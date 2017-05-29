9.4% Yield: Is It Worth It?

My Expertise is in this sector, so my view will be to purchase individual companies.

MORT has a great dividend yield at 9.4%. That is great, but only until the dividend cuts get underway again.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Founder of The Mortgage REIT Forum, with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Price for high yields

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) is an ETF with an enormous amount of volatility. It has significantly larger price swings than the S&P 500. If you're new to this fund, you've probably noticed by the name that it's invested in mREITs. If you're unfamiliar with the sector, then this article should give you a good understanding of what you'd be getting yourself into. I'll be focusing on analyzing the ETF. Along with the market, this sector is priced extremely high. While I do routinely make investments within the mREIT sector, this wouldn't be a time where I would be comfortable investing long-term. Recently, I have been focusing on the preferred shares in the sector.

Expenses

The expense ratio right now is at .41%. Compared to the equity ETFs I have been covering, this is on the expensive side. However, understanding how the underlying stocks in this fund operate can be exceedingly difficult for new investors. I strongly favor doing my own due diligence in the sector and making specific allocations. If that's not an option for you then MORT is a way for investors to get around doing research on the individual companies.

Yield

The current yield is currently at 9.4%, which at a glance seems fantastic.

Yes, it is a high yield. The issue is what cost it comes at from the underlying investment. The purpose of MORT is to offer a very attractive yield, but they get there with volatility and a lot of risk.

Walk the plank!

If an investor wants to go after such a high yield, I believe it would be a good idea to wait until the valuation of mREITs as a whole comes down. The market will most likely see a panic within the next several years, and MORT is likely to take more of a drawdown than SPY.

Let's take a look at just how volatile this fund is.

Since the inception of the fund on August 17, 2011, there have been total returns of 69.8% compared to SPY's returns of 125.6%. The important part is the volatility:

MORT:

Annualized volatility: 15.3%

Max drawdown -24.6%

SPY:

Annualized volatility: 14%

Max drawdown: -13%

Mort took a much larger drawdown than SPY and just wasn't able to make it back up. This is the kind of volatility that comes with the high yields in the mREIT sector. As shown below, even when returns are similar, MORT is materially more volatile:

Comparison over the last two years:

MORT:

Returns: 18.6%

Annualized volatility: 15.4%

Max drawdown: -23.3%

SPY:

Returns: 18.6%

Annualized volatility: 13.7%

Max drawdown: -13%

Even over a 2-year period, MORT had a 10% larger drop in price and still kept up on total returns.

Dollar cost averaging

Dollar cost averaging is setting aside a specific amount and interval for making purchases. It is most commonly used with mutual funds in employer-sponsored retirement accounts. I use dollar cost averaging for my investments in international equity index funds. Some investors may consider using that kind of technique with MORT to handle the higher level of volatility.

My expertise is in the mortgage REIT sector. Personally, I like to pick individual stocks and entry points. If an investor doesn't have enough experience, then dollar cost averaging into MORT could make sense. It isn't my preferred choice, but it would still be a viable strategy.

Sector

Sector allocation from the VanEck website:

MORT follows its name in how it allocates money. Here are the 25 holdings in the fund:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management Inc 13.87% 10.15% (NASDAQ:AGNC) Agnc Investment Corp 7.92% 10.52% (NYSE:STWD) Starwood Property Trust Inc 6.90% 8.67% (NYSE:NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp 5.92% 11.60% (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp 5.22% 9.95% (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.85% 7.92% (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corp 4.64% 10.74% (NYSE:IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 4.63% 9.89% (NYSE:MFA) Mfa Financial Inc 4.49% 9.60% (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance I 4.44% 9.69% (NYSE:CYS) Cys Investments Inc 4.24% 11.90% (NYSE:PMT) Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust 3.66% 10.60% (NYSE:HASI) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastruc 3.27% 5.90% (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corp 3.18% 7.96% (NYSE:ARR) Armour Residential Reit Inc 3.15% 8.80% (NYSE:RWT) Redwood Trust Inc 2.92% 6.60% (NASDAQ:MTGE) Mtge Investment Corp 2.79% 9.97% (NYSE:LADR) Ladder Capital Corp 2.58% 8.46% (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Inc 2.53% 12.78% (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 1.86% 10.03% (NYSE:STAR) Istar Inc 1.62% 0.00% (NYSE:MITT) Ag Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 1.57% 10.18% (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 1.55% 12.09% (NYSE:RESI) Altisource Residential Corp 1.36% 4.20% (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital Inc 1.17% 11.69%

Holdings

The top of the holdings list begins with Annaly Capital Management and AGNC Investment Corp. Those are often the first two mREITs investors would think of if they were trying to name a few investments in the sector. They are huge mortgage REITs and previously were both very heavily invested in agency securities.

Both have taken someone different turns. For Annaly Capital Management it was a diversification into credit, specifically CRE (commercial real estate) loans. For AGNC it was buying their external manager to get their effective expense ratio on common equity to the lowest level possible. Following the transaction, AGNC does have the lowest level of operating expenses to common equity.

When you move down the list you'll see NRZ. This is where things start getting shakier because NRZ is valued at hefty premiums to book value. Those premiums are most likely to be present when the market is trading at high valuations, so this creates a bit more correlation for the broad equity market. The fundamentals for NRZ certainly don't rely on strong domestic equities, but the share price does.

During February 2016, NRZ lost their huge premium to book value and cratered along with the rest of the market. Subsequently, they recovered to a valuation that I feel is simply too high. There isn't a fundamental problem with the company, but there is one with the valuation.

I can applaud the diversification of strategies among the top several holdings, but I can't get over the price to book ratios throughout the sector. The fundamentals are not that different now from where they were in early 2016. In many ways, the fundamentals are actually worse now.

Cuts Coming

I think dividend cuts will be on the way for quite a few mortgage REITs due to the flattening of the yield curve and the relatively small spread between asset yields and hedging costs. The 9.4% yield looks great, but when the underlying ETFs are trimming dividends, it will lead to smaller dividends for the ETF holders.

Conclusion

MORT has holdings in a sector which are going to average a high dividend yield. One of the aspects that comes with such a high yield is a large amount of volatility. As an investor, I wouldn't want to invest in a sector if I didn't have a very good understanding of how it operated or is affected by exterior forces. If I really wanted to invest in this sector as a newer investor I'd try to take all the holdings of an mREIT ETF and invest in them with a dollar cost averaging mind set (assuming very minimal trading costs). When would an investor want to enter? When MORT is down around 15% or so, it would be a much more appealing entry point because price-to-book valuations should be more in line with recent (2 to 4 year) historical norms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B, CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.