Hub Group - Estenson Acquisition Looks Decent, Shares Are De-Risked At These Levels

Hub Group has made a large acquisition, as the purchase of Estenson is equivalent to roughly a quarter of its enterprise value.

Hub Group (HUBG) has turned to the acquisition strategy in order to provide a boost to its business and share price in what so far is a difficult year. The purchase of Estenson looks expensive based on sales multiples, as that difference can be explained by the very appealing margin profile of the business.

As Hub expects to create another growth platform with this purchase, while it can use its strong balance sheet effectively and deliver on great cross-selling opportunities in the future, I understand the rationale for the deal.

As the story has been de-risked following the declines in recent times, I consider Hub to be a decent investment opportunity at these levels.

Adding Estenson Logistics

Hub Group has announced a sizable acquisition, the first after it acquired Mode Transportation back in 2011 for $85 million. This time, Hub is paying $306 million in order to acquire Estenson Logistics. The purchase price is made up out of a $300 million cash component, as earn-outs amount to $6 million.

Estenson offers dedicated services and will form the Hub Group Dedicated Services segment. This division of Hub as well as Estenson itself will continue to be led by its founder Tim Estenson.

Estenson will add $250 million in sales, indicating that it has been acquired at a relatively steep 1.2 times sales multiple. In comparison, Hub trades at just 0.3 times sales based on its enterprise valuation. Despite the relatively steep sales multiple, Hub Group anticipates accretion to this year's earnings, although it failed to quantify the expected accretion to this year's earnings, seeing a boost of $0.20 per share to 2018 earnings. One thing is for sure - accretion is anticipated to increase in the coming years on the back of significant cross-selling opportunities, estimated to exceed $100 million in five years time.

The company has grown at a quick pace since it was founded in 1999, and now has over 5,000 trailers, which operate from 120 customer locations. The good performance of the company actually resulted in winning the Dedicated Van Partner of the year award from Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in 2016. Dedicated trucking is an area of expertise, which Hub has been lacking, as customers expressed their desire to see Hub offer these kind of services.

The purchase price values the company at little over 7 times EBITDA of $43 million a year. This reveals that EBITDA margins come in around 17% of sales, much higher than Hub's margins, which come at just mid-single digits. Based on these multiples, the valuation is much more in line. This is promising, as the business has grown at an impressive revenue compounded annual growth rate of 15% over the past five years, boosting the growth profile for all of Hub.

A Change In Direction?

Over the past decade, Hub has steadily grown the business from $1.6 billion in sales to nearly $4 billion. This growth trajectory has been rather impressive, especially as the company has been able to buy back a fifth of its shares over the same period of time, while it operates with a flattish net cash position.

Much of the growth has been the result of organic growth. The company invested roughly $650 million in capital spending over the past decade, roughly 2.5 times depreciation charges of some $250 million over this period of time. These investments and large share repurchases were financed by retaining earnings and not paying dividends to investors.

The increase in scale did unfortunately not result in higher margins. Operating margins averaged at 4-5% in the period 2006-2009 but have steadily fallen to 3-4% of sales. A competitive marketplace and shift to some lower margin activities can be blamed for this.

The Current Struggles

Despite the fact that sales per share have tripled over the past decade, shares of Hub Group have not seen any gains. A big part of the lack of returns has been the result of the disappointing trends in operating margins. These margins have come down from levels of 4-5% a decade ago, to little over 3%.

The other reason is that valuation multiples have compressed. Shares now trade at just 15 times 2016 earnings despite the unlevered (net) balance sheet and strong track record.

Multiple compression has furthermore been the result of a recent profit warning, as Hub guided for a very tough 2017. When the company released its 2016 earnings in February, the company was still upbeat about growing all of its services this year, as shares rose to levels in the low-fifties at that point in time.

Just two months later, Hub came with a big profit warning. After posting earnings per share of $2.20 in 2016, and issuing an upbeat guidance for 2017 in February, Hub cut its full year guidance to merely $1.60-$1.80 per share alongside the first quarter earnings release. The company blamed the big miss largely on a very competitive pricing environment.

Final Thoughts

With the latest deal, Hub will see unspecified accretion to earnings per share in the near term. Based on the $300 million price tag, the net debt load of Hub will come in at an amount being roughly similar to the purchase price. Based on the revised earnings guidance, Hub sees 2017 EBITDA at roughly $150 million. If we factor in the contribution of Estenson, leverage ratios will come in at little over 1.5 times, below the 2-3 times targeted leverage ratio.

While the near-term earnings per share accretion has not been quantified, cross-selling opportunities should be very accretive. Synergies are seen at 40% of current sales of Estenson, which combined with its high-margin profile, really has the potential to boost earnings per share in the coming years, if management can deliver.

The substantial +30% decline from recent highs makes that the story has been de-risked in a substantial way, certainly if synergies are seen at +$0.20 per share in 2018, only to rise from that point in time. I like the strategic nature to move to a higher margin business, which combined with modest leverage, current earnings accretion and real impact of synergies in the coming years has the potential to really make a difference in the coming years.

While shares trade at 20 times this year's projected earnings, excluding the unspecified earnings contribution of Estenson, margins are depressed at this point in time, coming in around 2.5% of sales.

If the company can move its margins higher with the purchase of Estenson and organic achievements, I see no reason why earnings power might not come in at $2.50-$3.00 per share under normalized conditions in 2018/2019, providing a lot of support to the current valuation.

