasm for DineEquity's IHOP

As a consumer and patron of both Applebee's and IHOP restaurants, I've had my eye on the parent company for some time. The food at both establishments has been both good and mouth watering over the years, but the stock price and dividend yield not so much. Until now.

Based in Glendale, California, DineEquity, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) through its subsidiaries franchises restaurants under the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar brand and franchises and operates restaurants under the IHOP brand. With more than 3,700 restaurants combined in 18 countries and three U.S. territories and approximately 400 franchisees, DineEquity is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry, and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The company's Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services, and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants, and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and one Applebee's franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

DineEquity, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2017 Dividend

On May 15th, DineEquity, Inc., the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar® and IHOP® restaurants, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.97 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2017. The dividend will be payable on July 7, 2017, to the company's stockholders of record at the close of business on June 19, 2017.

Strategy Session: Eating Our Own Cooking

On Thursday, we purchased an entry position of 100 shares in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio. Accordingly, we have captured this quarterly dividend and will book more than a 2% return on this new investment in just a few weeks time. This new position has added $388.00 to annual dividend income in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio.

This quarterly dividend is $.05 higher than last year's $.92, representing an increase of 5.4% YOY. Our purchase of shares for both the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio and our subscriber portfolio at $47.87 per share garnered us a dividend yield of 8.1%, juicier even than the steaks served up at Applebee's.

CAGR Has Been Strong

Source: Investopedia

Over the past four years, DIN has evidenced strong growth of the dividend, going from $.75 quarterly in March of 2013 to the current $.97 per quarter. This has given long-term income investors a compound annual growth rate of 6.64% of the dividend, more than enough to compensate for inflation.

Over the past 52 weeks, price has ranged from as high as $88.00 per share to a low of $47.85 set last Thursday. This $40.15 price discount, or 45.6% fall in price, presented us with a much more generous yield than that available at the high.

Yield Moving Inversely To Price

As DIN's price rose to the $115 level in 2015, its yield fell to less than 3%. Since the price has cascaded lower since that time, the yield has trended higher and recently spiked to the 8% level as the floor fell out of the stock price, from $88 to the current $47 level.

Yield Spread to Broad Indices Widens

Over the course of the last four years, while DIN yielded in the 3% range, the broad indices, including the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the Dow Jones Index (NYSEARCA:DIA) were both yielding around the 2% range, leaving DIN with a yield spread about 1% above the major indices. With the large deterioration in stock price and increase in the dividend, the yield spread has widened to more than 6%.

Strategy - Buy The Weak Sister For A Turnaround

At this point, there is more risk to buying a company like DineEquity than exists with its larger competitors. However, the rewards inherent at buying at a much lower P/E and much higher dividend yield would seem to balance the risk appropriately. As an income investor, we are interested in deriving a growing stream of income from our companies. DIN has continued to reward investors in this respect and it doesn't present a profile of a company that's going out of business anytime soon. When the management gives a big increase in the dividend to shareholders, it is not signaling weakness. On the contrary, it is signaling its conviction that earnings will grow and be sufficient to cover the dividend.

DineEquity Income Statement

To be sure, net income declined, from 2015 to 2016 by 6.66%, which has led to investor disappointment in the company. But it is this disappointment that gave rise to such a solid yield opportunity for us.

Earnings

Earnings have been trending downward since the second quarter of 2016. Encouragingly, the earnings estimate for the second quarter of this year is leveling off, showing no further deterioration.

At last year's $88.00 high and $3.68 annual dividend, investors received only a 4.18% yield on their dividend payment.

By comparison, by taking advantage of a much lower price point, we were able to garner a dividend yield almost double that, or 8.1%. Imagine going to your boss and asking for a 100% raise today. Well, that's not going to happen, but we accomplished this by exercising patience, waiting for the price to come down to our target entry price.

While we await a turnaround for the company and eventual capital appreciation, we're happy to collect a very generous 8.1% dividend yield.

Lagging The Super Restaurants

While it is true that DIN has been badly lagging its super competitors, like Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA), there is opportunity when investors jump on the big guns and leave the other, smaller competitors behind.

Panera sports a P/E ratio of 47 while Starbucks rides high with a P/E ratio of 31. Clearly, investors expect much higher results from these companies and are willing to pay up for it.

In comparison, the market is according DIN a P/E ratio of just 10, which is way below its competitors and the S&P 500 of about 17 currently. Such undervaluation gives rise to a better margin of error in the current stock price and room to grow with substantial upside should DIN come in with better quarterly results in future.

In the meantime, this low P/E and price compression presented us with the opportunity to buy income at a much cheaper price and much higher yield.

Starbucks is only paying a dividend yielding 1.64% now and Panera shares are yielding 0% as there is no dividend paid on their shares.

Targeting Entry Points With The Real Time Portfolio Tracker

We monitor our original buy price of DIN (circled in red) at $47.87 and new target prices for future purchases compared to the current market price updated in real time throughout the day and can see changes in market value of the stock and our other positions in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost are also depicted. Because we paid $47.87 for our original position in DIN, our yield on cost is depicted as 8.11% in column L.

Our next targeted purchase, if the price drops an additional 10%, will be at $43.08 and will give us a yield of 9.01% as shown in column L and will contribute yet another $388.00 to annual portfolio income as shown in column M. Column O tells us what percentage of portfolio income each position will represent. This helps us to balance our income positions to deter total portfolio income failure. Column P lets us know where we stand in relation to capital gains on each of our positions as well as the whole portfolio, whereas column I reveals our capital gains in percentage terms, shown as value % change.

Column P shows our capital gain in dollar terms for each equity and gives us a portfolio total at the top of the column.

We had set our first target entry price to monitor at $47.87, which was a 45% discount from pricing of the 52-week high. The next target we've chosen to watch for is $43.08 per share, circled in red in column E as the buy price. If this trade gets executed, we'll be getting about a 10% discount from our entry price of last week, and the yield we'll obtain at that price is shown in column L as 9.01%.

Row 4 reveals our totals. Reading across, we can see what our portfolio positions cost us, what they are valued at throughout the day in real time, the value change percentage-wise, our current dividend yield, yield on cost, our annual portfolio income, and total portfolio capital gain. This gives me a bird's eye view of the entire portfolio, all in real time, all day long. It serves as a real-time dashboard.

If we choose to employ the dollar-cost average method, I can easily input prices paid over longer periods for each position in DIN as they occur. This gives me perspective on the impact that price paid has on the dividend yield of each successive position taken.

It has been my goal to share with readers, over more than two years, how to build a portfolio of dividend growers to close that crucial gap between the Social Security benefit and the retiree's actual funding needs in retirement. Here's where the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio currently stands.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 20 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and DineEquity, Inc..

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.98% since launch on November 1, 2015. Current portfolio income totals $28,734.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, May 25, 2017

Most importantly, our dividend income continues to grow.

FTG Annual Income

This new purchase in DIN has added $388.00 to our annual portfolio income, or 1.4% more income than last month, which now totals $28,734. This represents a yield on cost for the portfolio of 6.98%.

Your Takeaway

At certain points of time, in a company's history, it may lag stronger competitors in stock price appreciation. If we believe that earnings will be sufficient to continue paying the dividend and that it will continue to grow in the future, then a temporary "loser" can turn into a big winner for us. Remember, it is always safer to buy a company that continues to increase its dividend over long periods of time.

In the meantime, as we await the turnaround, we are glad to receive generous dividends to compensate us for our patience.

Patience exercised in simply waiting to buy into the stock has yielded us the opportunity to garner twice the amount of income that investors received for their investments at the 52-week low point.

If you're familiar with DineEquity's restaurants, you know the food is wholesome and offers casual dining at a fair price that appeals to the great majority of the population. Most times of day, its restaurants are pretty full and buzzing with activity. Service for the most part is courteous and speedy. The company offers a decent prospect of a turnaround from here.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Please share your thoughts. Have you had success buying laggards? Please share with us, in the comment section below, whether this method has shown positive results for you and if those laggards provided you with growing income while you awaited a turnaround.

If you'd like to receive immediate notification whenever I write new content, simply click the follow button at the top of this article next to my picture, then click "Follow in real time".

As part of our premium subscription program, all subscribers receive a free Portfolio Income Tracker to track income production in the subscriber portfolio and stay focused on income production in their own portfolio. For two days only, new subscribers can also choose another tool of their choice for free. To learn more about this premium service, see Retirement: One Dividend At A Time.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, MAIN, ARCC, RAI, VGR, EPR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO, CLDT, DIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.